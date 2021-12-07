Your AirPods are already protected by the charging case, but wrapping a cover over that will keep it free from scratches.

Protecting your Apple AirPods charging case with a cover is essential if you want to keep it looking shiny and new.

Naturally, the wireless earbuds themselves are already safe from bumps and scratches, but there's no harm in wanting to add a bit of personality to your charging case and defending it from damage. And thankfully, there are now hordes of excellent options available to help you do so.

Like with any accessory, it also has to suit your tastes and be functional, which is why you'll see the majority of covers tested and detailed below have silicone skins with plenty of colour variations. There are also other leather and metal alternatives to explore, but just know that these are often more expensive.

So, if you have a charging case for your AirPods 1 or AirPods 2 that needs some love, peruse our picks below.

Our Top Pick: Apple AirPods Case

Casetify Casetify Compostable AirPods Case 1. Best Buy Great protection A great little case that has a thoughtful impact on the environment, too. Pros Compostable

Great procection

Stylish colours Cons Quite expensive See at Amazon

Casetify makes recognisable and trendy cases for smartphones of all brands, so it makes sense that it's got some lovely AirPods cases to offer up, as well.

We're particularly taken with this compostable option, which still has a really nice finish and colour, but comes with the added bonus of salving your conscience due to its limited planetary impact.

Spigen Spigen Urban Fit 2. Runner Up Ideal for protection A really solid mid-priced option for more substantial protection. Pros Great textured finish

Real protection Cons Slightly bulky See at Amazon

If your number one concern when it comes to getting a case for your AirPods is the actual protection of the earbuds, then Spigen's case could be a great fit for you.

It's nice and rugged, with a lovely fabric finish that doesn't diminish how hard-wearing it is, and will bump up your AirPods' ability to withstand drops and falls by a big margin.

Gear4 Gear4 Apollo 3. A Top Pick Jazzy and affordable The best option if you're looking for a really cheap case. Pros Amazing price

Jazzy colours Cons Fairly minimal protection See at Amazon

Some people will be looking to get a case for their AirPods without shelling out too much (and we think that's fair enough!). If that sounds like you, Gear4 has a great option in the form of the Apollo.

It's available in a few funky colours, which we appreciate, but most importantly it's incredibly affordable. While it may not prevent your AirPods from getting damaged by a big drop, it's more than enough to ward off scratches.

Catalyst Catalyst Waterproof Airpods Case 4. Strong Contender Watertight headphone protector A great option for those who want extra protection from water. Pros Waterproofing

Good protection Cons A little pricey

Not the prettiest See at Amazon

If drop and scratch protection is the norm for a case, some people might look at their lifestyle (or the local weather) and worry they need an extra layer of reassurance.

That's what's offered by Catalyst in the form of this case - it waterproofs your AirPods case so that you don't have to worry about splashes or rainfall, something that can be an issue for these slightly older earbuds.

Twelve South Twelve South AirSnap 5. Also Great Luxurious choice If you want a truly classy case, this could be the one for you. Pros Great materials

Luxurious design Cons Expensive

A little bulky See at Amazon

If you've been looking at the various options above and want something a little more hand-crafted and artisanal, then Twelve South might be perfect.

Its AirSnap line is available in a few finished included leather options, but whichever version you choose you'll get a superbly-made bit of kit. It'll keep your AirPods snug and secure, but also look stylish and classy while it does so.

How to choose a case for your AirPods

There are absolutely loads of options out there when it comes to AirPods cases - here are some questions to narrow things down.

How much protection do you want?

If you want the maximum amount of possible protection for your AirPods, there are chunky cases out there that can offer huge levels of resistance against drops and bumps, so that you can throw them around without fear. Equally, if you only really want to make sure the case doesn't get scratched in your pocket, you could certainly opt for a thinner, more lightweight case.

Is bulkiness important?

Along those lines, it's worth thinking to yourself about how you like the size of the AirPods case without anything added to it - this can inform how bulky you want your case to be. If you really don't mind the extra size or weight, that means you can choose basically any case you like.

What's your budget?

We tend to affix this question for most bits of tech or accessories, because it's never irrelevant: work out your budget before you start shopping to avoid accidentally spending more than you need to. There are countless pricey cases out there for AirPods owners, but you might not want to go over your budget for them.

Great AirPods cases we also recommend

Here are four other impressive options you could consider for your AirPods, instead.

