The headphone jack might just be dead - when Apple first got rid of it, the outcry was widespread, but we've now come to accept its absence as the default. Many Android phone makers are opting for Bluetooth and USB-C audio instead.

Removing the jack enables phones to be made thinner, use fewer connectors and be made waterproof more easily. However, the adoption of USB-C headphones has been slow because many opt for Bluetooth headphones instead.

There are advantages to using wired though; a digital connection can help improve audio quality, as headphones can be made with high-quality DACs integrated into them, such as the Audeze Sine and iSine that use the Lightning port on the iPhone.

So we've rounded up the best USB-C headphones we've found - there aren't huge numbers of options, as you'll see.

Our Top Pick: Best USB-C Headphones

Libratone Libratone Q-Adapt In-ear USB-C Receive solid sound during exercise A pair of USB-C headphones that have genuinely impressive sound and are great for jogging. See at Amazon (US)

For

Excellent styling

Superb sound

Against

Have been out for quite a while

Libratone already has a pair of Q-Adapt in-ear headphones for the iPhone and has also released a pair with a USB-C connector too. They were made specifically for the Google Pixel 2 and fall under the "Made for Google" program.

They're sweatproof, so can be used when exercising, have in-line controls for controlling music playback and even have a noise-cancellation mode when taking phone calls with power coming directly from the USB-C port.

Google Google Pixel USB-C Earbuds Get native Google Assistant on a budget As simple they come, these headphones are cheap and cheerful. See at Amazon (GB) See at Amazon (US)

For

Very affordable

Google Assistant integration

Against

Not much noise isolation

Google released these earbuds alongside the Pixel 3, and, while they aren't as good as wireless options, they are dirt cheap.

They also have native compatibility with Google Assistant so you can hear your notifications (just press and hold the volume up button) and get real-time translation from Google Translate.

Xiaomi Xiaomi ANC Earphone Top all-rounders A really solid ANC alternative. See at Amazon (GB)

For

Active Noise Cancellation

Reasonably priced

Against

Not the most durable

Bringing ANC to the table are these earbuds from Xiaomi which offer a nice alternative to the set from Libratone above, especially if those older buds are out of stock.

These have an unremarkable design but do everything you need them to very well.

For

Subtle League of Legends nods in the styling

Switch between 3.5mm and USB-C connectivity

Against

No custom EQ in the software

Of course, we don't just use our phones for listening to music and podcasts, these days, they're surprisingly capable gaming machines as well.

If you fancy yourself the next PUBG Mobile champion, or if you just like a lot of bass, then the G333 earbuds are a superb choice - they come in at a reasonable price, too.

OnePlus OnePlus Type C Bullets Budget-friendly and well rounded A solid set of earbuds with USB-C. See at Amazon (GB) See at Amazon (US)

For

Pretty cheap

Clean aesthetic

Against

Basic functionality

OnePlus rounds out our list with these really solid, incredibly simple earbuds, which aren't particularly noteworthy but equally are priced pretty sensibly and sound really good for the price, too.