Key Takeaways
- September on HBO Max brings new seasons, including the final season of My Brilliant Friend.
- The Penguin will explore the origins of the supervillain Oz Cobb in an 8-episode run.
- HBO's Wise Guy David Chase delves into the groundbreaking show, The Sopranos, and its impact on TV.
The most exciting time of the month is when you get a look ahead at what new shows and movies are heading to your favorite streaming service . Netflix , Hulu, and Max all keep their libraries fresh with a new cycle of shows and movies every month to get you excited and hopefully not cancel your subscription. Sure, most of us still haven't watched everything released last month, but we still love to know what's on the horizon.
September is looking to be another banger month on Max
HBO Max
September is looking to be another banger month on Max. We've got new seasons diving into the origins of a supervillain , original series entering their final seasons, and amazing anime films that are essential viewing all dropping over the next few weeks. Here are the highlights of what you should put on your watch list, plus a full breakdown of everything coming (and leaving) Max.
HBO’s budget cuts are strangling the potential of House of the Dragon
A disappointing second season from House of the Dragon could be the signal the collapse of HBO's Game of Thrones dynasty.
The Boy and the Heron
Miyazaki's final* film
The Boy and the Heron
- Starring
- Christian Bale, Luca Padeovan
- In theatres
- 2023
If we had a nickel for every film Miyazaki said was his last, we'd never have to worry about paying for parking again. However, when the man can make films this brilliant and beautifully animated, we can't be mad. The Boy and the Heron features a boy named Mahito who moves to the countryside after losing his mother in a fire. From there, a story of magical realism, symbolism, and introspection unfolds. This is a deeply moving film that may be hard to wrap your head around in a literal sense, but you will come away with something meaningful in your heart no matter what.
5 anime video games better than their shows
I love anime, but hate filler. These anime video games cut out all the fluff and put you right into the action.
The Penguin
A new class of criminal
The Penguin
- Release Date
- September 19, 2024
- Cast
- Colin Farrell
Following the events of The Batman, The Penguin will give Colin Farrel's Oz Cobb (aka The Penguin) his own 8 episode run to build him up for the next film. While most details are sparse, it will center on Cobb's ascent through Gotham's underworld to the criminal mastermind we are more familiar with. This will give us a deeper look into the complex nature of the man in a way that wouldn't be possible within the constraints of a film. The main antagonist will be Sofia Falcone who has just been released from Arkham Asylum and joins the power struggle for Gotham's fate.
These 10 Batman episodes show why the 90s were Gotham's golden era
Batman: The Animated Series was truly ahead of its time, and to see why, just check out these 10 iconic episodes
My Brilliant Friend
The final season
My Brilliant Friend
- Debut Date
- November 18, 2018
- Starring
- Galia Grace, Margherita Mazzucco
Based on the hit series of novels of the same name by Elena Ferrante, My Brilliant Friend will come to a close with the fourth season. The show follows Elena Greco and Raffaella "Lila" Cerullo from their childhood in 1950s Naples over the course of over 60 years of their lives. As the story goes on, more and more mysteries surrounding Lila come up and their relationship drastically changes shape. This last entry will be called Story of the Lost Child and brings in the political unrest Italy underwent in the late '80s to further complicate their personal lives. With only 10 episodes left, there's a lot of questions we can't wait to be answered.
How to cancel Amazon Prime Video channel and app subscriptions to cut your costs
It's easy to sign up for channels on Prime Video but the subscriptions can soon mount up.
Wise Guy David Chase and the Sopranos
The show that put HBO on the map
Wise Guy David Chase and The Sopranos
- Starring
- David Chase
- Years aired
- 2024
We can thank HBO and The Sopranos for starting the golden age of TV as we know it. Before this show broke new ground in storytelling and direction, the best we got was multi-cam sitcoms and low-budget sci-fi shows. The Sopranos changed the game, and Wise Guy David Chase is taking us back to investigate how this show came to be. Split into two parts, you will see the thought process behind many of the influential people responsible for the show, including writers, producers, and even actors.
Get your first glimpse of The Last of Us Season 2
Joel and Ellie are back alongside new friends and foes in the first Last of Us Season 2 teaser.
Civil War
A little too close to home
Civil War
- Starring
- Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura
- Years aired
- 2024
If you're a little nervous about the state of politics right now, maybe skip on Alex Garland's Civil War. Set in the not-too-distant future, America is divided and deep into a new civil war. Following a team of journalists, we see all sides of this conflict and what state the country is in. Naturally, this could be a very controversial film so only go in if you're ready to digest some political opinions.
