The convenience, sound quality and comfort that modern-day wireless earbuds provide make them a must-own gadget.
Whether you're an audiophile looking for something to complement your wireless headphones, want something sleek with a decent microphone for calls, or perhaps seeking a sweat-resistant pair for intense workouts, there's now a wide range of options to choose from.
With this growth in popularity, however, the task of picking between top-tier Bluetooth earbuds has become harder and harder. Almost all big-name audio brands now have some kind of wireless buds for you to consider, with each pair offering a unique blend of design, features and sound profile.
Of course, not all are created equally. We know because we've tested, reviewed and rated a veritable truckload of them - and use this buyer's guide to provide a summary of the pairs we believe are the very best right now.
In the picks here, we'll give you an idea of which ones to consider. And for those who are new to wireless earbuds, learn how to choose the best earbuds for your needs with the help of our advice section.
For those who prefer the solid connection a wire provides, you can check out our guide to the top wired earbuds.
The Best Wireless Earbuds in 2023
- Sony WF-1000XM4
- Apple AirPods Pro
- Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3
- Beats Fit Pro
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds
- Astell & Kern UW100
- Huawei Freebuds Pro 2
- Klipsch T5 II ANC
- Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EX
Our top pick:
Sony WF-1000XM4
Best overall
Absolutely brilliant earbuds that don't come cheap but won't disappoint.
For
- Amazing sound
- Superb ANC
- Great case
Against
- Expensive
- Slightly divisive looks
Sony's first pair of noise-cancelling wire-frees were received with a somewhat mixed response, but the newest generation is super. Where these are set apart from their rivals is in ANC.
Add the over-ear quality ANC to a device with great sound, long battery life and a comfortable fit, and what you have is a winning combination. The look and design of the earbuds might divide opinion, but then that's true of pretty much any true wireless earphones.
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3
Excellent earbuds
Excellent sound and a reasonable price tag - that's a great combination.
For
- Great sound
- Comfortable fit
- Good design
Against
- Some wind noise
Sennheiser's Momentum line has been really reliable, and it hits the heights again with the third version, which is more comfortable than ever and looks really nice. The sound quality is excellent, and with adaptive noise-cancelling it's pretty good value.
The case has a lovely textured finish that we think is as nice as any out there, while battery life is very solid, too. That adds up to an extremely likeable set of earbuds with a really nice balanced sound.
Apple AirPods Pro
Solid choice
One of the most rounded experiences available, offering pairing convenience, superb sound and solid ANC.
For
- Great ANC
- Superb iOS integration
- Excellent sound
Against
- Less good on Android
Apple's most premium earbuds are some of the very best out there, particularly if you use iOS. They've got world-class active noise cancelling for that all-important isolation, and the sound quality is seriously impressive.
Couple that with a really comfortable design and you've got earbuds that are a joy to wear. Instant pairing with Apple devices and easy swapping between them is a cut above other earbuds if you're invested in the ecosystem, and the overall experience is one of sheer convenience alongside premium touches.
Beats Fit Pro
Outstanding option
A superb blend of comfort and sound quality, whether you want to exercise or use them for everyday listening.
For
- Spatial Audio
- Great sound and ANC
- Comfort for all occasions
Against
- The case can't wirelessly charge
- Android users miss out on some features
If you're looking for a pair of earphones that suits pretty much every occasion - and perhaps want something slightly more exercise-ready Apple's AirPods - the Beats Fit Pro make a lot of sense.
The company has better options for those who are exclusively interested in a listening experience or something for workouts, but nothing else is quite the same jack of all trades. And, even better, the trade-off by opting for the Beats Fit Pro is minimal.
There's a comfortable fit whether you're listening casually or on a pavement-pounding run, very solid ANC for commuting, easy pairing for Apple users and even neat features like Spatial Audio and dynamic head tracking.
The only major gripe with have with this model is the lack of a wireless charging case, but, even still, it's one to seriously consider.
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds
Superb ANC
A truly great set of wireless earbuds for anyone's needs.
For
- Great ANC
- Excellent sound
Against
- Middling controls
- Quite chunky 'buds
Bose makes its debut on this list with an absolutely superb pair of earbuds that blew us away on review. They pack in superb noise cancelling, as well as brilliant comfort in the wearing, just as the name suggests.
Music sounds simply brilliant through the earbuds, and while the controls aren't quite so intuitive or helpful as some others, they're still right up there with the best sets available.
Astell & Kern UW100
No cancelling
These earbuds prioritise sound over noise-cancelling, and it works a treat.
For
- Nice looks
- Astounding sound
- Good comfort
Against
- No cancelling
Taking the attitude that noise cancelling can compromise sheer audio quality, these earbuds from Atell & Kern do away with the feature to concentrate on the incredible impressive sound they deliver.
