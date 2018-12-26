There's a £70 saving this Boxing Day on the Nuraphone Bluetooth headphones, which has adds active noise cancellation (ANC) thanks to an update.

It's now available for £279, reduced from £349, offering a massive 20 per cent off a pair.

The Nuraphone headphones are different from other cans on the market. They feature encompassing over-ear ear cups plus in-ear buds inside, which not only isolate them to outside noise, but give them the ability to analyse your hearing and adapt the audio signature to suit.

With this year's update, they also gain ANC, which uses the microphones built into the headset to recognise and cancel out ambient noise. The previous passive noise isolation capabilities were already impressive, but this latest tech makes music listening an even more immersive experience.

Additional new features include a Social Mode, which can turn on external microphones so you can hear people talk to you without having to take the headphones off.

The touch button gain a single and double tap feature, allowing for more controls with the same amount of buttons. And new algorithms ensure than voice calling is clearer, again thanks to better utilisation of the existing microphones.

You can now also connect to a second device over Bluetooth without unpairing the first.