Upcoming Marvel movies: Every new MCU film and TV show in the works
Here's everything you need to know about what's next for the MCU, including every movie and TV show, their expected release date, cast info, and more.
What's coming to HBO Max in September
September 1
21 & OVER (2013)
Addicted (2014)
Anaconda (1997)
Batman: Gotham by Gaslight (2018)
Boogie Nights (1997)
Braddock: Missing In Action III (1988)
Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh (1995)
Care Bears: Unlock the Magic (Specials) S1D: The Bad Crowd Strikes Back!
Climax (2019)
Creator League Showdown Eps. 10 & 11
Criminal (2016)
Disobedience (2018)
Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)
Green Lantern: Beware My Power (2022)
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010)
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011)
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001)
Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone: Magical Movie Mode (2001)
High-Rise (2016)
Ice Age: Collision Course (2016)
Independence Day (1996)
Independence Day: Resurgence (2016)
Inherent Vice (2014)
Ismael’s Ghosts (2018)
Knight and Day (2010)
Marcel the Shell with Shoes on (2022)
Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates (2016)
Missing in Action (1984)
Missing in Action 2 – The Beginning (1985)
Need for Speed (2014)
Paranoia (2013)
Pulse (2005)
Role Models (2008)
Shrek Forever After (2010)
Sunset Song (2016)
Tell (2014)
Tiny Furniture (2010)
To Have and Have Not (1944)
The Batman vs. Dracula (2005)
The Big Chill (1983)
The Big Sleep (1946)
The Birdcage (1996)
The Boss (2016)
The Exorcist (1973)
The Final Destination (2009)
The Martian (2015)
The Shining (1980)
The Three Musketeers (2011)
The Wolfpack (2015)
The Wrecking Crew! (2015)
Trick 'r Treat (2009)
Troll Hunter (2011)
Vampires Suck (2010)
Venus and Serena (2013)
Viva (2016)
Whose Streets? (2017)
World’s Greatest Dad (2009)
X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)
September 2
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Season 7 (TLC)
Bellator: Fight Week San Jose
Born Evil: The Serial Killer and The Savior, Season 1 (ID)
Drive My Car (2021)
Margarita, Season 1 (Max Original)
Mini Beat Power Rockers (2023)
September 4
Bargain Block, Season 4 (HGTV)
How (Not) To Get Rid of a Body, Season 1 (ID)
Mecum Full Throttle: Monterey CA 2024
Unsellable Houses, Season 5 (HGTV)
September 5
Coming From America (Max Original)
September 6
The Boy and the Heron (Studio Ghibli)
Restoring Galveston, Season 6 (Magnolia Network)
September 7
Family Empire: Houston (OWN)
WISE GUY David Chase and the Sopranos (HBO Original)
September 8
Triple 9 (2016)
Love & Marriage: Huntsville (OWN)
September 9
Bellator: Fight Week London
Cabin in the Woods, Season 1 (ID)
My Brilliant Friend, Season 4 (HBO Original)
The Real Murders on Elm Street, Season 1 (ID)
September 10
Doppelgänger. The Double, Season 1
September 13
Civil War (A24)
In With the Old, Season 6 (Magnolia Network)
September 14
Aloha! Scooby-Doo (2005)
A Pup Named Scooby Doo
Baby Looney Tunes
Jonny Quest
Scooby-Doo and the Cyber Chase (2001)
Scooby-Doo and the Witch’s Ghost (1999)
Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island (1998)
The 13 Ghosts of Scooby-Doo
The New Scooby-Doo Movies
The New Scooby-Doo Mysteries
The Tom & Jerry Show
Tom and Jerry: Robin Hood and His Merry Mouse (2012)
Tom & Jerry Tales
Tom & Jerry: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (2017)
September 15
Have I Got News for You, Season 1 (CNN)
September 16
Halloween Baking Championship, Season 10 (Food Network)
Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing, Season 2 (Discovery)
Sister Wives, Season 19 (TLC)
Truck U
September 17
Body Cam, Season 9 (ID)
Exposed: Naked Crimes, Season 2 (ID)
Road Rage, Season 2 (ID)
September 18
Graveyard Carz
September 19
The Penguin (HBO Original)
September 20
Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)
Building Off the Grid, Season 13 (Magnolia Network)
I Saw The TV Glow (A24)
Prisoners (2013)
September 21
Batwheels, Season 2
