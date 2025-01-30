Summary HDMI cables are the means by which to audio and video and transferred between devices.

There are different HDMI versions: 2.1 is most common, but 2.2 is coming soon.

Check for an eARC port on your TV to connect a high-end audio device.

For all the excitement and intrigue that goes into understanding a smart TV's screen technology , processing power, AI capabilities, and a slew of other features, the simplest components are perhaps most worth appreciating. Namely, a smart TV's HDMI ports. These vital hubs at the back of a TV can often be overlooked, but they are just as important as any other feature in enjoying your entertainment in its most authentic and brilliant form possible.

Most new smart TVs come with four HDMI ports, though you'll still find recent models that only offer three. All HDMI cables and ports aren't created equally, however, and it's important to have the right cables to match up with the right ports connected to the right devices in order to maximize your entertainment. Here's what you should know about HDMI.

What is HDMI, and why is it important?

One cable to rule them all

HDMI stands for High-Definition Multimedia Interface, and it's basically a means to transfer audio and video information. It's an efficient and effective means because it can combine both audio and video signals in one cable (instead of two or three) and move that data between devices, including high-end formats. This includes 4K and 8K resolution as well as HDR formats like Dolby Vision; multi-channel audio formats like Dolby Atmos and DTS:X are also supported.

In addition, HDMI supports high refresh rates, which are important for gaming and watching sports and action-packed blockbusters. So, when devices that connect to a TV by HDMI, like a Blu-ray player, PlayStation 5, or soundbar, promote features like Dolby Vision or 5.1-channel audio, it still needs a proper cable to get the job done. That's what HDMI does. However, you have to match up the right version.

What are the different HDMI versions?

A few distinct iterations exist for now

There are only a handful of versions of HDMI currently available, but the differences between them can end up making a big difference when it comes to watching TV or playing games. Pretty much every cable in use will be HDMI 2.0 or HDMI 2.1. Just about every TV port from a unit made within the last 10 years or so will accommodate either version, though most new TVs are exclusively HDMI 2.1. Here's how the two versions stack up.

HDMI 2.0 – Supports 4K at 60Hz, 18 Gbps bandwidth, and limited HDR support.

– Supports 4K at 60Hz, 18 Gbps bandwidth, and limited HDR support. HDMI 2.1 – Supports 4K at 120H, 8K at 60Hz, 48 Gbps bandwidth, and full HDR support.

HDMI 2.1 is faster and allows for more detail and enhanced color than HDMI 2.0. Moreover, it also welcomes important gaming features, such as Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). That means, for those playing games on the latest gen consoles, or who enjoy TV shows and movies with the top video formats like HDR10+, then HDMI 2.1 is imperative to get the most out of your setup.

An HDMI cable will say on the coating what version it is. Be wary of unofficial or second-hand cables that may claim to support higher quality; it's easy to encounter a knock-off HDMI cable purporting to be something more powerful.

Check your TV's specs to see if you have access to HDMI 2.1 or HDMI 2.0, and make sure you have the matching cable.

Some HDMI connections are specialized

Newer TVs optimize audio or video

Most new smart TVs have an HDMI port that is optimized for audio. This port on your TV will be labeled as eARC, which stands for Enhanced Audio Return Channel. Basically, this HDMI version allows the TV to send back audio information to the receiver. eARC supports the highest quality audio, including Dolby Atmos, and allows for 7.1 channel surround sound. eARC is a more advanced version of ARC (hence the 'enhanced'), as ARC compresses audio and eARC can transmit uncompressed audio. eARC allows for loseless, high-quality audio transmission that's imperative to use if you want the highest quality sound.

Elsewhere, Samsung, among other top TV manufacturers, are looking at ways to minimize cords coming to and from the back of your TV in the name of aesthetics. Smart TVs like The Frame and others that are meant to be wall-mounted look great save for cords and cables hanging from the back. Some newer Samsung TVs are looking to replace all HDMI cables with a single cord, or at least, a single cord that goes into the back of the TV. That cable connects to a hub that can be discretely placed away from the TV, and it's there that you'll plug in all your devices. This special cord is specifically designed for specific Samsung TVs, and must be used on the back of the unit.

When can I get ahold of HDMI 2.2?

The next gen cable is coming very soon

HDMI 2.1 was announced in 2017, and it took a bit of time after that for it to become the new standard. Recently, HDMI 2.2 was announced, and while it will support higher refresh rates at higher resolutions, it likely won't be available for many consumers until much later this year. The new cable, dubbed Ultra96 because it doubles the bandwidth of HDMI 2.1 from 48 Gbps up to 96 Gbps, will come with abe certified to ensure authenticity.

Even so, most consumers likely won't need to upgrade their cable set up right away as HDMI 2.1 is still more than capable of delivering on quality and fidelity for most new devices. When you start investing in 8K TVs, and get in line for the next gaming console to be released, then you'll want the new cord. For now, you can enjoy what you have and sit tight.

In order to get the most out of your devices and services, it's important to understand how your HDMI ports work. The cable is a vital conduit between a top-tier TV and its accompanying high-end devices.