Key Takeaways Max keeps you hooked with a mix of returning hits, new films, and classics every month. Don't miss out on the August lineup.

Explore Elizabeth Taylor's life in a gripping documentary with unseen interview footage.

Relive classics like Beetlejuice and action hits like Taken on HBO Max. Quality entertainment to keep you engaged.

Each subscription service offers something unique for the cost, but they all follow the same format of cycling new and old content in every month to keep its hooks in you. While Netflix is the service most think of first in terms of streaming, Max (fka HBO Max) is still considered the most prestige streaming service.

You won't want to let your Max subscription lapse this August since it is jam-packed with returning hit series, hot new films, and classics from the past you will love going back to. As usual, Max will dump the majority of the catalog on the first and trickle out a few more releases throughout the rest of the month. Let's dig through this list and pick out some must-watch shows and movies before hitting you with the full rundown of everything coming and leaving Max.

Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes

Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes (2024) Cast Elizabeth Taylor Main Genre Documentary Stream on Max

What better way to kick off a month than with a gripping documentary? This one features, you guessed it, Elizabeth Taylor cut together from 40 hours of interview footage never seen before. From the trailer, it appears this will explore Taylor's entire life, with all the struggles and tribulations that come with being thrust into the world of acting at such a young age. It will certainly shed new light on the realities of Hollywood behind the flashy facade we tend to see.

Related 5 anime movies that perfectly capture the summer vibe There's nothing better on a warm summer night than settling in with one of these great anime movies.

Beetlejuice

Don't say it three times

Beetlejuice Cast Michael Keane , Winona Ryder , Geena Davis Main Genre Comedy Stream on Max

What better way to get ready for the sequel than reliving the 1988 classic? Starring Michael Keaton, Geena Davis, Alex Baldwin, and Winona Ryder, this Tim Burton dark comedy is a delightfully macabre spin on the typical haunted house scenario. The sequel, appropriately named Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, will bring most of the original cast together when it releases the following month on September 6.

Related 5 terrible video game movie adaptations that insult the originals Video game adaptations are finally getting good, but there are still some absolute stinkers to avoid.

Taken

A very special set of skills

Taken Cast Liam Neeson

We couldn't pass up recommending one of the best action movies of the late 2000s. Prior to Taken, no one really thought of Liam Neeson as an action star, but boy did this movie prove us wrong. It is a simple concept with perfect execution. Neeson's daughter is kidnapped while on vacation, and he takes the law into his own hands to do whatever it takes to get her back. This movie ended up being so popular that it got two sequel films, plus a TV series in 2017.

Related Why the 90s were a golden age for disaster movies Something very important was lost in how disaster movies were made after the 90s.

Industry

High-stakes banking

Industry Genre Drama Starring Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, Ken Leung See at Max

The third season of the hit drama series Industry is back and diving further into the underworld of banking, finance, and debauchery. This season will focus on Pierpoint shifting to invest in a green energy company run by Sir Henry Muck, played by former Game of Thrones star Kit Harington. This seemingly innocent investment will end up making ripples that go all the way to the highest levels of media, government, and finance. Meanwhile, after Harper's departure from Pierpoint last season, we will see how she pursues her need to feel the rush of that life in a new venture.

Related Which streaming service do you use most? Nowadays, there are way too many streaming service options. Some of them have channels or services within the service (Hulu/Disney+/Fox), and it can be a bit overwhelming on who to choose. With prices rising on all of them, a lot of people are choosing to only have one or two these days, especially as places like Netflix are making it impossible to share on multiple devices without paying absurd monthly rates. Which ones are you using? What shows/movies have convinced you to use those ones?

City of God: The Fight Rages On

Pick up where the movie left off

City of God: The Fight Rages On Genre Drama Starring Alexandre Rodrigues, Thiago Martins, Roberta Rodrigues Stream on Max

This 6 episode series will act as a distant sequel to the original City of God film. Picking up 20 years after the film's conclusion in the year 2004, the City of God is once again thrust into a deadly fight for power when a trafficker is released from jail. As the conflict heats up between all the major factions and the government, the community itself will stand up for itself to show that it won't allow itself to be ruled by a tyrant. Alexandre Rodrigues, Thiago Martins, and Roberta Rodrigues headline this diverse and authentic cast produced by O2 Filmes.

