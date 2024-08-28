Key Takeaways September on HBO Max brings new seasons, including the final season of My Brilliant Friend.

The Penguin will explore the origins of the supervillain Oz Cobb in an 8-episode run.

HBO's Wise Guy David Chase delves into the groundbreaking show, The Sopranos, and its impact on TV.

The most exciting time of the month is when you get a look ahead at what new shows and movies are heading to your favorite streaming service . Netflix , Hulu, and Max all keep their libraries fresh with a new cycle of shows and movies every month to get you excited and hopefully not cancel your subscription. Sure, most of us still haven't watched everything released last month, but we still love to know what's on the horizon.

September is looking to be another banger month on Max

September is looking to be another banger month on Max. We've got new seasons diving into the origins of a supervillain , original series entering their final seasons, and amazing anime films that are essential viewing all dropping over the next few weeks. Here are the highlights of what you should put on your watch list, plus a full breakdown of everything coming (and leaving) Max.

The Boy and the Heron

Miyazaki's final* film

The Boy and the Heron Starring Christian Bale, Luca Padeovan In theatres 2023

If we had a nickel for every film Miyazaki said was his last, we'd never have to worry about paying for parking again. However, when the man can make films this brilliant and beautifully animated, we can't be mad. The Boy and the Heron features a boy named Mahito who moves to the countryside after losing his mother in a fire. From there, a story of magical realism, symbolism, and introspection unfolds. This is a deeply moving film that may be hard to wrap your head around in a literal sense, but you will come away with something meaningful in your heart no matter what.

The Penguin

A new class of criminal

The Penguin Release Date September 19, 2024 Cast Colin Farrell See at HBO Max

Following the events of The Batman, The Penguin will give Colin Farrel's Oz Cobb (aka The Penguin) his own 8 episode run to build him up for the next film. While most details are sparse, it will center on Cobb's ascent through Gotham's underworld to the criminal mastermind we are more familiar with. This will give us a deeper look into the complex nature of the man in a way that wouldn't be possible within the constraints of a film. The main antagonist will be Sofia Falcone who has just been released from Arkham Asylum and joins the power struggle for Gotham's fate.

My Brilliant Friend

The final season

My Brilliant Friend Debut Date November 18, 2018 Starring Galia Grace, Margherita Mazzucco See at HBO Max

Based on the hit series of novels of the same name by Elena Ferrante, My Brilliant Friend will come to a close with the fourth season. The show follows Elena Greco and Raffaella "Lila" Cerullo from their childhood in 1950s Naples over the course of over 60 years of their lives. As the story goes on, more and more mysteries surrounding Lila come up and their relationship drastically changes shape. This last entry will be called Story of the Lost Child and brings in the political unrest Italy underwent in the late '80s to further complicate their personal lives. With only 10 episodes left, there's a lot of questions we can't wait to be answered.

Wise Guy David Chase and the Sopranos

The show that put HBO on the map

Wise Guy David Chase and The Sopranos Starring David Chase Years aired 2024 See at HBO Max

We can thank HBO and The Sopranos for starting the golden age of TV as we know it. Before this show broke new ground in storytelling and direction, the best we got was multi-cam sitcoms and low-budget sci-fi shows. The Sopranos changed the game, and Wise Guy David Chase is taking us back to investigate how this show came to be. Split into two parts, you will see the thought process behind many of the influential people responsible for the show, including writers, producers, and even actors.

Civil War

A little too close to home

Civil War Starring Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura Years aired 2024

If you're a little nervous about the state of politics right now, maybe skip on Alex Garland's Civil War. Set in the not-too-distant future, America is divided and deep into a new civil war. Following a team of journalists, we see all sides of this conflict and what state the country is in. Naturally, this could be a very controversial film so only go in if you're ready to digest some political opinions.

What's coming to HBO Max in September

September 1

21 & OVER (2013)

Addicted (2014)

Anaconda (1997)

Batman: Gotham by Gaslight (2018)

Boogie Nights (1997)

Braddock: Missing In Action III (1988)

Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh (1995)

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic (Specials) S1D: The Bad Crowd Strikes Back!

