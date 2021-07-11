See our guide to the best in-ear headphones available to buy, whether you want wired or wireless. A selection of the best in-ears we've reviewed

In the past when you bought a smartphone it came with a pair of wired in-ear buds. But now, in 2021, that's not as commonplace as it used to be. With several companies opting to reduce electronic waste, several have stopped including them. Particularly in the more expensive models

Still, it's not as though that's a bad thing. Cheap buds found in phone boxes were often poor quality, and so you'd always need to buy another pair to get a good experience.

But how do you choose the best earphones for you? There are a few things to consider. Firstly, there's comfort. You're not going to want to wear a pair of buds if you don't like the way they feel in your ears, no matter how good they sound. Plus a good fit is essential for effective passive noise cancelling and blocking out the world around you.

Then of course, there's sound quality, battery life, reliability and durability to consider. That's without mentioning high end features like ANC, for a more enhanced noise cancelling experience.

And how do you decide whether you want true wireless, neckband wireless or wired earphones? Typically speaking, great sound is available at lower prices with wired earphones, but if your phone has no 3.5mm port, those are out the window.

In this list you'll find a range of different kinds of in-ear buds, at different prices and each with their own benefits. And with so many companies now selling true wireless buds, you'll find a bit of crossover between this list and those in our best tether free buds buyer's guid. So whether you want something convenient, something cheap and easy, something that sounds great and cancels noise, or a great pair of wired buds, we round up our favourites below.

Our Top Pick: Best In-Ear Headphones

Pocket-lint Beats Flex 1. Best Buy Save your money 10.0 / 10 Beats' entry-level offering provides an exciting option for those on a budget, with an outstanding fit and listening experience in place. Pros Flexible and durable design

Lightweight and convenient to wear

Sound is genuinely brilliant for the money

W1 chip for easy iPhone pairing Cons In-ear feel a bit pressured at times

Fit sometimes needs adjusting as no ear fins

No official waterproof rating (although it is weather resistant) See at Amazon

Beats revamped the tried-and-tested Beats X with the new-generation Flex, slashing the price, upping battery life and creating what we believe is a seriously compelling package.

With a flexible, lightweight and durable design, they're convenient and comfortable to wear in almost every scenario. Except perhaps in and around rainstorms, since these are just weather-resistant and not waterproof.

Compared to more expensive picks, they also sound much better than we expected; there's good clarity to vocals and details, with lower bass notes also recognised even when volume dips.

For iOS users, the W1 chip also means fast and efficient pairing, offering pretty much the same experience that's present with the AirPods line.

Our only real gripe is that the fit, as with other in-ear models, can sometimes feel a bit pressurised - and that's something that isn't helped by the lack of ear fins.

All in all, though, these are an easy choice for anybody on a budget who need all-day audio performance. And perhaps it might even tempt those who aren't penny-pinching.

Pocket-lint Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2. Runner Up All about the sound 10.0 / 10 With active noise cancelling, balanced sound and a comfortable fit, Bose delivers the best in-ear listening experience to suit most users. Pros Great noise-cancelling

Fantastic sound quality

Fit is secure and comfortable for long periods

Wireless charging case an added bonus Cons Design is quite chunky

Case could offer more charge See at Amazon

Bose specialises in comfortable, premium headphones, and this true wireless set is no different. In fact, from a pure listening experience perspective, it sits at the top of our pile when it comes to in-ear testing.

Not only is it one of the few to provide adjustable active noise cancelling (ANC), helping eliminate any ambient sound in your environment, but it does so with excellent sound, too.

We love the natural balance Bose has managed to strike with the QC Earbuds, as it often does with its over-ear options, too.

The bass sits perfectly and doesn't look to sacrifice any clarity or feel from the higher frequencies or mid-range. And the result is all our favourites sounding better than in any other buds we tested.

All this, of course, while the fit remained secure and comfortable for use in long periods at our desk, with the wireless charging case on hand if you do run out of charge.

