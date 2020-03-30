Whether you're searching for on-ear or over-ear, favour top-end features or your wallet, we've tried them all.

Finding the right wireless headphones for your needs is much easier than it used to be, with scores of Bluetooth-ready options out there ready and waiting.

Thankfully, opting for wire-free cans no longer means suffering through inferior sound quality, either. With newer devices featuring more sophisticated audio processing and transmission, you no longer have to make the sacrifice between convenience and a premium listening experience.

With so many to pick between, it can be tough to actually discover which are the best for you. That's where this guide comes in. Thanks to the Pocket-lint team's continuous testing and reviewing, we're able to provide an idea of the very top picks in the wireless headphones area.

Best wireless headphones in 2022

Best wireless headphones: Our top pick

For

Superb listening experience

Comfortable for hours

Against

Don't fold as small as older model

No aptX or aptX HD support

Sony's noise-cancelling, over-ear headphones are an extraordinary all-rounder, providing a sound experience that we'd class as among the best we've ever tested - now with a fresh new design.

The WH-1000XM5 are particularly clever with noise-cancelling, offering various modes to allow your voice to pass through (or not), and more effective than ever. Hi-res music support is offered by LDAC.

Sound great, great to wear and outstanding on noise reduction - you get 30 hours of playback (ANC on) and the option for a wired connection when the battery runs flat.

The WH-1000XM4 that they replace are still worth considering - as they'll be a little cheaper - but this latest pair of Sony headphones is a masterclass.

For

Luxurious, refined design

Comfortable to wear

Really good sound

Against

No passive listening

Bowers & Wilkins Px8 is a predictably gorgeous pair of headphones built with refined styling and luxurious materials that'll please those with the fussiest of tastes. Px8 ticks all the right boxes in both design and in the listening experience.

You get top features like aptX Adaptive, quality ANC, transparency mode, Bluetooth 5.2 and support for wireless codecs up to 24-bit/48kHz which B&W calls "better than CD" quality.

There's no denying that it's an expensive pair of headphones though. At £599 / €699 / $699, this is a pair that's a lot more expensive than most others on the list, but if it's in your budget and you don't mind spending the money, we think you'll be very happy with the purchase.

To make the most of the sound quality you will need to feed them with the very best source material, but for those who want that ultra-premium feel and incredible sound quality, these are among the best on the market.

For

Multi-level noise-cancelling technology

Powerful sound profile

Against

Non-folding design

No EQ within the app

The Bose NC 700 over-ears really step things up a gear from models that came before it, offering a really premium-feeling design.

There's superb noise-cancelling to cut out external sound, and loud and proud sound quality without the need for wires (a backup 2.5-3.5mm cable is included in the carry case, though).

The battery life lasts for about 18 hours, too, making these good over-ear headphones for travelling - providing you can manage the design, obviously.

Despite their age, these headphones still look, feel and sound better than many rivals - including alternatives from Bose itself. It's been overtaken in some regards, sure, but this is still an outstanding pair to invest in.

For

Folding design is ideal for travel

Super sound and ANC

Against

No auto-off power option

The design feels tired next to rivals

Bose's latest wireless headphones are another triumph, bringing users top-tier noise-cancelling, thumping bass and a design that's suited to life on the road.

Physical buttons return to the outer shell, while the folding design makes it ideal for throwing into bags and the likes. The 24-hour battery life, as well, while not being class-leading, is still very good.

The only real downside to the package is that it isn't quite as premium in looks or feel as the NC Headphones 700 from Bose, and, like some of Sony's options, the upgrades are relatively mild in comparison to previous generations.

That aside, though, the latest QuietComfort model is still very easy to recommend over rivals.

Pocket-lint Philips Fidelio L3 A premium alternative 10.0 / 10 If music is your priority, then the Fidelio L3 have a lot to offer. $204.75 at Amazon (GB) $391 at Amazon (CA)

For

Sensational sound quality

Real articulation to high-end frequencies

Supremely comfortable to wear

Against

ANC doesn't have class-leading ambient sound reduction

Touch controls can be over-sensitive

Comfort and audio quality are the resounding features of the Philips Fidelio L3 headphones. It's the sound quality that impresses with these headphones so if it's music above all else, you might want to start here.

While ANC is offered, it's not as compelling as that from Sony or Bose, while the accompanying app, leaves plenty to be desired too.

But once you're listening to your favourite track, you're unlikely to be worried about such things.

How to choose the right wireless headphones

The list above includes some of the very best, but there are also a few principles you can apply while choosing which are ideal for you.

How much to spend on wireless headphones?

The first big question for many people shopping around for quality headphones is how much they should spend. It's not one with an easy answer, although you'll see from browsing our favourites that quality does come at a price right now.

Many of the best and most fully-featured models sit between £200 and £300, but that doesn't mean you can't get excellent cans for less than £100 - you'll just need to shop around a bit more. We think setting your budget is a sensible first step, either way.

Should wireless headphones have ANC?

One of the biggest new technologies to hit headphones in recent years has been active noise cancellation (ANC). It dulls the background noise around you using microphones and feedback, to make sure that you hear your music or audio clearly.

When done well, it can be transformative and make loud journeys relaxing. However, it also tends to bump up the price of headphones, so if you want to do most of your listening at home, you could think about ditching it to save some cash. That said, the best headphones are increasingly including it as a matter of course.

How much battery life do wireless headphones need?

Another big variable when you're sizing up headphones to buy comes in the form of battery life. This can vary by quite big amounts, but we'd say you much less than 10 hours is a little disappointing.

Many of the most popular models now offer between 12 and 15 hours of playback before a charge is needed, but if battery life is a top priority there are superb options that can give you closer to 24 hours or even more - so be sure to work out how much of an issue longevity is for you.

Wireless headphones we also recommend

In truth, there are many excellent wireless headphones on the market today - and the difference between them isn't drastic. While we believe our top pick is currently the best blend of features, performance, price and design, there are four more models we'd also strongly recommend checking out.

Master & Dynamic MW75

Pocket-lint

Master & Dynamic's flagship headphones offer premium materials and fantastic sound. It's a killer combination.

For

Stunning sound

Premium design materials

Effective noise cancelling

aptX Adaptive support

Against

Expensive

Not as feature-rich as some competitors

For Master & Dynamic, making just another pair of wireless headphones was never going to be enough. These are a very unique pair that combine ultra-premium materials with out-of-this-world sound.

The ANC offered is effective at cutting out most noise, while the audio quality and sound profile mean you'll enjoy your music to the fullest.

Sure, M&D could have gone with a more feature-rich approach like Sony, but, by focusing on the design and core sound experience, the New York-based company has built a stunning pair of headphones.

Other wireless headphones we considered

In order to decide the best wireless headphones to recommend, the Pocket-lint editorial team spends hours testing and researching options from across the market. We always consider a number of factors when putting together these buyer's guides, including our own testing and reviews, but also consumer reviews, brand quality and value for money.

In this guide, like all others, there are many devices we considered for our top recommendations that just fell short. These are still stellar options and may be the right pick for some users, but they ultimately didn't do enough to make our picks:

