Streaming service HBO Max is increasing the price of its ad-free subscription for the first time since its introduction more than two years ago.

The subscription price hike, which will go into effect immediately, raises the price from $14.99 per month to $15.99 per month and makes it one of the most costly options for streaming fans. Those unwilling to spend so much for their streaming TV can still choose the ad-supported option however - and it remains priced at the same $9.99 per month.

“This price increase of one dollar will allow us to continue to invest in providing even more culture-defining programming and improving our customer experience for all users,” the company said in a statement that was reported on by Variety. HBO itself has experienced plenty of cutbacks of late as the company tries tor reduce its outgoings.

That hasn't stopped the streaming service from picking up some big new shows, though. The Menu recently launched and is proving popular. The show stars Ralph Fiennes as a celebrity chef who plans to kill off diners at his restaurant.

The really big addition this month is undoubtedly The Last Of Us, a post-apocalyptic show based on the hugely popular games of the same name. The Last Of Us premieres on 15 January and will be available in the UK via Sky Atlantic and the Now streaming service.

Whether hot new content like that will be enough to keep customers paying the new price point remains to be seen, and it still isn't entirely clear whether the ad-based $9.99 per month tier will also experience a price bump in the future. If not, that might be the best option for some if you don't mind watching the odd ad and saving a chunk of change in the process.

HBO Max is expected to merge with Discovery+ and get a truly terrible name sooner or later, so that's something for subscribers to look forward to as well.