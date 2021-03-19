(Pocket-lint) - The Nintendo Switch continues to amaze us years after its launch - it's a console and a portable all in one, and already has a library that contains some of the very best games ever made.

We love it, basically, and that goes for the excellent Switch Lite, as well. That said, the speakers one the little consoles are more than a little underwhelming for more dramatic moments in games, so pairing your Switch with a headset is a no-brainer. The voice chat situation is a little complicated with Nintendo, so you'll have to check which games will let you chat, but these options will all sound great as a minimum.

Steelseries Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox

squirrel_widget_261758

The name might be confusing, but trust us, this works perfectly with the Switch using its included USB-C dongle. The fact that it'll also work with Xboxes makes it one of the most widely-compatible headsets out there.

It's also reasonably priced and sounds really great, bringing your games to life, and the removable mic is great for saving on space when not in use. Build quality is solid and it's really light and comfortable, making for an exceptional all-round bundle.

EPOS GTW 270 Hybrid

squirrel_widget_3884191

EPOS has hit it out of the park with its first true wireless gaming earbuds, and they're a perfect fit for the Switch. An included dongle gets you low-latency connectivity for superb lag-free sound that's rich and bassy.

It's dead easy to connect and they're really comfortable to wear for long sessions. Plus, a charging case helps them to about 20 hours of battery life, while you can also use them as great everyday earbuds with your phone when you're not on the Switch.

The only drawback is that they won't work with in-game chat, as the microphone only works via Bluetooth, which the Switch isn't packing at the moment.

Logitech Pro X

squirrel_widget_184150

If you're not fussed about playing wirelessly, there are countless options to consider which use the Switch's 3.5mm audio port.

One of our choice is the premium-feeling Logitech Pro X, which has a mid-range price but sounds simply wonderful. With huge soft cushions making for an excellent fit and super-impressive sound range, they're some of the best headphones for any gamer, and work beautifully with the Switch.

Razer Kraken X

squirrel_widget_239773

Opening up the field to wired options also means that you can find some much more affordable options, though, and we're particularly impressed by the Razer Kraken X, which sounds really great and doesn't break the bank.

Its design is understated by Razer's standards, and the fit and feel are both really solid, making for an overall package that is well worth considering.

Fnatic React

squirrel_widget_187793

Fnatic's headset has been front-runner of ours for a few years now, which is testament to its quality. This is a really well-made pair of headphones, with a very sensible price to match.

Most importantly, they sound excellent, too, making for a really solid proposition overall, and placed in the middle of the prices offered by the Logitech Pro X and Razer Kraken X.