September 22
Halloween Wars, Season 14 (Food Network)
September 23
Bob Hearts Abishola, Season 5
Yellowstone Wardens, Season 5 (Animal Planet)
September 24
Windy City Rehab, Season 5 (HGTV)
September 25
Impractical Jokers Australia, Season 1
Impractical Jokers Australia, Season 2
September 28
Mecum Full Throttle: Dallas TX 2024
September 29
Be My Guest with Ina Garten, Season 5 (Food Network)
Outrageous Pumpkins (Food Network)
Uzumaki (Adult Swim)
September 30
Bellator: Fight Week Chicago, Season 6
What's leaving HBO Max in September
September 5
Lost Resort, 2020
The Suicide Squad, 2021
SEPTEMBER 12:
CHIPS, 2017 (HBO)
SEPTEMBER 19:
Ford V. Ferrari, 2019 (HBO)
Norm Of The North: King Sized Adventure, 2019
Reminiscence, 2021
SEPTEMBER 20:
Doctor Sleep, 2020 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
SEPTEMBER 24:
King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword, 2017 (HBO)
September 30
Abandon, 2002 (HBO)
Abuela's Luck, 2019 (HBO)
Addicted to Love, 1997
American History X, 1998
The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman, 1974 (HBO)
Being Julia, 2004
The Butcher's Wife, 1991 (HBO)
Cabaret , 1972
Camelot, 1967
City of Angels, 1998
The Craft, 1996
Dark Shadows, 2012 (HBO)
Deerskin, 2020 (HBO)
Demolition Man, 1993
The Devil's Advocate, 1997
Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood, 2002
Drumline, 2002 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Dumb & Dumber, 1994
The Electric Horseman, 1979 (HBO)
Endings, Beginnings, 2019 (HBO)
Escape from New York, 1981
Eye for an Eye, 1996 (HBO)
Fierce People, 2007 (HBO)
Final Analysis, 1992 (HBO)
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, 2000 (HBO)
The Flintstones, 1994 (HBO)
Fracture, 2007
From Dusk Till Dawn, 1996
Full Beat, 2018 (HBO)
Ghosts of Mississippi, 1996
Gold Diggers of 1933, 1933
Gold Diggers of 1935, 1955
The Graduate, 1967
Hachi: A Dog's Tale, 2009
Happy-Go-Lucky, 2008 (HBO)
Hardball, 2001 (HBO)
Haywire, 2012 (HBO)
Honeymoon in Vegas, 1992
House Arrest, 2012 (HBO)
House on Haunted Hill, 1999
In & Out, 1997 (HBO)
Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday, 1993 (HBO)
Jason X, 2002
Jerry Maguire, 1996
JFK, 1991
Joe Versus the Volcano, 1990
Kicking & Screaming, 2005 (HBO)
Klute, 1971
Labyrinth, 1986
Las Herederas (aka The Heiresses), 2019 (HBO)
Last Action Hero, 1993
Leatherface Texas Chainsaw Massacre III, 1990 (HBO)
The Longest Yard, 1974 (HBO)
The Man With The Iron Fists, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
Marie Antoinette, 2006
Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, 1997
Midway, 2019 (HBO)
Million Dollar Mermaid , 1952
Miss Firecracker, 1989 (HBO)
Miss Sharon Jones!, 2015
Murder at 1600, 1997
Murder by Numbers, 2002
Must Love Dogs, 2005
My Bloody Valentine 3-D, 2009 (HBO)
My Super Ex-Girlfriend, 2006 (HBO)
Nights in Rodanthe, 2008
No Reservations, 2007
Not Another Teen Movie, 2001
Observe and Report, 2009
Ola de Crimenes (aka Crime Wave), 2018 (HBO)
Once Upon a Time in Mexico, 2003
One Day, 2001 (HBO)
Outbreak, 1995
Pleasantville, 1998
Point Break, 1991 (HBO)
The Polar Express, 2004
Practical Magic, 1998
Primal Fear, 1996 (HBO)
The Prince of Tides, 1991
Raw Deal, 1986 (HBO)
The Return, 2006 (HBO)
The Right Stuff, 1983
Rumor Has It..., 2005
Scary Movie, 2000
Scary Movie 2, 2001
Scary Movie 3, 2003
Scream, 1996
Scream 2, 1997
Scream 3, 2000
The Search for Santa Paws, 2010 (HBO)
Short Circuit, 1986
Single White Female, 1992
Slackers, 2002
Snakes on a Plane, 2006
Soldier, 1998
The Sweetest Thing, 2002
Tango & Cash, 1989
Ted, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
Tequila Sunrise, 1998
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, 2006 (Extended Version) (HBO)
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, 2003
The Time Machine, 1960
Tin Cup, 1996
Torch Song Trilogy, 1988
Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection, 2012
The Upside of Anger, 2005
Victor/Victoria, 1982
The Warriors, 1979 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
The Watch, 2012 (HBO)
Willard, 1971 (HBO)
Wings, 2012