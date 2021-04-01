What are the top ANC headphones? We test and rate the very best options in this guide.

Noise-cancelling has become a must-have feature in any good pair of wireless headphones or earbuds, whether it's used to isolate listening on a morning commute or drown out the drone of a jet engine.

With many more of us now working from home, too, and perhaps needing something to help block out its unique set of distractions, there's every reason why you should invest in a pair.

With so many choices available, though, finding the best active noise-cancelling (ANC) headphones for you is no easy task.

Some pairs will have more effective noise cancellation, while others may sound better, cost less or suit your eye more.

Finding the right balance for your tastes can be tricky, which is we've picked out what we believe to be the best pairs money can currently buy. Hopefully, this should make the decision a whole lot easier, though we also advise checking out the section below our picks for those who need a little help understanding what to look out for.

What are the best noise-cancelling headphones?

Best ANC headphones: Our top pick

Sony WH-1000XM5 Top overall

For

Outstanding noise cancellation

Superb sound quality

Comfortable to wear for long periods

Against

No aptX support

Don't fold down like the previous models

The Sony WH-1000XM5s are a masterclass for their competitors to learn from, pairing comfort, a bold new design and superb performance - both sonically and in terms of active noise cancellation.

That makes for a very strong combination. If you're travelling regularly and want to cut out droning noise, or if you just want to lose yourself in your music, the WH-1000XM5s are just a very slight cut above the next best options.

There are definitely a couple of sore points, such as how the new design doesn't fold down as small as its predecessors, but anybody who wants the very peak ANC package shouldn't look past this flagship Sony offering.

For

Outstanding noise cancellation

Great balanced sound

Cool design

Against

No EQ control

Think of noise-cancelling headphones and the chances are high that you'll think of Bose. Despite the unimaginative name, the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 deliver a very imaginative sound quality that rivals the best competition out there. And the multi-level noise-cancelling is pretty close to being class-leading.

There's also smart assistant integration for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Siri, a solid app for various customizations (but no EQ, sadly), and well-integrated touch-based controls on the right earcup.

Aside from the Sony XM5s, there's no better pick to take on your travels. And, even then, we're sure there are plenty of people that would actually prefer the overall package delivered by Bose here. The margins are very tight at the top.

Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Premium pick

For

Great design

Amazing sound

Really solid ANC

Against

Doesn't fold down well

The B&W PX7 headphones look great, and they sound even better. B&W's noise cancellation is at the top of its class, and adding features like aptX Adaptive support makes for smoother listening experiences and better future-proofing. Really impressively, too, the headphones are even more comfortable than ever before, making for a dreamy user experience.

For

Incredible ANC

Refined sound

Secure fit

Against

No wireless charging

No multipoint Bluetooth

The Bose QuietComfort EarBuds II improve on their predecessors in pretty much every way, refining their design, improving their fit and comfort and honing the sound. With an RRP of £280/$299, they are undoubtedly expensive, even in the premium wireless market, but retailers have already begun knocking a little off that at the time of writing - so it's worth looking around.

If the price tag doesn't deter you, you certainly won't be disappointed with your investment. And while they sound great, the real wow factor here is the noise cancellation they are capable of. If you need, want or crave near silence while you're listening to your music, these are the best true wireless earbuds for the job - without question.

Sony WF-1000XM4 Best ANC earbuds

For

Great sound

Excellent ANC

Improved battery life

Against

Quite chunky

Not cheap at all

Sony has applied its audio expertise to noise-cancelling in-ear buds, not just headphones. We've seen what the company can do with a pair of over-ears, so we had mighty high expectations for the entirely wire-free in-ear model - the Sony WF-1000XM4 - now in its fourth-gen form.

These wireless in-ears deliver a well-balanced sound that leans neither too heavily on bass, nor higher levels. We found it to be just right. The noise-cancellation is just as accomplished, as well, effectively blocking out the general humdrum of everyday life, as well as plane and train noises.

Of course, being small in-ear buds in a portable case makes them very easy to carry around in your coat pocket or purse.

These Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 are a clear step up on their predecessors with no real downsides and plenty of improvements. They look nicer, are more comfortable and still sound just as great, with better ANC than before and a very solid software experience. That Sennheiser has managed to do so while also cutting the price is even more impressive.

Call quality might not be class-leading, but that's a common enough issue and one that shouldn't be a deal-breaker. They're reliable, beautifully designed and sound great. Well worthy of consideration.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Great for Apple users

For

Great ANC

Improved, refined sound

Strong iOS integration

Against

More pedestrian on Android

For Apple users, the AirPods Pro 2 almost demand to be on your shortlist if you're in the market for wireless ANC earbuds.

We loved the originals, but these second generation buds bring with them some great new additions, including better noise cancellation, Adaptive Transparency, touch controls and improved battery life.

There are great additions elsewhere too, like the speaker and U1 chip in the charging case, and we love that you can now use an Apple Watch charger to charge them as well, reducing the number of cables we need to keep with us.

While the design of the second generation AirPods Pro may have remained very similar to its predecessor, and they don't come cheap, the improvements they've made make the AirPods Pro 2 an exceptional pair of wireless headphones and one iPhone users in particular should definitely have on their shortlist.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Simple elegance

For

Great sound

Solid cancelling

Excellent battery life

Against

A little generic

Auto power features unreliable

Sennheiser completely redesigned things for its fourth-generation Momentum 4 Wireless headphones, and the result is super comfortable and really detailed and balanced in its sound profile.

A massive 60-hour battery life is enough to see most people through even a busy week, which is ideal, and the price is slightly lower than the last version (although still premium). It's a great package, in our view.

For

Superb cancelling

Amazing sound

Great looks and battery life

Against

Not cheap at full price

They might no longer be the latest headphones, but the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are excellent at cutting out external noise, with only a slight drop-off compared to the newer XM5s.

Compared to the XM3s, the design tweaks add quality and refinement, while a more powerful chip provides the grunt to cancel out more noise.

The results are sensational, with the 1000XM4 not only sounding great as a set of headphones, but also being some of the most effective at combatting external noise through more selectable levels. It's an outstanding package - and one that's naturally available at a cheaper rate than its newer sibling.

ANC headphones and earbuds we also recommend

The Sony WH-1000XM5 may be Pocket-lint's pick for the top-performing ANC headphones, but we also know that they won't be the right pair for everyone. That's why we also recommend some other great options, including earbuds and headphones from Bose, Apple and Bowers & Wilkins.

Other headphones we considered

When trying to figure out what we believe are the best ANC headphones and earbuds currently available, we spent hours testing and researching. We consider a number of factors when it comes to recommending these options - and apply the same criteria when a new device is being considered for inclusion. It's not all judged on our testing, either - we also try to factor in consumer reviews, brand quality and value.

In all of our roundups, there are also many products we test that don't make the final cut. Since they may be the right fit for some people, however, we've listed them below.

How to choose noise-cancelling headphones

While active noise-cancellation (ANC) was once rare, there are now countless devices that offer it to choose from - here are some questions to help you narrow things down.

Do you want over or in-ear headphones?

When it comes to ANC, you've got a major choice on your hands between over-ear headphones and in-ear earbuds, both of which can be found with the tech and offer different benefits. Earbuds are way smaller and more portable, so are convenient for everyday use in our experience, while over-ears tend to offer the best isolation but are bulkier, making them more suited to home use or longer journeys.

It's really up to personal preference, as well - some people simply don't find earbuds as comfortable, and others can't stand the pressure of over-ears, so if you have a strong leaning in either direction that will probably inform your thinking.

Are you on iOS or Android?

While most options on the market now cater pretty equally to both mobile operating systems, there are still some occasions when you'll find a device works better on one than the other - particularly when it comes to Apple's own products, which favour iOS.

This shouldn't lock you out of any purchases, but it may make you more likely to go with a product, since tighter integration generally leads to easier user controls and pairing.

What's your budget?

If you're going into this sort of purchasing process we recommend that you work out what you're happy to spend ahead of time, or you might find that you end up spending more than you intended. After all, ANC is still often the preserve of quite premium options, so a lot of the choices available are fairly pricey.