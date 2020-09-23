(Pocket-lint) - Picking the right pair of headphones for running is anything but easy, with hordes of options all vying to accompany you on your pavement-pounding jaunts.

A good pair should be able to comfortably stay in your ear, withstand sweat, wind and rain and, of course, deliver solid sound. However, these factors aren't necessarily all guaranteed - even if you opt for something a little expensive - and you'll have to weigh up just how much you want to spend and, perhaps, whether you want them to double up as your everyday pair, too.

To help you make the best decision for your ears, we've gathered together some of the top headphones for running - from corded to true wireless, and around-ear to in-ear - at a variety of budgets. On your marks, get set, go!

Beats Powerbeats Pro

We could bore you to tears about why Beats' Powerbeats Pro are the best overall headphones for running. Put simply, though, they win out because they offer the perfect blend of comfort, sound and stability.

They're without question on the pricey side, but it's more than worth it to know these things are never coming loose or succumbing to sweat (thanks to the IPX4 rating and mini vent).

They're even comfortable when worn for longer stretches, since there's no cable behind the neck pulling the hook on your ear, and offer a, quite frankly, insane battery life for true wireless headphones - 9 hours of listening time that extends to 24 with the battery case.

If you can stomach the price tag, there's very little to dislike about Beats' latest headphones.

Anker Soundbuds Slim+

Plenty of running headphones require a significant investment, but Anker's Soundbuds Slim+ let you get started for a budget price tag.

Considering the outlay, these in-ear buds offer excellent audio quality - more in line with the mid-level offerings - and also manage to eke out 10 hours of playtime.

They're naturally not as stable as around-ear designs, but the slim build, as the name suggests, and wings help things stay relatively stable.

The package includes multiple ear tips, meaning you can tinker with the fit, and the IPX7 rating ensures you don't have to worry about rain or sweat.

Bose SoundSport

If your priority is great sound, Bose delivers an expert offering with its exercise-focused headphones.

They're a little long in the tooth, granted, but, as with any Bose product, the quality is long-lasting. Plus, the design still holds up really well against competitors, with the company's StayHear+ tips giving you a lightweight and sturdy fit throughout runs. Just watch out for that six-hour battery - it sneaks up on you.

It's important to note that Bose also offers a Pulse edition of the SoundSport, too, which features a built-in heart rate monitor. While not totally necessary for all users (especially runners who already have a dedicated watch), it is a handy add-on.

Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds

Jabra's Elite 75t aren't specifically designed to accompany you on winding runs - despite being water and sweat resistant - so it's a testament to their quality that you would never really know.

The truly wireless design gives you a bit more freedom when on the move, and we're big fans of the Jabra Sound+ app, which lets you equalize music until your heart's content.

It's not just about the comfy design, either, with roughly 7.5 hours of battery backed up by a total of 28 hours total when you take advantage of the charging case.

Beats Powerbeats

Imagine the stable comfort and sound quality of Beats' Powerbeats Pro, then add a cable that sits behind your head - that's essentially what the latest generation of the Powerbeats gives you.

Since the design is a little more traditional, the price tag reflects that, making them a top pick for those who want a pair of Beats but don't want to shell out for the Pro model.

Since Beats is Apple-owned, you get the H1 chip underneath the hood, too, which allows for instant pairing with Apple devices. And, perhaps best of all, the battery will last up to 15 hours before it needs to juicing back up with a Lightning cable.

Sennheiser CX Sport

Sennheiser's CX Sport is another great-sounding pair of mid-level headphones, delivering some of the best audio quality for when you're on the go.

The design is similar to many in the wireless-but-wired crop, giving you splash- and sweat-proofing, as well as a choice of four adapters and fins that fit round your ear.

You also have the really handy music and call control remote on the cord itself, letting you increase/decrease volume and pause/play.

They're not quite elite on the battery front, giving you a total of six hours before they need recharging, but it should be enough to suit occasional runners and those who don't mind recharging once a week.

Apple AirPods Pro

We wouldn't necessarily recommend all of Apple's earbuds for running sessions, but the AirPods Pro - not just the best AirPods yet for audio quality - are both sweatproof and waterproof.

With the design now progressing to in-ear, with a choice of three sizes of silicone tips, they're also a much more secure fit for running than previous models - even if they can't quite match up to the lock-fit of the Powerbeats Pro.

Active noise cancellation means you don't have to max out the volume to drown out the sound of your commute, or, more importantly, the music at your gym, with the AirPods Pro able to last 24 hours with the help of the charging case, too.

Jaybird X4

Jaybird's latest entry to its mid-range line is the X4, which really doubles down on the water-resistance to remain useable in all kinds of conditions.

The upgraded IPX7 rating means the corded wireless headphones are able to withstand sweat or rain, and, thankfully, the audio quality remains very respectable - even if it isn't quite on par with the elite options on this list.

To make sure the fit is precise, Jaybird also includes a number of different tips, while battery life gives you eight hours from a two-hour charge.

Writing by Conor Allison. Editing by Dan Grabham.