Related I found an iOS app that can help you save money on streaming Seasons tracks your streaming subscriptions and shows and lets you know when’s the best time to cancel or subscribe.

What's coming to HBO Max in August

August 1

A Hologram for the King (2016)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge (1985)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989)

A Royal Affair (2012)

Agent Cody Banks (2003)

Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London (2004)

American Gangster (2007)

Amsterdam (2022)

Angel of Mine (2019)

Animal Kingdom (2010)

Annie Hall (1977)

Antitrust (2001)

Before Midnight (2013)

Best Man Down (2013)

Beyond the Reach (2015)

Blown Away (1994)

Body of Lies (2008)

Bulletproof Monk (2003)

Chernobyl Diaries (2012)

Client 9: The Rise and Fall of Eliot Spitzer (2010)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014)

De-Lovely (2004)

Deadfall (2012)

Death Wish II (1982)

Death Wish 3 (1985)

Death Wish 4: The Crackdown (1987)

F/X (1986)

F/X 2: The Deadly Art of Illusion (1991)

Fame (2009)

Fargo (1996)

Flash of Genius (2008)

Good News (1947)

I Am Not Your Negro (2016)

Ice Station Zebra (1968)

Infinitely Polar Bear (2015)

Inside Job (2010)

Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday (1993)

Kill Your Darlings (2013)

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017)

Kingpin (1996)

Leaving Las Vegas (1996)

Love Is Strange (2014)

Maggie's Plan (2016)

Miss Congeniality (2000)

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005)

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms (2021)

My Scientology Movie (2015)

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994)

Night Catches Us (2010)

Night Moves (1975)

Ocean's Eight (2018)

Ocean's Thirteen (2007)

Ocean's Twelve (2004)

Our Family Wedding (2010)

Out of Time (2003)

Restless (2011)

Ronin (1998)

Rubber (2010)

Searching for Sugar Man (2012)

Shattered (1991)

Soul Plane (2004)

Spaceballs (1987)

Spawn (1997)

Stage Fright (1950)

Stan & Ollie (2018)

Star 80 (1983)

Stealing Harvard (2002)

Take Shelter (2011)

The Age of Adaline (2015)

The Amityville Horror (1979)

The Amityville Horror (2005)

The Assistant (2020)

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

The Bronze (2015)

The Comedian (2016)

The Dirty Dozen (1967)

The Exception (2017)

The Fluffy Movie (2014)

The Getaway (1972)

The Good Lie (2014)

The Goodbye Girl (1977)

The Hollars (2016)

The Hunted (2003)

The Illusionist (2010)

The Iron Giant (1999)

The Killer Elite (1975)

The Mean Season (1985)

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

The Omega Man (1971)

The Phantom (1996)

The Prince & Me (2004)

The Seagull (2018)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

The Wash (2001)

The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep (2007)

They Died with Their Boots On (1941)

This Is Elvis (1981)

Till the End of Time (1946)

Torpedo Run (1958)

Transcendence (2014)

Travels with My Aunt (1972)

Twister (1996)

Wes Craven's New Nightmare (1994)

Whiteout (2009)

Wild Wild West (1999)

August 3

House Hunters, Season 200 (HGTV)

House Hunters International, Season 172 (HGTV)

Vlad and Niki, Season 2B

August 4

Khun Pan 3 (2023)

August 6

Big Sky Kitchen with Eduardo Garcia, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)

Evil Lives Here, Season 14 (ID)

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Season 2 (HBO Original)

Worst Cooks in America: Love at First Bite, Season 26 (Food Network)

August 7

Kim vs Kayne: The Divorce (Discovery Networks International)

Ugliest House in America: Summer Road Trip, Season 4 (HGTV)

August 8

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1F

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets (HBO Original)

August 9

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 1 (Discovery Channel)

Doubling Down with the Derricos, Season 4 (TLC)

Get Hard (2015)

August 10

Cookie Monster's Bakesale (Max Original)

August 12

Belle Collective, Season 2B (OWN)

I Survived Bear Grylls, Season 1 (TBS)

August 14

Forensic Files II, Season 4A (ID)

Signs of a Psychopath Season 6 (ID)

August 15

90 Day: The Last Resort, Season 1 (TLC)

Good Bones, Season 8 (HGTV)

House Hunters International Season Volume 8: Season 188 (HGTV)

Scent of Time (Max Original)

What's Wrong With That House?, Season 1 (HGTV)

