(Pocket-lint) - Protecting your Apple AirPods charging case with a cover is essential if you want to keep it looking shiny and new, with hordes of excellent options available to help you do so.

Naturally, the wireless earbuds themselves are already safe from bumps and scratches, but there's no harm in wanting to add a bit of personality to your charging case and defending it from damage, too.

Like with any accessory, it also has to suit your tastes and be functional, which is why you'll see the majority of covers tested and detailed below being silicone skins with plenty of colour variations. There are also other leather and metal alternatives to explore, but just know that these are often more expensive.

So, if you have a charging case for your AirPods 1 or AirPods 2 that needs some love, peruse our picks below.

R-Fun AirPods Case Cover

Available in a whopping 48 different shades, R-Fun's case cover for AirPods is affordable, durable and is designed to allow for easy charging, whether that's on a wireless mat or through a cable.

Like others on this list, the carabiner clip makes it easy to attach to backpacks, handbags or keyrings.

Handily, it also still shows the LED (on Wireless Charging Case) when charging, despite it being covered up.

AhaStyle AirPods Case Cover

While some silicone options we tested come act simply as second skins for the charging case, AhaStyle's is slightly thicker and more durable.

It's still able to accommodate wireless charging, as well as cable charging through the hatch cut-out, and the design also features a miniature carabiner to allow users to clip it to bags and keyrings.

There aren't as many colour variations as some makers on this list, but the nine available are still more than enough choice for us.

Filoto Case for AirPods

If you want a cover for your Apple AirPods case and want a pom-pom to match, Filoto's offering the only real choice.

There are 35 different styles to pick from in total, with each featuring a silicone case that allows for both wireless and wired charging. Though the accessory won't be for everyone, it is handy for those who also want to clip their case to a bag or keyring.

Considering this is essentially two accessories in one, too, the price is hard to beat.

Gmyle AirPods Case Cover

If none of the other silicone variations suits your taste, Gmyle's case cover may be the one. With over 40 different styles to pick between, it's ideal for users who want to add a splash of colour.

And though it's not got quite as neat a cut-out as other options, it still offers the same basic premise: a durable design that can accommodate both wired and wireless charging.

That all-important carabiner also means it's easy to clip onto bags and other accessories.

Valkit AirPods Case Cover

If you want something more hard-wearing than the skin-like options out there, Valkit's durable cover is an excellent solution.

Don't let the screws fool you, this is still only made from silicone, but it's much thicker than the other options we've tested - and that makes it great for anybody concerned about dropping their AirPods case on the floor.

It's also available in five different styles, and can handle both wired and wireless charging.

V-Moro AirPods Case Cover

You'll have to pay slightly more if you're looking to pick up this leather number, but it does give your AirPods case both ample protection and a bit of understated style.

Available in a choice of eight different styles, V-Moro's pick allows you to charge on a wireless mat or through a traditional cable - all while the LED still shines through.

Like others, the carabiner clip also makes it easy to attach to bags, keyrings and other accessories.

Writing by Conor Allison. Editing by Dan Grabham.