(Pocket-lint) - Plugging in a proper gaming headset for the first time can be a bit of a life-changing experience - in particular, the realisation that your TV speakers really weren't cutting it like you'd hoped they might can be a shock.

Whether you're trying to get as immersed as possible in solo gaming sessions, or seeking any little advantage in the world of multiplayer modes, a good-quality gaming headset can really change your prospects drastically.

However, the range of headsets available for each console is subtly different, and they're often not compatible across all devices. Lucky for you, we've been exhaustively testing headsets for the PlayStation 4 specifically over recent weeks, to work out which are the very best if you're an owner of Sony's console.

If you're opting for a wired headset (where you'll generally get better sound quality for the price), your life should be very simple. In most cases, headsets can connect via a 3.5mm jack to your PS4 controller to get game and chat audio easily. Some more premium headsets might instead opt for an optical audio cable via a passthrough, but these will come with detailed instructions of how to set the system up.

The PS4 also supports wireless headsets in a few different ways, making it a bit more adaptable than Microsoft's Xbox One. For one thing, if your headphones have Bluetooth they should in theory be able to connect to the console, via its settings - however, due to the way Sony sets up its Bluetooth connections, don't expect any old pair of Bluetooth headphones to work. Really, only specifically-branded PS4-compatible options will work properly.

In point of fact, most of the wireless headsets on this list come with a dongle to plug into a USB port on your console, which will let them easily and quickly connect when they're powered on. This is both the easiest and quickest way to connect to your PS4. If you need a step-by-step guide, here it is:

In Settings, navigate to Devices and go into Bluetooth Devices Put your headset into pairing mode and plug in any supplied dongle Wait for it to appear on the list and select it when it does Await a success message to confirm the connection, and register the device to your PS4 if it's requested

With that out of the way, let's move on to the headsets we've been testing.

Steelseries Arctis Pro + GameDAC

It's a close run thing between the wired Arctis Pro, hooked up to the GameDAC, and the Arctis 7, which has the convenience of wireless play - if that's a priority, go for the 7.

If you're all about the audio quality, though, and don't mind staying wired, there's nothing to beat the Arctis Pro bundle's combination of value and quality. First off, you get the usual superb Steelseries build quality, with a delightful, subdued design that's classy in a way most other gaming brands just can't match.

It's also comfortable to wear, with an auto-adjusting headband that can still be tweaked if needed. The microphone is superb, and retractable, with a convenient mute button and a red LED strip to let you know if you are muted. There's also a volume dial on one earcup, while your mixing controls reside on the GameDAC itself.

This handy little unit is a passthrough from your PS4, and upscales the audio for you, while also letting you control some settings, from your chat mix to equalisers. It's super easy to use, and a doddle to set up. It happily augments what is anyway a superb level of sound quality - these cans sound great, people. If you're happy to go wired, we think they're a superb option.

Astro A40 TR with MixAmp

There's no way around it - the Astro A40s, hooked up to the MixAmp station, are as good sounding as you're likely to get from a console. They're stunning to use, every sound precisely located and with superb depth and range.

The bass is frightening and the detail is pin-sharp, and they're also super comfortable to wear. They might not be wireless, but that is quite literally the only thing that you can criticise about them, which is saying something.

They're also priced at a level that reflects their built quality, which is to say they're expensive. That makes sense though, reflecting on how comfortable they are to wear, with premium materials on show throughout and a microphone that's clear and easy to manipulate in front of your mouth. With plenty of controls on the MixAmp, too, you're a second away from changing up your sound profile, too. It's a superb package, but if you want to go wireless the more even expensive A50 could be a great option, too.

Razer Nari Ultimate

Razer has come up with an interesting new selling point for the Nari Ultimate, in the form of haptic feedback in its large, and extremely comfortable earcups.

That means that as you play, the Nari Ultimate will translate sounds that cross a certain threshold of intensity (something you can easily change on the fly using a dial) to light vibrations on your ears. It's as odd as it sounds, but once you get used to it is actually surprisingly effective at getting you into the game even further than you already were. We're all for innovation, after all.

Of course, the key to the Nari Ultimate's success is more so that it has cracking, deep and powerful sound to immerse you in your game world of choice, and is really well-made and entirely comfortable to wear for long periods. We're not won over by how extraordinarily large the headphones are as a whole, but if fashion isn't a priority you likely won't mind. Plus, you've got wireless audio on board as standard, freeing you from the slightly complex setups of the Astros and SteelSeries headsets above.

Logitech Pro X

Any manufacturer knows that hitting the sweet spot between value and quality is a dream, and Logitech has absolutely nailed that landing spot with the Pro X headset. It's a premium device by every performance and material metric, but with a seriously impressive price.

You get a premium experience from the options it comes with, to start - a detachable microphone and leads that'll help it work with your console, PC or mobile, and even a choice between leatherette and velour earpads, easily swapped and at no extra charge. Plus a lovely carrying bag, elevating above all the others on this list from a packaging and accessories standpoint.

