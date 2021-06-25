These are the very best headsets we've used for both the PlayStation 5 and PS4.

Plugging in a proper PlayStation headset for the first time can be a literal game-changer.

Whether you're trying to get as immersed as possible in a narrative adventure, or wanting to boost your comms in multiplayer modes, a good-quality gaming headset can make the experience all the more rewarding.

However, the range of headsets on the market varies in how they connect and are sometimes not compatible across both Sony and Microsoft consoles. Lucky for you, we've been exhaustively testing headsets for both PlayStation consoles in order to work out the very best.

All the headsets we've picked should work on both the PS4 and PS5 (although going for a wired option is the most surefire way to guarantee this), and we've also included some FAQs and advice on pairing a headset to your console to ensure you can get up and running as smoothly as possible.

What are the best headsets for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5?

Our Top Pick: Best PlayStation Headset

Pocket-lint SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Simply the best 10.0 / 10 The best wireless headset you can use with a console, we simply love the Nova Pro Wireless. $295.99 at Amazon (GB)

For

Top-class sound

Incredibly comfortable

Forget about the battery life

Against

It's far from cheap

If you're looking for a headset that brings pretty much the best wireless sound you can get on a console, alongside comfort that makes it easy to wear for long periods, and a battery system that can last almost forever, the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is the top choice. It's expensive, of course, but brings peerless quality to the table.

That battery system has a spare battery charging in the headset's control station at all times ready to be hot-swapped, so you never have to charge the headset itself while you're not using it. It's genius and makes for total peace of mind.

Plus, the sound is unbelievably good, with super clear detail and gentle active noise-cancelling to make sure that you're truly cocooned in whatever world you're playing in.

Pocket-lint SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Also superb 9.0 / 10 SteelSeries marries performance with ease in this sublime headset. $158.48 at Amazon (GB)

For

Amazing comfort

Supreme sound

Great battery life and connectivity

Against

We really love the Arctis Nova 7, a more affordable option than the Pro Wireless in top spot - it's got everything most people want in a headset. The sound, first off, is superb, with deep bass but also good range, and its wireless receiver makes it comfortable to use, alongside its pillowy ear cushions.

The microphone is superb, and retractable, with a convenient mute button for when you don't want it.

A set of solid on-headphone controls let you change volume on the fly, while SteelSeries' trademark earcups and headband are just about as comfortable as a headset gets. It makes it a dream to use.

For

Solid price tag

Amazing battery life

Cross-platform

Against

Not the most premium design

Turtle Beach is one of the old names of the gaming headset world, long a provider of solid mainstream headsets for purchase in the chain stores of the world, and the latest version of the Stealth 600 is a great continuation of that tradition. It's got a wireless dongle for you to connect to your console with, and impressively great audio.

The build quality is nicely improved, which we're really pleased by, and it'll also work on Xbox, something that few headsets can match. It's decently comfortable to wear and has amazing battery life, to boot.

For

Unbelievable 300-hour battery life

Great sound

Really comfortable

Against

Merely solid microphone

We've rarely come across any single spec that wows us like the Cloud Alpha Wireless' absurd 300-hour battery life. It's a game-changer that lets you basically forget about the concept of charging your headset up.

On top of that, the sound quality is excellent and the comfort levels are super impressive, so it's a really brilliant option. The fact that the price is reasonable is really the cherry on top for us.

For

Amazing sound quality

Great build quality

Against

Really expensive

The microphone isn't always perfect

The Audeze Penrose is a wireless version of the company's Mobius headset. It boasts some serious specs including 100mm Planar Magnetic drivers, up to 50Khz frequency response and a broadcast-quality microphone.

This is a premium, well-designed headset with really solid build quality and closed-back ear cups which nicely block out external noise and help you focus on the game. The Penrose also has multiple connection options with 2.4Ghz wireless, Bluetooth connectivity and 3.5mm options too.

15 hours of battery life is enough for most gaming sessions and all told the Penrose is a serious bit of kit and a joy to game with.

For

Brilliant sound for the price

Nice solid build

Against

Wired connection only

Any manufacturer knows that hitting the sweet spot between value and quality is a dream, and Logitech has absolutely nailed that landing spot with the Pro X headset. It's a premium device by every performance and material metric, but with a seriously impressive price.

You get a premium experience from the options it comes with, to start - a detachable microphone and leads that'll help it work with your console, PC or mobile, and even a choice between leatherette and velour earpads, easily swapped and at no extra charge.

Happily, its sound profile is a winner, too, with superb balance and great bass making sure that you'll get the best sound you can expect from a headset priced so extremely reasonably. We, frankly, can barely understand how Logitech's doing it for this price, which is saying something. If you want a wired headset without a mixing station, this is a really great bet.

For

Bluetooth and wired

Great build quality

Excellent sound

Against

A little stiff

This headset from Corsair is a wired one, but with the caveat that it's also got Bluetooth connectivity. The idea here is to get your game audio wired, while you can connect to a chat service like Discord by Bluetooth. It all works nicely, and the build quality is superb.

They're comfortable to wear for long periods, and microphone quality is similarly solid, so if you use a separate chat service for your parties this could be a great shout.

How to pair your PlayStation headset

Connecting a headset to your PS5 works in much the same way as with the PS4.

If you're opting for a wired headset (where you'll generally get better sound quality for the price), your life should be very simple. In most cases, headsets can connect via a 3.5mm jack to your PS4 or PS5 controller to get game and chat audio easily. Some more premium headsets might instead opt for an optical audio cable via a passthrough, but these will come with detailed instructions of how to set the system up (and will most likely be an issue of the PS5, which has no optical audio port at all).

The PS5 and PS4 also support wireless headsets in a few different ways. For one thing, if your headphones have Bluetooth they should in theory be able to connect to the console, via its settings - however, due to the way Sony sets up its Bluetooth connections, don't expect any old pair of Bluetooth headphones to work. Really, only specifically-branded PlayStation-compatible options will work properly.

In point of fact, most of the wireless headsets on this list come with a dongle to plug into a USB port on your console, which will let them easily and quickly connect when they're powered on. This is both the easiest and quickest way to connect to your PS5 or PS4. If you need a step-by-step guide, here it is:

In Settings, navigate to Devices and go into Bluetooth Devices Put your headset into pairing mode and plug in any supplied dongle Wait for it to appear on the list and select it when it does Await a success message to confirm the connection, and register the device to your PlayStation if it's requested

PS5 and PS4 headsets we also recommend

Here are a few other top headset options for your PlayStation console, if the SteelSeries model detailed above isn't the right fit for your needs.

EPOS GSP 370

Pocket-lint

Unreal battery life sees this headset excel.

For

Absurd battery life

Great sound

Against

Huge microphone arm

Could be more comfortable

EPOS has a great range of headsets going, including the also impressive GSP 670 at a pricier level, but we're most taken with the GSP 370.

It's lightweight and comfortable, and easily paired to a PS4 or PS5 via a dongle, and sounds really impressive while gaming or watching movies. The microphone quality is far better than we'd hoped, too, one of the best we've tried.

Topping it all off is a truly outrageous 100-hour battery life that we still can't get over. Being able to use it that long without charging is something every competitor should be trying to imitate.

Other products we considered

We know that the headsets above may not be enough to cover each person's needs, but we're also keen to keep the list as concise as possible so you can receive a snapshot of what we believe to be the very best PlayStation headsets available right now.

In order to provide some context to our decision making and testing, as well as give you more suggestions, below are the devices that haven't quite made it into our top picks.

