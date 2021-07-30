The new Amazon Echo Buds 2 have a huge $30 discount

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon updated its Echo Buds earlier this year and now they have a huge 25 percent discount in the US - meaning they're $30 off.

As you'd expect, you can use them to ask Alexa for anything you need - this works via your phone's internet connection. Ask Alexa for the weather or to stream music, play podcasts, and read Audible audiobooks.

The second-generation version has improved, bespoke noise-cancellation technology over the earlier 2019 first-gen, which used Bose's existing noise reduction technology.

There's also a more compact design for improved comfort to wear - they come with four different ear tips and two sizes of wingtips, too. Amazon has also added a vent to stop pressure from being sealed into the ear canal. Plus there's beefed up the sound capability with a much-improved dynamic range.

They now have a matte black or white finish, as opposed to the high gloss black design of the first generation.

Amazon says the second-gen model offers up to 5 hours music playback per charge and up to 15 hours with the charging case. A 15-min fast charge feature provides up to two hours of music playback.