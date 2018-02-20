The best Bluetooth headphones 2018: Top on-ear or over-ear wireless headphones

With more phones ditching the 3.5mm headphone socket, there's never been a better time to cut the cord than now.

Sure, you can use Lightning headphones if you're an Apple user, but embracing Bluetooth means convenience and pretty much universal compatibility with devices.

Bluetooth has often been seen as an inferior option when it comes to headphones, but with the advent of newer devices and more sophisticated audio processing and transmission - aptX HD being one example able to deliver Hi-Res Audio without wires - there are plenty of Bluetooth headphones that will serve you well when listening on the move or at your desk.

Here's our pick of the best Bluetooth headsets available to buy today. There's plenty of variety with these cans, whether you're looking for on-ear or over-ear, so browse our selection and see what your next wireless headphones should be.

Buy the Sony WH-1000XM2 headphones for £330 from Amazon.co.uk | Read the full Sony WH-1000XM2 review

Sony has created perhaps the best noise-cancelling over-ear headphones that we've ever tested. The 1000XM2 are particularly clever with noise-cancelling, offering various modes to allow voice to pass through (or not). They can even assess pressure to apply the perfect profile when on a plane, making them excellent travel headphones.

Bluetooth support for aptX HD means the utmost quality without wires, but when the 30 hour battery runs dead you can still plug in and listen passively with decent results.

The only question mark over these is whether the original, older 1000X - which features below - makes more sense to buy, if you can find it for a bargain price.

Buy the Bose QuietComfort 35 headphones for £330 from Amazon.co.uk | Read the full Bose QuietComfort 35 review

The ideal travel headphones for those who are often on the go. These cans pair supreme noise-cancelling with Bluetooth connectivity and a locked-in sound that will almost eradicate the world around you. That's where the QuietComfort brand excels.

Unlike their predecessors, the QC35 feature a built-in rechargeable battery, which is a great step forward, and they work passively when its 20-hour life has depleted.

The only real downside is their plasticky construction considering the price point, but this also helps in keeping these cans ultra lightweight, so you'll barely notice you're wearing them. Still, if you've got an extra £40 then the Sony options above are well worth consideration.

Buy the Sony MDR-1000X headphones for £229 from Amazon.co.uk | Read the full Sony MDR-1000X review

As we alluded to above, the older version of Sony's 1000X are still exceptional in noise-cancelling and audio ability. At the time of writing the price is similar to the follow-up model, however, so you'll want to seek these ones down for a cut of the price to make them the most savvy purchase. It's worth hunting, though, as these are brilliant over-ears.

Buy the B&O BeoPlay H9 headphones for £399 from Amazon.co.uk | Read the full B&O BeoPlay H9 review

It would be too easy to criticise the B&O BeoPlay H9 for the high price and the noise-cancellation being too subtle for some. But that would be shortsighted: because the H9 is a killer over-ear headphone.

Indeed, these over-ear cans are better than almost anything we've listened to in 2017. The audio quality is immense, with punchy bass levels and a wide soundstage thanks to those giant earcups.

The downside is Bluetooth doesn't last as long as the competition (but there is a 3.5mm jack for passive wired listening) and the noise-cancelling isn't going to please frequent flyers for its subtlety.

Buy the Beats Studio 3 Wireless headphones for £299 from Amazon.co.uk | Read the full Beats Studio 3 Wireless review

The Studio 3 Wireless might not suit the audiophile - c'mon, everyone knows Beats is renowned for bass - but for everyone else these over-ear cans are very easy to recommend. Especially for Apple users, thanks to the integrated W1 chip and its easy pairing which allows for immediate cross-device ease-of-use between iPhone, iPad and Mac.

Even if you're not an iPhone user, however, the ultra-long battery life, attractive and comfortable design, and serious sound quality makes these Beats standout beyond much of the over-ear competition.

The active noise-cancellation is also intelligent, offering different modes, much like the Sony 1000X up the top of the page, and constantly reading the ambient signal to deliver the best possible profile. It's this tech that makes the Studio 3 Wireless the pinnacle product of a brand that's come a long way in recent years.

