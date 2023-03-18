Huawei is expected to launch as many as three new phones under the P60 banner sooner rather than later and now a new leak seems to have given us a good look at what we can expect.

A new leak of what is said to be an offline render, likely to be used in promotional artwork, shows three different colours — although there could well be more colours to choose from once the Huawei P60 series has been made official by the Chinese outfit.

The image was shared by Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station (DCS) and shows the Huawei P60 series in pink, green, and white colorways.

The image also shows what appears to be a sizeable camera array that's laid out in a rectangle but sporting a large circular area in the centre.

No other information is given in this leak but we already have some good ideas for what the series will offer once Hauwei finally does make it real.

That mainly revolves around the P60 Pro model which is expected to come with a 6.6-inch 2K display, as noted by GizmoChina. Other notable specifications include a Qualcomm flagship in the form of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 as well as storage and RAM that will be blazing fast thanks to LFDDR5X and UFS4.0 ratings.

Sticking with the P60 Pro, we're expecting a 50-megapixel main camera as well as a 50-megapixel sensor attached to a wide-angle lens. A third camera is expected to be a 64-megapixel affair taking shots with up to a 3.5x optical zoom. Between them, that trio of cameras should be more than enough for most people.

The rest of the lineup is expected to include the base model P60, while the high-end P60 Ultra might actually be called the P60 Art according to some recent reports. With Huawei expected to announce the trio soon, we can expect to get confirmation of all of this soon enough.