August 16

Battle of the Decades, Season 1 (Food Network)

August 17

Avatar (2009)

I Love You, And It Hurts (Te Quiero y Me Duele) (Max Original)

August 18

American Masters: Sidney Poitier: One Bright Light (2000)

MarkKim + Chef (Max Original)

Time of Essence, Season 1 (OWN)

August 20

Disappeared: The Bradley Sisters (ID)

Sister Wives, Season 18 (TLC)

Stand Up to Cancer

August 22

Bobby's Triple Threat, Season 2 (Food Network)

August 23

BS High (HBO Original)

Why The Heck Did I Buy That House?, Season 2 (HGTV)

August 24

Bargain Block, Season 3 (HGTV)

Save My Skin, Season 4 (TLC)

August 25

Tracked, Season 1 (Discovery Channel)

August 27

Disappeared, Season 11 (ID)

We Baby Bears, Season 2B (Cartoon Network)

August 29

Bugs Bunny Builders: Hard Hat Time, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)

August 30

Design Down Under, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

In With the Old, Season 4 (Magnolia Network)

August 31

Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake, Season 1 (Max Original)

What's leaving HBO Max in August

August 5

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions (HBO Original)

August 12

A Very Venture Christmas (2004)

From the Ladle to the Grave: The Shallow Gravy Story (2011)

August 13

Thank You, Mr. President: Helen Thomas at the White House (2008) (HBO Original)

August 28

Tokyo Revengers (Dubbed & Subtitled) (2021)

August 31

20 Feet From Stardom (2013)

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

93Queen (2018)

A Vigilante (2019)

Acts of Vengeance (2017)

Airplane II: The Sequel (1982)

Airplane! (1980)

Anger Management (2003)

Basic (2003)

Best of Enemies (2015)

Big Daddy (1999)

Blue Bayou (2021)

Brokedown Palace (1999)

Bullitt (1968)

Cobra (1986)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

Demolition Man (1993)

Dolores Claiborne (1995)

Dragonball Evolution (2009)

Dunkirk (2017)

Eagle Eye (2008)

Enter the Dragon (1973)

Finding Forrester (2001)

Ghosts of Mississippi (1986)

Godzilla (2014)

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)

Going in Style (1979)

Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1969)

Heist (2015)

Hellboy (2004)

Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth (1992)

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline (1996)

Hellraiser V: Inferno (2000)

Hellraiser VII: Deader (2005)

Hellraiser: Hellseeker (2002)

Hellraiser: Hellworld (2005)

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)

House at the End of the Street (2012)

Hunter Killer (2018)

I Am Love (2009)

I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009)

Iris (2015)

Jackson (2016)

Jersey Boys (2014)

Johnson Family Vacation (2004)

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)

Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)

Just Cause (1995)

King Kong (1933)

Lemon (2017)

Lethal Weapon (1987)

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989)

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992)

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998)

Letters to Juliet (2010)

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)

Make Your Move (2003)

Miss March (2009)

Miss Sloane (2016)

Mona Lisa Smile (2003)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

My Bodyguard (1980)

My Week with Marilyn (2011)

Netizens (2018)

Never Grow Old (2019)

Norma Rae (1979)

Outrage (2009)

Over the Garden Wall (2014)

Paparazzi (2004)

Ready Player One (2018)

Results (2015)

Robin Hood (1991)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)

RocknRolla (2008)

Rush Hour (1998)

Rush Hour 2 (2001)

Rush Hour 3 (2007)

School Life (2017)

Sinister (2012)

Sleepers (1996)

Slums of Beverly Hills (1998)

Squidbillies (2004)

Tangerine (2015)

Taxi (2004)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)

Tequila Sunrise (1988)

Thanks for Sharing (2012)

The Accused (1988)

The Animatrix (2003)

The Big Hit (1998)

The Card Counter (2021)

The Cold Light of Day (2012)

The Crazies (2010)

The Pick-Up Artist (1987)

The Ring Two (2005)

The Sentinel (2006)

The War of the Roses (1989)

TMNT (2007)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

What a Girl Wants (2003)

What Lies Beneath (2000)

Whip It (2009)

White God (2015)

Whitey: United States of America v. James J. Bulger (2014)

Wild (2014)

Wild Hogs (2007)

Woman Walks Ahead (2017)

Yogi Bear (2010)