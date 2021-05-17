(Pocket-lint) - Wireless headphones might be taking over, but wired headphones are still in the lead. When it comes to reliability, price, and playtime, wired headphones can't be beaten.

You can find an enormous range of wired headphones. Sometimes you just need a pair that you can chuck in a bag and retrieve when needed, but you don't really want to worry about them too much. Other times the audio quality is all there is in life, and only the most dynamic acoustics will do.

Gamers have their own needs, and because their dedication has them seated for hours at a time, comfort and reliability often dictate a wired option. When traveling you may not want to worry about yet another battery to charge, and for the kids - well they don't need wireless headphones, do they?

But at the end of the day, wired headphones give you convenience in the form of forgetfulness. You never have to worry about charging them or losing one-half of them if they happen to be ear pods.

As with any headphone set, there are different styles they come in too. In-ear or earbuds headphones sit inside your ears, over-ear headphones are the largest and sit around your ears, while on-ear are smaller and sit on top. Which option you go for depends on your preference. For an active lifestyle, in-ear will no doubt be what you're after, and for comfort, it's down to personal preference.

Vogek Earbuds

For a simple solution to listening to music on the go, the Vogek Earbuds provide an affordable option.

These in-ear headphones are made to offer decent audio quality with a focus on bass enhanced sound, which is what most of us are looking for in a basic set of headphones.

They have several features that stand out for such a cheap pair of headphones. The flat wire makes them a lot less prone to tangling, which can ruin any mood when all you want is to grab your headphones and listen to your favorite music.

The Vogek In-Ear headphones also come with three different-sized earpieces that should suit any ears and deliver a comfortable fit.

They're not going to set your mind alight with their audio quality, but they're made as a grab-and-go pair of headphones that you can take with you anywhere.

Sony ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones

If you're after a reliable set of headphones from a well-known brand, but your budget isn't sky-high, then the Sony ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones are well worth a look.

These on-ear headphones aren't too large that will make them cumbersome but will sit nicely on your ears and around your head for a great fit. The swiveling earpieces conform nicely around your head too.

They're offered with or without a mic, making them suitable for a pure music experience or working from home and dealing with online meetings.

The neodymium dynamic drivers deliver a punchy, quality sound. The dual cable design might not be for everyone, but at this price point, it's hard to pass them up.

1MORE Triple Driver In-Ear Earphones

1MORE focuses on bringing a high-quality package at a relatively affordable price point. The 1MORE Triple Driver In-Ear Earphones have an in-ear design and come in a stylish and thorough package that includes both an airplane adaptor and a nice case for the headphones themselves.

1MORE says these headphones are tuned by A Grammy Award-winning sound engineer, which combined with the three drivers, two balanced armatures, and a separate dynamic driver, deliver excellent audio quality.

The earpieces are ergonomically shaped and come with 6 sets of silicone ear tips and 3 sets of foam ear tips, which make them suitable for any ear canal.

They're not the most affordable headphones, but for their price, they punch well above their weight.

Philips SHP9600 Wired Over-Ear Headphones

For at-home listening, the Philips SHP9600 Wired Over-Ear Headphones make for a great choice. They have an open-back design that creates a full sound but comes at the cost of external noise. If you're happy to share your music with those around you then they're perfect.

These Philips headphones have height adjustment that suits a wide range of head sizes. The ear padding is super comfortable, and the headband has extra padding for those long listening sessions.

The Philips SHP9600 Wired Over-Ear Headphones come with a detachable cable with gold-plated jacks and a 1/4 inch adaptor so you can use them with your guitar amp.

Noot Kids On-Ear Headphones

It's seldom that parents and children have the same taste in music, so sometimes it's just best to keep kid's music isolated to their eras only.

This is where the Noot Kids On-Ear Headphones come into their own. They are sized perfectly for kid's smaller heads and are height adjustable to grow with them. Comfortable earpieces allow for long periods of listening, which can be great for road trips.

The stylish Noot headphones come in a variety of colors, and because of the foldable design, they are easily packable.

Panasonic Over-Ear Headphones

Sometimes simplicity is the key, and you can't get more straightforward than the Panasonic Over-Ear Headphones. They deliver a clean look and good sound quality in an affordable package.

The thick earpiece padding and wide headband offer comfort for hours of listening and gives height adjustment to fit over a wide range of head sizes. You don't get any padding on the headband, however.

They come with a long, 6.5ft cable, offering freedom of movement while listening to your top music or binging the latest series. There are also options to have a mic or no mic on the cable.

OneOdio Pro-10 Wired Over Ear Headphones

The OneOdio Wired Over Ear Headphones are all about comfortable listening wherever you are. From home to the studio, and even commuting to work, these headphones will are built for it all.

The earpieces and headband have thick padding so they're always comfortable, even after many hours. They're able to suit different needs and have a 1/4 inch jack included so musicians won't be without them when needed.

The large 50mm neodymium drivers produce a quality sound, especially considering their price. This means that when though you can fold them up to reduce their storage space, they aren't small headphones.

Avantree E171 Sports Earbuds with Microphone

There's nothing like music to get you moving. Avantree knows this and offers their E171 Sports Earbuds for just that reason.

For an active lifestyle, size plays a huge part. You won't want to be doing your evening run with a set of large headphones bouncing on your head. This is where the over-ear hook design comes into play.

The Avantree E171 Sports Earbuds come with a microphone too, so if someone needs to get hold of you while you're out, you can easily have a chat while on the move.

Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset

Logitech has maintained a well-deserved reputation in the gaming world as offering products that balance quality and price. And its G PRO X Gaming Headset strikes that perfectly.

Gamers spend hours stuck in their virtual worlds, and the last thing they want to think about is being uncomfortable.

Included in these gaming headphones is a pro-grade microphone, with a noise reducer and compressor, offering a more professional sound. You do need a USB external sound card, Windows PC, and Logitech G HUB software for complete access to this, however.

The next-gen 7.1 object-based surround sound makes sure that your gaming experience is as best as can be, and the Advanced PRO G 50 millimeter drivers enhance the gaming sounds.

These headphones are not on the cheaper side of the spectrum but offer excellent quality for a gaming experience.

Audio-Technica ATH-M50X Professional Studio Monitor Headphones

There are few brands that sound engineers trust more than Audio-Technica. They offer fantastic quality headphones that deliver clean and crisp sound reproduction.

The Audio-Technica ATH-M50X Professional Studio Monitor Headphones are made for serious listening. Their audio quality is sought after for professionals but makes everyday listening that much more enjoyable too.

The earpieces and headband have large padding for all-day comfort, and the foldable design makes for easy storage.

The Audio-Technica ATH-M50X Professional Studio Monitor Headphones are on the higher side of headphones, but you definitely pay for what you get.

Writing by Claudio Rebuzzi. Editing by Dan Grabham.