EE Pocket-lint Gadget Awards 2017 nominees: Best In-Ear Headphones

The Pocket-lint Gadget Awards will be taking place in November, celebrating the nominations across 18 categories from smartphones and tablets to cameras and headphones.

All of the devices and products nominated have been reviewed by us in full over the last 12 months and there are some brilliant contenders across the board. As usual, we have been diving a little deeper into each category, giving you a run down of the nominations and why they have been shortlisted.

Here we are looking at the best in-ear headphones, following on from the best over-ear headphones, best laptop, best tablet or 2-in-1, best mid-range smartphone, best smartphone, best compact camera, best interchangeable lens camera and best game.

Vote for Apple Airpods | Read the full review

The Apple AirPods have polarised opinion when it comes to their design. However the AirPods are great in terms of connectivity, which is where they come into their own. They are really clever in terms of functionality and sound isolation for voice calls, whether you like the look of them or not.

The simplicity of connectivity, automated cross-device use via iCloud, and automatic stop/start controls based on whether one or both AirPods are in your ears is a glimpse into the future of wireless listening. In these regards, Apple is setting the benchmark for a wire-free future.

Vote for Audeze iSine10 | Read the full review

There's no doubt that the Audeze iSine10's design will turn heads, but you won't care once you have them docked in your ears and plugged into your favourite music. They're surprisingly comfortable to wear and sound fantastic, especially if you have an iPhone and a library of lossless audio.

Simply put: there's nothing quite like the Audeze iSine10 anywhere else for the consumer market. Hence their considerable price point.

Vote for Audio Technica ATH-LS70iS | Read the full review

Has Audio Technica's ambition of recreating the live sound of a concert directly in your ears worked? Well, it's never going to literally transport you to a venue, but for a small pair of in-ear monitors, we have to say the amount of detail they unearth is exceptional.

Given the relatively affordable price point there's nothing too fancy going on - no Bluetooth and no companion app - which could be seen as a downside. However, as a decent and honest pair of in-ear headphones that will faithfully reproduce your music, the Audio-Technica ATH-LS70iS do a mighty fine job.

Vote for Bose QuietControl 30 | Read the full review

With Bose you expect audio quality and noise-cancelling to be great - and the QuietControl 30 definitely deliver on that reputation.

The only thing holding them back from in-ear perfection is the high price point and the neckband design and controls placement not feeling as balanced as, say, the likes of the Sennheiser Momentum In-Ear Wireless. That aside, however, the QC30 shows that Bose knows exactly what it's doing. In-ear noise-cancelling doesn't get any better than this.

Vote for Jabra Elite Sport (2017) | Read the full review

If you're wanting a pair of earphones for tracking your exercise that won't drop out when on a run, won't have any connection issues, and will last a long time on a full charge, the Jabra Elite Sport is an excellent choice.

Overall, the second-gen Jabra Elite Sport is perhaps the only choice in the wire-free market. Great sound, snug fit and accurate exercise data mean there's little compromise.

Vote for Sennheiser Momentum In-Ear Wireless | Read the full review

If you're looking for Bluetooth headphones that sound great, last for ages and don't tug on your ears, the Momentum In-Ear Wireless are among the most well-rounded we've tested.

It might take a little while to get around to the idea of the neckband form factor, but once you're wearing them, you'll forget all of that and just enjoy the immersive listening experience. If on-ears or over-ears aren't for you then the Momentum In-Ears don't compromise on sound for the sake of form factor. Top job.

Vote for Sony WF-1000X | Read the full review

Sony has been making a big push in the headphone market over the past few years, and the WF-1000X show the company is serious about challenging in the in-ear market too. The combination of top audio quality, an attractive design, noise-cancelling and a comfortable fit make the WF-1000X the wire-free in-ears to beat.

The £200 price point sees Sony comfortably undercut and outperform its nearest rivals from Bragi and Jabra in the areas that matter for music lovers. Simply put: the WF-1000X are comfortably the best all-round performing earphones in the wire-free category. Bravo Sony, bravo.

Vote for V-Moda Forza Metallo Wireless | Read the full review

The V-Moda Forza Metallo's design is subtle and attractive, with a well designed neckband that can be easily hidden. The sound is fab, too, enveloping you in the music with enough bass to keep even the most enthusiastic dubstep fans happy.

With the solid wireless performance, battery life and sensible approach to inline controls, it's hard to find a negative point to say about the Forza Metallo Wireless. These in-ears sound simply ace and all for less than $200. That's a bass-banging bargain.

Voting in the 14th annual EE Pocket-lint Awards is now open, so you can let us know which one of the great in-ear cans above you think should win the Best In-Ear Headphones award for this year and give us your verdict on all, or some, of the other tech across the 17 categories.

Winners will be announced at the exclusive event in London on 14 November in association with EE. Voting closes on 3 November.