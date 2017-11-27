Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday UK headphones and speaker deals: Bose, Beats, Sony bargains
Black Friday week has officially kicked off across all the popular online and high street retailers, meaning you can snag a plethora of your favourite gadgets for much less than they'd normally cost.
Music fans aren't ignored this year, with plenty available for those of you looking for cracking deals on great speakers, headphones and earphones. Whether you're shopping for yourself or someone else, you'll be sure to find something this week.
Sign up to a free 30-day trial to Amazon Prime to take advantage of Black Friday deals. You can cancel anytime as there is no obligation to continue. Read more about the benefits.
If you're looking for Black Friday US deals, we have you covered, hit our main US Black Friday deals page for more details.
- Best in-ear headphones: 10 great wired, wireless and wire-free earphones
- The best Bluetooth headphones 2018: top on/over-ear wireless headphones
Noise-cancelling Black Friday and Cyber Monday headphone deals
- Sony MDR-1000X Wireless Noise-cancelling Headphones for £200 (save £160) - click here for this deal
- Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 Wireless for £299 (save £81) - click here for this deal
- BOSE QuietComfort 25 Noise-cancelling Headphones for £159 (save £130) - click here for this deal
- BEATS Studio 2.0 Wireless Bluetooth Noise-cancelling Headphones for £219 (save £80) - click here for this deal
- Sony MDR-ZX770BN Wireless Noise-cancelling Headphones for £80 (save £70) - click here for this deal
- KEF Porsche Design Space One Over-ear noise-cancelling Headphones for £175 (save £155) - click here for this deal
Amazon Cyber Monday headphones and speaker deals
Amazon is the undisputed champion of Black Friday. With hundreds, if not thousands, of products available at discounted prices throughout the lead-up to holiday season. Deals include great headphones and speakers, including the brand new versions of the popular Echo range.
Headphones
- Bose SoundTrue Ultra In-Ear Headphones for Apple Devices for £59.99 (save £39.96) - click here for this deal
- RHA T10i: High fidelity noise isolating in-ear headphone for £79.95 (save £70) - click here for this deal
- Jaybird X3 Wireless in-ear headphones for £74.99 (save £35) - click here for this deal
Speakers
- Sonos Play:1 (Black) for £149 (save £50) - click here for this deal
- Sonos Play:1 (White) for £149 (save £50) - click here for this deal
- Sonos Play:3 (Black) for £249 (save £50) - click here for this deal
- Sonos Play:3 (White) for £249 (save £50) - click here for this deal
- All-new Amazon Echo (2nd generation) for £69.99 (save £20) - click here for this deal
- Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Bluetooth Speaker two-pack for £99.99 (save £54) - click here for this deal
- Q Acoustics Media 4 Soundbar with Built In Subwoofer for £240 (save £100) - click here for this deal
Argos Black Friday and Cyber Monday headphones and speaker deals
Headphones
- Sony MDR-100ABN Wireless Headphones for £150 (save £84) - click here for this deal
- Beats Solo 2 Wireless Headphones for £90 (save £10) - click here for this deal
- AKG C50BT Wireless Headphones for £70 (save £30) - click here for this deal
- Beats by Dre Studio Wireless Headphones for £250 (save £49) - click here for this deal
- Jaybird Freedom Light Sports Bluetooth Headphones for £59.99 (save £50) - click here for this deal
- Meters Music OV-1 On-Ear Headphones for £149 (save £123) - click here for this deal
- Jabra Sport Pulse Wireless In Ear Headphones for £84.99 (save £45) - click here for this deal
- Marshall Mid Over-Ear Wireless Headphones for £109 (save £59) - click here for this deal
Speakers
- Google Home for £77.50 (save £51.50) - click here for this deal
Currys Black Tag Event headphones and speaker deals
If Amazon is the champion of Black Friday, Currys is the champion of consumer electronics. In its Black Tag event you'll find a massive range of discounted goods, including some tasty music gear.
Headphones
- Sony MDR-1000X Wireless Noise-Cancelling headphones for £200 (save £160) - click here for this deal
- Beats Studio 2.0 Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones for £219 (save £80) - click here for this deal
- Bose QuietComfort 25 Noise-cancelling Headphones for £159 (save £130) - click here for this deal
- Beats UrBeats Headphones for £49.95 (save £30) - click here for this deal
- Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 Wireless Headphones for £299 (save £81) - click here for this deal
Speakers
- JBL XTREME Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for £149 (save £100) - click here for this deal
- Sony Extra Bass XB40 Wireless Speaker for £129 (save £71) - click here for this deal
- JBL Flip 3 Wireless Speaker for £60 (save £20) - click here for this deal
- Libratone Zipp Mini for £140 (save £29) - click here for this deal
- JBL Flip 4 Wireless Speaker for £95 (save £25) - click here for this deal
Ebay Black Friday and Cyber Monday headphones and speaker deals
Like Amazon, eBay is a massively popular retailer, especially during Black Friday week. As you'd expect, they also have a couple of decent deals worth checking out.
Headphones
- B&O Play Beoplay H7 for £179 (save £150) - buy one pair and get 10 per cent off a second - click here to view this deal
Speakers
- Sony Extra Bass XB40 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for £129 (save £70) - click here for this deal
John Lewis Black Friday/Cyber Monday headphones and speaker deals
John Lewis may be most famous for its emotive and classy Christmas TV commercial, but it's also making a reputation for itself during Black Friday week. Here are a handful of discounts available at the popular department store.
Headphones
- Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 over-ear headphones for £169 (save £69) - click here for this deal
Speakers
- Google Home Mini Hands-Free Smart Speaker for £34.99 (save £15) - click here for this deal
- Google Home Hands-Free Smart Speaker for £77.50 (save £50) - click here for this deal
Richer Sounds Black Friday headphones and speaker deals
Few retailers have built up a reputation for offering quality audio equipment like Richer Sounds, and this year, the company has announced a shedload of discounts on some of the best speakers out there.
Speakers
- Cambridge Audio G5 Bluetooth speaker for £99 (save £130) - click here for this deal
- Cambridge Audio AIR 100 V2 wireless music system for £129 (save £170) - click here for this deal
- Cambridge Audio AIR 200 V2 wireless music system for £199 (save £200) - click here for this deal
- Loewe SOUNDPORT COMPACT Bluetooth speaker for £199 (save £200) - click here for this deal
Other Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
For deals on other products and categories, be sure to check out our roundups below:
- Best Black Friday UK laptop deals: Acer, Asus, Lenovo and more
- Best Black Friday UK phone deals: Samsung, iPhone and HTC sales
- Best Black Friday UK TV deals: 4K, HDR, OLED TVs and more
- Best UK Black Friday games deals: PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo bargains
- Apple's next set of AirPods may feature noise cancellation
- More evidence of Apple's premium over-ear headphones surfaces
- Best noise-cancelling headphones: The best 'phones to block out external sounds
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II review: Superb noise-cancelling headphones with added smarts
- Sony Xperia Ear Duo initial review: Music for the active generation
- Apple could launch own-branded over-ear headphones this year, as well as Beats
- Sony Xperia Ear Duo gets official launch, available from May
- Pioneer HDJ-X7 review: Pump up the volume
- Master & Dynamic MH30 review: Exquisite sound with a design to match
- New Apple AirPod headphones tipped for release this year
Comments