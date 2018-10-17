EE Pocket-lint Gadget Awards 2018 nominees: Best On-Ear Headphones

The EE Pocket-lint Gadget Awards are nearly upon us for the 15th year and as usual, we have been delivering a series of features, highlighting the nominees within each of the 18 categories.

Vote for the B&O Beoplay H9i | Read the full review

It's all too easy to criticise the B&O Beoplay H9i for the high price tag. But that would be to ignore the epic sound quality, supreme comfort, lovely build quality, and the sound/ANC/battery improvements compared to the older model.

The H9 became our go-to over-ear cans for a reason and now the H9i comes and blows us away once again. Whether listening at home, on the go, when travelling, or wherever you happen to be, the B&O Play H9i represents the best in Bluetooth over-ear headphones. If you can accept paying so much for that pleasure.

Vote for the Bose QuietComfort 35 II | Read the full review

The first-generation QC35 was among the most lauded noise-cancelling headphones. The second-generation continue that trend of excellence, but with the addition of Google Assistant - which is surprisingly useful for managing notifications. While some might want a bit more punch from the sound - particularly the lower-end - the overall quality is superb and the three levels of noise-cancelling is a great feature to have for a variety of scenarios.

Like its predecessor, the new QC35 design is well considered, durable and practical enough to be worn all day long - even if you wear glasses. And with noise-cancelling technology that's up there with the best, the Bose QC35 II easily earns its place as the long-haul flyers' noise-cancelling cans to choose.

Vote for the Marshall Mid ANC | Read the full review

Marshall's Mid ANC takes what made the 2017 model instantly recommendable, but adds active noise-cancelling to create a surprisingly capable pair of on-ear headphones. What's more, they'll cost you so much less than competing on/over-ears from other more well-known brands.

If you've long wanted a pair of noise-cancelling cans, but don't want to pay close to £300 to get them, the Mid ANC could be the answer to your prayers. Especially if you're into that classic 70s rock vibe.

Vote for the Nuraphone | Read the full review

Nuraphone's sound profile matching technology is impressive, and yields results that really do seem to suit the individual, combining punchy high and mids from the in-ear tips and fulfilling bass from the over-ear component.

Nura should be praised for its sound personalisation. With that, the addition of aptX HD and a long-lasting battery, the Nuraphone is a pair of headphones like no other. If you can cope with the quirks, you might just love these to death. Or you might just find them never-endingly weird.

Vote for the Sony WH-1000XM3 | Read the full review

Each iteration of the Sony 1000X headphones tweaks and changes the experience to deliver some of the most aggressive noise-cancellation that you'll find on a set of headphones. There's no avoiding that the Sony WH-1000XM3 is expensive, but you're paying for a premium set of headphones that will cut extraneous noise out of your life.

Even without the noise-cancellation, these are great sounding cans. If you spend a lot of your time sitting on noisy trains or plane, or find yourself always turning up the volume to counteract background noise, then the latest version of the 1000X come highly recommended. These over-ears are among the very best noise-cancelling headphones money can buy and worth every penny for that peace.

Vote for the V-Moda Crossfade 2 Wireless Codex Edition | Read the full review

As we said of the original model: V-Moda has knocked it out of the park. The Codex Edition makes little difference compared to the Crossfade Wireless 2 cans, bar the addition of aptX Bluetooth.

That's the thing with the Codex Edition: it's like a 'Mark 2.1' version, missing the opportunity to add better still aptX HD or active noise-cancellation tech, swerving the use of USB-C with faster recharging, and not taking the time out to tweak the design for greater comfort when resting around the neck. Still, if you like big bass, are on board with the industrial design (customised or not), then these V-Moda over-ears are formidable indeed.