Buy the V-Moda Crossfade 2 Wireless headphones for £330 from Amazon.co.uk | Read the full V-Moda Crossfade 2 Wireless review

As much as we liked the originals, the second-generation Crossfade 2 Wireless knock it out the park - especially if you're a basshead and are looking for a Beats alternative.

The industrial design makes them standout compared to the competition, aptX is supported for Bluetooth for a high quality, bass-heavy sound profile. The Crossfade 2 Wireless is really comfortable to wear for long periods, too, even if the design might look to suggest otherwise.

However, without active noise-cancellation and no aptX HD (it's just the standard version), the price tag is high compared to the better-equipped competition.

Buy the Audio-Technica ATH-DSR9BT headphones for £485 from Amazon.co.uk | Read the full Audio-Technica ATH-DSR9BT preview

Truly high-end Bluetooth-only headphones, the DSR9BT is designed for the audiophile listener who doesn't want any wire-based nonsense. Indeed, there's no 3.5mm jack to be found here.

Ultra-comfortable to wear, the A-T over-ears are designed unlike any other headphones on the market, featuring what Audio-Technica calls a Dnote chipset, which commands four voice coils in the headphones' 45mm drivers for optimum dynamics and clarity. And they really do sound amazing: you won't get shovel loads of bass, but the low-end is tight and neutral; while the high-end has a sharpness and timbre above any beyond anything else we've heard in any other over-ear headphones (indeed, some may find them too sharp).

If you want the best audiophile balance and quality, however, you'll have to be prepared to pay big for it.

Buy the Bowers & Wilkins PX headphones from £329 from Amazon.co.uk | Read the full Bowers & Wilkins PX review

The active noise-cancelling wireless headphones market has grown rapidly in recent times, so it made great sense for Bowers & Wilkins to finally enter. And it does so in considerable style with the PX, which won Best Headphones in the Pocket-lint Gadget Awards 2017.

B&W comes from a true audiophile perspective - aptX HD features for Hi-Res Audio without the wires - and the PX is an excellent high-end alternative to the Bose, Sony and Beats competition (as also featured), in both style and audio ability terms.

Buy the Urbanista Seattle Wireless headphones for £89 from Amazon.co.uk | Read the full Urbanista Seattle Wireless review

If you're working on a more modest budget then Urbanista has a great value proposition in the Seattle Wireless. We can't think of much better Bluetooth-equipped cans under the £100 price point.

Sure, you won't get aptX HD or noise-cancellation and all that high-end stuff here, but the Seattle Wireless are small, portable, kick out the bass more than enough, and are well designed and comfortable for this price point.

Buy the Marshall Mid Bluetooth headphones for £109 from Amazon.co.uk | Read the full Marshall Mid Bluetooth review

The Marshall Mid Bluetooth on-ear headphones are a mirror of the company's amps: classic, no-nonsense and great sounding. They're also rugged as heck, will last you for donkey's years, while making a design statement in their own right. We've found them to be great for use all around the globe.

If there are any shortcomings it's that some other similar-priced headphones might offer a more exciting listen overall, long periods of wear aren't the most comfortable, and there's no added thrills from noise-cancellation or improved isolation. Not that we can complain for the price.

Buy the Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2 headphones for £189 from Amazon.co.uk | Read the full Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2 review

As an overall package, the Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2 have a lot to offer, including active noise-cancellation. Despite the plastic build, these cans feel sturdy and are very comfortable to wear - even for extended periods.

Combined with the brilliant range of features, ease of use and overall decent audio quality, they're a very good pair of headphones that don't break the £200 mark.

Buy the Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 Wireless on-ear headphones for £210 from Amazon.co.uk | Read the full Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 Wireless on-ear review

Cut the cord in style. The Sennheiser Momentum M2 AEBT over-ear headphones will look majestic to some, overkill to others. But the aesthetic doesn't take-away from their high points: ultra comfort, rumbling bass, ample volume, on-device controls and decent overall sound.

Add great noise-cancellation, a long-lasting battery life and a price point that's tumbled over the years and these well-rounded Bluetooth over-ears that are well worthy of consideration.