We’ve exhaustively tested a wide range of headsets with our Xbox consoles, and here are the best ones.

If you’ve never used a headset for your Xbox gaming, you're in for a treat. Once you step into the world of high-quality game audio it can be hard to come back.

Whether you want it for single-player story-driven experiences, or to give you the edge in multiplayer matches, you’re going to notice a big difference when moving to a headset - unless, of course, you’ve got an astonishingly good home theatre setup.

However, many headsets don’t work across all game consoles, so it’s important to look into which one will work best for your equipment. We’ve exhaustively tested a wide range of headsets with our Xbox consoles, putting them all through their paces and determining which you should consider for your own gaming setup.

Happily, all the headsets we've featured below also work across Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One, so you'll be covered no matter which console you game with.

The Best Xbox headsets in 2022

Steelseries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Xbox Steelseries Arctis Nova 7 Xbox Wireless Headset Corsair HS75 XB LucidSound LS50X Logitech Pro X Razer Nari Ultimate SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Astro A20 Wireless Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 Max

Our Top Pick:

Pocket-lint SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Xbox Top pick 10.0 / 10 Simply the best wireless headset on the market in our opinion. $320.49 at Amazon (GB)

For

Unreal sound quality

So comfortable

Great battery-swapping system

Against

It's very expensive

This is our favourite wireless headset bar none, and it's just as fabulous in its Xbox version, netting you incredibly high-quality audio for all your games.

The Nova Pro Wireless is hugely comfortable to wear, and lets you swap its battery for one charging in the base station when you're low, making for near-endless battery life in practice.

It might have a seriously hefty price tag attached, but if you can splash out for it you'll be getting the best of the best.

Pocket-lint SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X Superb style 9.0 / 10 The best value headset you can get right now. $178.33 at Amazon (US)

For

SteelSeries comfort

Great sound

Better price than Nova Pro Wireless

Against

Misses out on noise-cancelling

SteelSeries doesn't just have the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, though - its most recent addition to the Xbox lineup is the more affordable (although still premium) Arctis Nova 7X, and it's a superb choice if your budget is a little lower.

The comfort is superb, and the headset is actually extremely similar to the Nova Pro Wireless with a few slightly lighter and less solid design elements being the only real clue.

The sound, in particular, is pretty indistinguishable, and you have the same array of on-earcup controls for quick changes. Best of all, this version works with PlayStation too.

For

Impressive sound

Solid comfort

Great value

Against

Somewhat mediocre microphone

Xbox debuted its own official headset soon after the release of the Series X and Series S, and it's a really excellent bargain, priced very sensibly but delivering premium sound.

You get super easy connectivity to whichever Xbox you have, and full Dolby Atmos support if you've got a license.

Even without that, it sounds great and is nice and comfortable to wear. Decent battery life and a solid microphone round out the package nicely, making it a great choice.

For

Really good sound

Solid build quality

Xbox Wireless connection

Against

Not the best price

Corsair's latest set of headphones is the company's first made specifically for the Xbox, and, as such, they've got Xbox Wireless for the easiest form of connectivity.

That's paired with a massively impressive sound profile that manages really solid bass and clear highs to make for a really well-rounded experience. It's great for competitive gaming and more relaxed games alike.

They're also comfortable to wear, and made of solid high-quality materials, so while a little pricey they're a superb choice for Xbox gamers.

For

Superb sound

More comfortable than it looks

Against

A bit heavy

Does need a dongle

The LucidSound LS50X is interesting for a number of reasons. Firstly, it's wireless with superb battery life, but it also has Bluetooth connectivity and can be paired with two devices at once and play audio from both at the same time as well.

Secondly, it sports decent drivers and faux-leather noise-blocking ear cups with a comfortable memory foam cushioning/liquid cooling gel mix that makes them a joy to wear.

Throw in some intelligent on-ear controls, two microphones (on built-in, one detachable) and a robust frame and you've got a seriously nice headset. LucidSound also has a great, more affordable option in the LS15X.

For

Excellent value

Really premium feel

Against

Not ideal sound control

Logitech's managed a real marvel with its Pro X headset - it's priced it at a level that's decidedly mid-range, but specced it out like a top-class headset, with the packaging and user experience to match.

It's the only headset we tested, for example, to come with swappable earpads in the box - not just as an optional extra (leatherette or velour finish, if you're interested, both very comfortable). You get multiple premium cables depending on what device you've connected it to, a detachable microphone and a design that's frankly gorgeous, especially in the realm of gaming headsets. I mean, it even comes with a lovely carrying pouch - again, unlike any others we tested.

Plus, at its heart, the sound is superb, with really excellent detail and balance that should have you hearing things you never noticed before. Literally, the only slight negative we could find was that its inline controller lets you change volume and mute yourself but not adjust chat balancing, which is hardly a huge sin. For its price, this is a seriously impressive set of cans.

For

Relatively great performance

Versatile connections

Comfortable during long sessions

Against

Much better sound is available elsewhere

Not quite as affordable as its wired equivalent

The Arctis 1 is one of the best affordable headsets on the market, and its 3.5mm wired connection works with every console, but if you want it wireless it’s a little more complex.

SteelSeries has released a new version of the Arctis 1 Wireless which works with Xbox consoles, Switch, mobiles and PC, though, and it’s become our new favourite budget headset (although the wired version is clearly the ultimate offering from a value perspective). It's a really lightweight headset, but in a way that makes them really nice to wear for longer sessions.

It uses a USB-C dongle to connect to your console, and works seamlessly and quickly, and while the sound is stereo-only, it’s really punchy and nicely balanced. Plus, the mic pick-up is really solid, and being able to play wirelessly is a boon. For sheer adaptability, this is as good as wireless play gets, in fact.