Our only real issue with the overall package here is the actual design of the bud, as it's slightly on the chunky side. Other than this, though, this is a thoroughly excellent offering from Bose.

For those with a budget on the higher end, this is tough to ignore.

Pocket-lint Beats Powerbeats Pro 3. A Top Pick Superb all-round pick 10.0 / 10 Quite possibly the best in-ear headphones for exercise we've ever tested, with added versatility making them very solid in day-to-day use. Pros Great fit and tips

Sound is impressive

Really long battery life

H1 Chip adds convenience for iPhone users

Brilliant for running/exercise Cons Noise isolation/cancellation isn't great on loud trains

Case lid feels a bit flimsy when open

No wireless charging case See at Amazon

If you're looking for a pair of completely wire-free earphones, Beats' Powerbeats Pro are probably the most versatile pair we've ever tested.

Not only are they cheaper than most of the big-name rivals, but they last longer on a full charge, sound exceptional and are super comfortable to wear.

Of course, the big draw for most is the performance during exercise. And, in our view, the hype is justified - these are the best in-ears for your workouts. The lightweight, cable-free feel is perfect for long runs and hard sessions in the gym, and the redesigned shape makes them a lot comfier than previous Powerbeats models.

Add that to the fact that the sound is very enjoyable, and they have that H1 Chip found in the AirPods, and you have a very well rounded pair of in-ears.

Our only concerns during testing were the noise cancellation in loud environments and the general experience with the charging case. Not only is this a little flimsy, but it also isn't a charging case, which feels like a missed opportunity.

Pocket-lint Apple AirPods 2 4. Strong Contender Modern classic 8.0 / 10 Great for iOS users who don't mind about elite-level sound too much, the AirPods are now a staple of the in-ear genre. Pros Quick to charge using the included case

Now offers Hey Siri for voice control

Easy to connect thanks to H1 chip Cons Not great in noisy environments

The same polarising design

Many premium competitors Can fall out

Expensive See at Amazon

The AirPods did what other Apple products have typically done in the past; take something that's already out there, evolve it, and make it popular.

They weren't the first completely wireless pair of in-ear headphones, by any means, but they were the first to introduce the W1 chip, allowing for instant pairing with iOS devices. That represented a game-changer, and it's still something that works beautifully.

With the second generation, W1 has been replaced by the smarter H1 chip - as well as the option for a wireless charging case. Neither of these can be classed as essential upgrades for those who own the original AirPods, but they do still qualify as handy improvements, too.

And while the look of the AirPods themselves may still divide opinion, they're unmistakably Apple, and blend into a crowd as well as any model on the market. The sound quality is also decent, although we wouldn't say it rivals the best on this list by any stretch.

For the majority of on-the-go listening, and even bits of exercise here and there, they'll do the job extremely well.

Pocket-lint Audeze iSine10 5. Also Great Quirky brilliance 9.0 / 10 They may come with a lofty price tag and a distinctive design, but they sound as good as any in-ear model we've tested. Pros Audio is very well balanced

Surprisingly comfortable to wear despite size

Highly adjustable equaliser Cons Only iOS users get built-in DSP/DAC/Amp via 24-bit Lightning cable

Expensive See at Amazon

If you want a pair of in-ear monitors unlike any other, the Audeze iSine10 will suit you down to the ground.

Particularly if you're happy with the "TIE Fighter docked in your ear" look. The planar magnetic drivers mean they can achieve balance and clarity that you just don't normally get from tiny in-ears.

They also mean that the outer housing is much bigger than most rivals, and that they also need internal or external ear hooks to keep them on your ears.

For iOS users, there's also a version that ships with a Lightning connector, which has a built-in 24-bit DAC/amp processing system to make your music sound even better than it would through a 3.5mm jack. What's more, it also means it can be controlled by the Audeze app to adjust EQ presets using 10-bands.

The long and short of it is that they look weird, but sound amazing, and are surprisingly comfortable to wear.