Music is simply sumptuous and matches far more expensive audio setups at times, even if we miss cancelling when it comes to hopping on a train or bus. The earbuds look nice and are pretty comfortable to wear, and for those who want the best audio quality they're a great option.
Klipsch T5 II ANC
Excellent sound
Some of the best wireless earbuds going, offering great looks and sound.
For
- Great looks
- Impeccable sound
- Solid ANC
Against
- A price hike on the standard version
We really, really liked Klipsch's standard T5 II earbuds, but the newest version adds ANC for a blockbuster of a package, even if that also pushes the price up a fair bit.
You get a superb sound that's balanced and delicate but can also push things into brilliant, and loud territory depending on your genre. It's got true range, and a great wirelessly charging case that's satisfying to open and shut.
Build quality is excellent, and connectivity is rock solid to make for a really impressive effect overall.
HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2
Advanced tech
With advanced noise-cancelling, great sound delivered by a unique dual-driver system and an affordable price point, the Freebuds Pro 2 are a great option.
For
- Superb sound balance
- Impressive low bass performance
- Effective ANC and in-ear detection
- Great price
Against
- So-so battery life
- Bluetooth range could be better
- Slight sibilance at times
Huawei Freebuds Pro 2 is the company's answer to the AirPods Pro, delivering advanced noise cancelling, comfortable fit and advanced features like in-ear detection, adaptive ANC/EQ and Hi-Res audio support in a package that costs relatively little.
What's really impressive is how the company has managed to squeeze in two different drivers to work the sound, delivering really low, good-quality bass frequencies, and very clear, crisp trebles. Our only real complaints are that we wish the battery life lasted longer and that the Bluetooth range was better.
Otherwise, there's a very compelling set of features here that will do your music proud, as well as also perform ably for calls and video conferencing.
Band & Olufsen Beoplay EX
Amazing sound
Superb sound makes these admittedly pricey buds a really excellent choice - and they look great, too.
For
- Great looks
- Sounds incredible
- New design
Against
- Still could be more comfortable
- Expensive
B&O continues its long history of high-quality audio products with this excellent set of earbuds, which sport a new design compared to older options. You get a stem with microphones for better call quality, for one.
The real star, though, is the incredibly good sound performance - music is simply sumptuous through these earbuds, which explains why they're really quite pricey. Good ANC and solid battery life round out a very decent package.
How to choose the right wireless earbuds
Scroll back five years or so and wireless earbuds were a fresh new look for the market, but now there are almost countless options to choose from. Here are some key questions that could help you narrow your options down.
What sort of design do you like?
While Apple's AirPods initially dominated the look and feel of almost all earbuds, there's now a real sense of diversity in the market, with earbuds coming in all shapes and sizes. You would be well advised to figure out what sort of look you prefer - whether it's buds with stems, those without, in-ear options or ones that don't have buds at all.
This will help you to narrow down your options drastically, and highlight a few that fit into your favoured style.
Do you want to work out with them?
While most top-end earbuds are now expected to launch with sweat resistance at minimum, some still don't manage to. You should definitely think about whether you plan to do any exercise in your earbuds, or if you're at risk of needing to use them in the rain.
After all, nothing could be more annoying than your earbuds dying because they can't withstand the elements. Of course, if you're only going to use them at home or in public transport, you should be fine regardless.
How key is active noise cancelling?
Active noise cancellation (ANC) is a brilliant bit of technology that filters out background noise around you using microphones onboard the earbuds to determine what to cancel out. When it works well, it's a game-changer that can make it was easier to concentrate on your audio on, for example, trains or planes.
That said, it's also a feature that generally tends to push up the price of the device it's in (although this is becoming less of an issue over time). So, while we think it's a brilliant addition, you could save a chunk of cash by disregarding it.
What's your budget?
Speaking of cash, it's another huge variable in your search for the right earbuds. There are now earbuds out there at practically every price you could think to name, although we still think around £100/$100 is a safe place to start to have more confidence in what you're buying.
If you're happy spending £300/$300, you'll be able to pick up a really superb piece of tech, but if your budget is different the most important thing is to make sure you know what it is!
Wireless earbuds we also recommend
Wireless earbuds are a very personal bit of tech, which is why our top overall recommendation won't be the right pick for every type of listener. Here are four other exemplary true wireless earbuds that you could consider.
Other products we considered
When trying to figure out what we believe are the best wireless earbuds currently available, we spent hours testing and researching. We consider a number of factors when it comes to recommending earbuds - and apply the same criteria when a new device is being considered for inclusion. It's not all judged on our testing, either - we also try to factor in consumer reviews, brand quality and value.
In all of our roundups, there are also many products we test that don't make the final cut. Since they may be the right fit for some people, however, we've listed them below.
- Powerbeats Pro
- Grado GT220
- Shure Aonic Free
- Master and Dynamic MW07 Plus
- Apple AirPods 2
- Jabra Elite 85t