Pocket-lint Astro A20 Wireless Great wireless audio A great set of wireless headphones, bringing Astro's superb sound to a lower price bracket. $79.99 at Amazon (GB)

For

Extremely comfortable

Truly great sound

Microphone performance is stellar

Against

Pretty ugly looks

Pairing is a bit inconsistent

Only works with Xbox

Astro might have some seriously high-end headsets, but it's also got more mid-range options, and the A20 offers a great way to get high-quality wireless audio without breaking the bank too badly.

It uses a USB dongle to connect to your Xbox wirelessly, and is pretty easy to set up, and the audio quality you get out of the box is really impressive compared to others at this price point. The on-earcup controls let you change the game/voice balance, although we found this a little fiddly, while swinging the microphone up and away from your mouth mutes you.

This is a really solid package that's also super comfortable to wear, although we're not totally sold on its looks.

Pocket-lint Razer Nari Ultimate Great for feedback Razer's vibrating headset has amazing sound quality on its side, as well. $108.99 at Amazon (GB) $109.95 at Amazon (US)

For

Exceedingly comfortable

Superb connectivity and pairing

Haptic feedback is very cool

Against

Very big design

Expensive

Haptic feedback might not be for everyone

The USP for Razer’s humongous Nari ultimate is a relatively mad one – haptic feedback in the very earcups (which, on their own, are extraordinarily comfortable and cleverly cooling).

That manifests as subtle or violent vibrations, depending on your own tuning, which syncs with the sound of your game, not the vibrations of your controller. Turned up to the max that meant our very footsteps in Call of Duty produced crunching sensations on sandy maps, which felt undeniably cool. Whether it’s immersive enough to still be used 20 hours into an RPG is harder to say, but it’s a pretty nifty feature.

Handily, though, the Nari Ultimate impressed us even ignoring the haptics entirely. It’s got a fantastic, booming sound, and a nice microphone that collapses most of the way into the body when not in use. Plus, like the SteelSeries in our top spot, it uses Xbox Wireless for super-easy pairing and rock-solid connectivity. It’s a compelling package, with a premium price tag attached, although we’re not quite won over by the simply massive size of the headphones as a whole.

Interestingly, though, if you don't fancy the haptic feedback you can get a very similar package for a lower price in the form of the Razer Thresher headset, which is worth bearing in mind.

For

Sounds great

Works on PlayStation too

Fair pricing

Against

A little plastic

Microphone isn't the best

This great headset from Turtle Beach matches the Steelseries example above to also work on both Xbox and PlayStation consoles wirelessly, something that makes it excellent value if you have multiple consoles.

Handily, it's also very comfortable to wear and sounds excellent, so the overall package is nice and compelling. We'd love to see a less plastic build, and the microphone isn't stellar, but these are relatively minor gripes.

How to choose an Xbox headset

There are almost literally countless headsets out there for most consoles now, and the Xbox range is no different. To help you narrow your options down, here are some points to consider before you make any decision.

Should you go wireless?

A big question with headsets at the moment is whether you want to be untethered by cables - all of our top picks are wireless, for a reason, but that doesn't mean you have to go with one of them. There are brilliant options like the Logitech Pro X which ditch wirelessness to get better sound quality for the price.

Given your controller likely has a 3.5mm headphone jack, you could easily go wired and have a great time. It's up to your personal taste.

Weight is all-important

How much a headset weighs might not be the most glamourous stat, but it plays a huge role in determining how comfortable it is to wear for long periods. If comfort is key for you, it'll be worth your time to compare weights so that you're not caught out if your headset ends up feeling like a chunky monkey.

How key is a microphone?

Some of us only need a headset so that we can play multiplayer games with our friends and not be left out of the voice chat channels. For others, it's all about the single-player immersion. If you're in the latter camp, then you'll probably want to ensure that you get a headset with either a retractable or removable microphone, so that you don't have something dangling in front of your face even when you're not using it.

What is Xbox Wireless?

Microsoft has made its own wireless connectivity standard for Xbox, in the form of Xbox Wireless, and it's brilliant when it's used. It means that your headset will connect to your console when it's powered on, without needing a dongle or any other accessories.

Not every headset uses it though, for a litany of reasons. So, while it's not a deal-breaker at all, it's worth paying attention to when you check out product listings.

How can I connect a headset to my Xbox?

It’s easy to forget, but, when Microsoft released the Xbox One, its first controller didn’t have a 3.5mm headphone jack. This meant you had to use an adapter to connect a wired headset via the controller, and you might still have to if that’s the version of the controller you use.

However, more recent editions of the controller, including the newest that comes with the Xbox Series X and Series S, have that all-important jack to let you plug in more easily. Finally, you might find that some wireless controllers use a dongle to connect without cables.

Another less common way of connecting, but arguably the ideal, is through Xbox Wireless – the standard discussed in the section above that Xbox’s own first-party controllers use to connect to your console. This makes for the most solid connection, the easiest reconnecting, and has the added bonus of being guaranteed to work with the new consoles when they're out.

In case a step-by-step guide is useful, though, follow these steps to connect your headset:

If your headset is wired, plug it into either the headphone jack on your Xbox controller or the Xbox One Stereo Headset Adapter to get game audio. If it's wireless, plug in any dongles provided to your Xbox and turn on the headset to pair. If it uses Xbox Wireless, press the pairing button on the front of your Xbox and wait for its logo to flash on and off. Put your headset into pairing mode by following the manufacturer's instructions, then wait for the two devices to pair. When they have paired, you should see a headset logo to the top left of the Xbox dashboard, along with a battery indicator.