Climax (2019)

Creator League Showdown Eps. 10 & 11

Criminal (2016)

Disobedience (2018)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

Green Lantern: Beware My Power (2022)

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011)

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001)

Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone: Magical Movie Mode (2001)

High-Rise (2016)

Ice Age: Collision Course (2016)

Independence Day (1996)

Independence Day: Resurgence (2016)

Inherent Vice (2014)

Ismael’s Ghosts (2018)

Knight and Day (2010)

Marcel the Shell with Shoes on (2022)

Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates (2016)

Missing in Action (1984)

Missing in Action 2 – The Beginning (1985)

Need for Speed (2014)

Paranoia (2013)

Pulse (2005)

Role Models (2008)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

Sunset Song (2016)

Tell (2014)

Tiny Furniture (2010)

To Have and Have Not (1944)

The Batman vs. Dracula (2005)

The Big Chill (1983)

The Big Sleep (1946)

The Birdcage (1996)

The Boss (2016)

The Exorcist (1973)

The Final Destination (2009)

The Martian (2015)

The Shining (1980)

The Three Musketeers (2011)

The Wolfpack (2015)

The Wrecking Crew! (2015)

Trick 'r Treat (2009)

Troll Hunter (2011)

Vampires Suck (2010)

Venus and Serena (2013)

Viva (2016)

Whose Streets? (2017)

World’s Greatest Dad (2009)

X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)

September 2

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Season 7 (TLC)

Bellator: Fight Week San Jose

Born Evil: The Serial Killer and The Savior, Season 1 (ID)

Drive My Car (2021)

Margarita, Season 1 (Max Original)

Mini Beat Power Rockers (2023)

September 4

Bargain Block, Season 4 (HGTV)

How (Not) To Get Rid of a Body, Season 1 (ID)

Mecum Full Throttle: Monterey CA 2024

Unsellable Houses, Season 5 (HGTV)

September 5

Coming From America (Max Original)

September 6

The Boy and the Heron (Studio Ghibli)

Restoring Galveston, Season 6 (Magnolia Network)

September 7

Family Empire: Houston (OWN)

WISE GUY David Chase and the Sopranos (HBO Original)

September 8

Triple 9 (2016)

Love & Marriage: Huntsville (OWN)

September 9

Bellator: Fight Week London

Cabin in the Woods, Season 1 (ID)

My Brilliant Friend, Season 4 (HBO Original)

The Real Murders on Elm Street, Season 1 (ID)

September 10

Doppelgänger. The Double, Season 1

September 13

Civil War (A24)

In With the Old, Season 6 (Magnolia Network)

September 14

Aloha! Scooby-Doo (2005)

A Pup Named Scooby Doo

Baby Looney Tunes

Jonny Quest

Scooby-Doo and the Cyber Chase (2001)

Scooby-Doo and the Witch’s Ghost (1999)

Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island (1998)

The 13 Ghosts of Scooby-Doo

The New Scooby-Doo Movies

The New Scooby-Doo Mysteries

The Tom & Jerry Show

Tom and Jerry: Robin Hood and His Merry Mouse (2012)

Tom & Jerry Tales

Tom & Jerry: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (2017)

September 15

Have I Got News for You, Season 1 (CNN)

September 16

Halloween Baking Championship, Season 10 (Food Network)

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing, Season 2 (Discovery)

Sister Wives, Season 19 (TLC)

Truck U

September 17

Body Cam, Season 9 (ID)

Exposed: Naked Crimes, Season 2 (ID)

Road Rage, Season 2 (ID)

September 18

Graveyard Carz

September 19

The Penguin (HBO Original)

September 20

Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)

Building Off the Grid, Season 13 (Magnolia Network)

I Saw The TV Glow (A24)

Prisoners (2013)

September 21

Batwheels, Season 2

September 22

Halloween Wars, Season 14 (Food Network)

September 23

Bob Hearts Abishola, Season 5

Yellowstone Wardens, Season 5 (Animal Planet)

September 24

Windy City Rehab, Season 5 (HGTV)

September 25

Impractical Jokers Australia, Season 1

Impractical Jokers Australia, Season 2

September 28

Mecum Full Throttle: Dallas TX 2024

September 29

Be My Guest with Ina Garten, Season 5 (Food Network)

Outrageous Pumpkins (Food Network)

Uzumaki (Adult Swim)

September 30

Bellator: Fight Week Chicago, Season 6

What's leaving HBO Max in September

September 5

Lost Resort, 2020

The Suicide Squad, 2021

SEPTEMBER 12:

CHIPS, 2017 (HBO)

SEPTEMBER 19:

Ford V. Ferrari, 2019 (HBO)

Norm Of The North: King Sized Adventure, 2019

Reminiscence, 2021

SEPTEMBER 20:

Doctor Sleep, 2020 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

SEPTEMBER 24:

King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword, 2017 (HBO)

September 30

Abandon, 2002 (HBO)

Abuela's Luck, 2019 (HBO)

Addicted to Love, 1997

American History X, 1998

The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman, 1974 (HBO)

Being Julia, 2004

The Butcher's Wife, 1991 (HBO)

Cabaret , 1972

Camelot, 1967

City of Angels, 1998

The Craft, 1996

Dark Shadows, 2012 (HBO)

Deerskin, 2020 (HBO)

Demolition Man, 1993

The Devil's Advocate, 1997

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood, 2002

Drumline, 2002 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Dumb & Dumber, 1994

The Electric Horseman, 1979 (HBO)

Endings, Beginnings, 2019 (HBO)

Escape from New York, 1981

Eye for an Eye, 1996 (HBO)

Fierce People, 2007 (HBO)

Final Analysis, 1992 (HBO)

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, 2000 (HBO)

The Flintstones, 1994 (HBO)

Fracture, 2007

From Dusk Till Dawn, 1996

Full Beat, 2018 (HBO)

Ghosts of Mississippi, 1996

Gold Diggers of 1933, 1933

Gold Diggers of 1935, 1955

The Graduate, 1967

Hachi: A Dog's Tale, 2009

Happy-Go-Lucky, 2008 (HBO)

Hardball, 2001 (HBO)

Haywire, 2012 (HBO)

Honeymoon in Vegas, 1992

House Arrest, 2012 (HBO)

House on Haunted Hill, 1999

In & Out, 1997 (HBO)

Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday, 1993 (HBO)

Jason X, 2002

Jerry Maguire, 1996

JFK, 1991

Joe Versus the Volcano, 1990

Kicking & Screaming, 2005 (HBO)

Klute, 1971

Labyrinth, 1986

Las Herederas (aka The Heiresses), 2019 (HBO)

Last Action Hero, 1993

Leatherface Texas Chainsaw Massacre III, 1990 (HBO)

The Longest Yard, 1974 (HBO)

The Man With The Iron Fists, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)

Marie Antoinette, 2006

Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, 1997

Midway, 2019 (HBO)

Million Dollar Mermaid , 1952

Miss Firecracker, 1989 (HBO)

Miss Sharon Jones!, 2015

Murder at 1600, 1997

Murder by Numbers, 2002

Must Love Dogs, 2005

My Bloody Valentine 3-D, 2009 (HBO)

My Super Ex-Girlfriend, 2006 (HBO)

Nights in Rodanthe, 2008

No Reservations, 2007

Not Another Teen Movie, 2001

Observe and Report, 2009

Ola de Crimenes (aka Crime Wave), 2018 (HBO)

Once Upon a Time in Mexico, 2003

One Day, 2001 (HBO)

Outbreak, 1995

Pleasantville, 1998

Point Break, 1991 (HBO)

The Polar Express, 2004

Practical Magic, 1998

Primal Fear, 1996 (HBO)

The Prince of Tides, 1991

Raw Deal, 1986 (HBO)

The Return, 2006 (HBO)

The Right Stuff, 1983

Rumor Has It..., 2005

Scary Movie, 2000

Scary Movie 2, 2001

Scary Movie 3, 2003

Scream, 1996

Scream 2, 1997

Scream 3, 2000

The Search for Santa Paws, 2010 (HBO)

Short Circuit, 1986

Single White Female, 1992

Slackers, 2002

Snakes on a Plane, 2006

Soldier, 1998

The Sweetest Thing, 2002

Tango & Cash, 1989

Ted, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)

Tequila Sunrise, 1998

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, 2006 (Extended Version) (HBO)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, 2003

The Time Machine, 1960

Tin Cup, 1996

Torch Song Trilogy, 1988

Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection, 2012

The Upside of Anger, 2005

Victor/Victoria, 1982

The Warriors, 1979 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

The Watch, 2012 (HBO)

Willard, 1971 (HBO)

Wings, 2012