Happily, its sound profile is a winner too, with superb balance and great bass making sure that you'll get the best sound you can expect from a headset priced so extremely reasonably. We, frankly, can barely understand how Logitech's doing it for this price, which is saying something. If you want a wired headset without a mixing station, this is a really great bet.

Corsair Virtuoso RGB

Corsair's crafted a great set of fancy headphones in the form of the Virtuoso RGB, with a wireless dongle that makes it a perfect pairing with the PS4. Battery life is excellent, and the process of pairing them up is easy and quick, while the headset is extremely comfortable and has a really premium design and feel, with high-quality materials on show throughout. Headsets need to tread a line between weighty and comfortable in order to feel premium, but Corsair has nailed it here.

They're comfortable then, although also pretty chunky, and the sound quality on offer is really quite superb, sure to give you an advantage regardless of your genre. They're also pleasingly understated, especially with the RBG lighting disabled, which many people will see as a positive. They might not be console-specific, but Corsair's premium cans are still winners.

Steelseries Arctis 1 Wireless

Steelseries strikes again, this time at the other end of the pricing scale (although it's still not exactly the cheapest). The wired version of the Arctis 1 is one of the best-value headsets you can pick up, its 3.5mm wired connection working across every console, but you can also take it wireless.

The latest version of the Arctis 1 Wireless is marketed as being for the Xbox One, since older versions wouldn't work on Microsoft's console, but the headset actually works across all of the PS4, Switch, mobiles and PC. That makes it a superb shout from the compatibility side of things, and great sound and comfort has seen it leap to the top of our estimations if budget is a priority (although the wired version is still the peak offering from a value perspective).

The Arctis 1 Wireless uses a USB-C dongle to connect to your console, connecting instantly, and its stereo sound is great for its price. As with all Steelseries cans, the microphone is also really great, making for a compelling package.

HyperX Cloud Stinger Wireless

HyperX's Cloud Stinger Wireless is an entirely solid headset that didn't blow us away, but has some great features to help elevate it. For a start, it's got a wireless connection to boast about, using a dongle that you can plug in, and making for really convenient play.

It's also nice and comfortable, partly due to how light the headset is, although this also has the consequence of making it feel slightly cheaply made, which is slightly less than ideal. Sound performance is really solid, though, and the microphone can be swivelled out of the way when you're not using it, which we always appreciate.

Roccat Noz

If you're looking for a wired headset that won't stretch your bank account too far, another really excellent option comes from Roccat in the form of the Noz.

They're not the fanciest, but we've been hugely impressed by how well they do the basics, in the form of impressive build-quality and comfort, a lightweight feel that doesn't give off tackiness, and sound that's really impressive.

A detachable microphone is a great touch, as are its really long braided cables (with the option to split off microphone and audio cables if you want to use them with a PC). You also get useful controls on the earcups themselves, including the all-important mute option. It's a really tidy package at a good price, and we're big fans.

Razer Kraken X

Razer might have an expensive pair up at the top of our list, but its cheaper offerings are also really solid. The Kraken X is a headset that'll work with all your consoles, and might not be wireless or too premium but has still impressed us.

It's really nice and lightweight, and looks very nice in the white finish especially, plus is far, far smaller than the Nari Ultimate, which counts for plenty. It still packs in great sound, though, and is really comfortable to wear. A volume dial and mute switch are there on one earcup, and while it might not stand out from the crowd all that much on the features front, its nicely-tuned drivers and comfy build are quietly impressive.

Fnatic React

Fnatic is an eSports brand that's doing a pretty excellent job of breaking into and disrupting the world of gaming accessories, and we've been pleasantly surprised by a few of its devices, not least the React. This is a really nicely-made, classy pair of headphones given its price bracket, which boast impressive sound and a tasteful design.

They won't win prizes for comfort or audio quality, but given the price you'll likely be pleased with both, and good microphone quality further augments the package.

Corsair HS60 Surround

Corsair's lower-end headphones are similarly impressive to Fnatic's, with solid build and premium materials, although we're not completely won over by their comfort levels - they can occasionally feel a little tight on the head. That's made up for by great sound quality, though, and a really nice detachable microphone.

Plus, we have to say that we really like the design, with a yellow accent on the version we've been using proving a great little touch of colour on the exterior.

Turtle Beach Stealth 600

Turtle Beach is one of the old names of the gaming headset world, long a provider of solid mainstream headsets for purchase in the chain stores of the world, and the Stealth 600 is a solid continuation of that tradition. It's got a wireless dongle for you to connect to your console with, and entirely decent audio.

Where we were let down slightly is on the build quality - for its price, we think you'd hope for slightly more solid materials and feel than the plastic used by the Stealth 600, down to the stubby microphone which feels, well, flimsy. It's decently comfortable to wear and has good battery life, but we're just not won over by its construction.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.