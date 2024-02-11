As a life-long restless sleeper and Gen-Zer who spends way too much time doom-scrolling at night, part of my 2024 New Year's resolution was to get better sleep. After trying TikTok-recommended methods, like the tart cherry juice and magnesium infused "Sleepy girl mocktail" and attempting Dr. Eileen's DIY (needle free) acupuncture tutorials, and still not getting better sleep, I bit the $200 bullet and $4.99 monthly subscription and bought the viral Hatch Restore 2.

Hatch Restore 2 The Hatch Restore 2 has been my favorite nightstand accessory with a sleek hardware that compliments my room aesthetic, plenty of features that supplement my night and morning routine, and unparalleled sound machine capabilities. Pros Elegant look

Multi-functional

App works seamlessly with hardware Cons Expensive

Added monthly subscription for app features $200 at Amazon$200 at Walmart$200 at Best Buy

In combination with its top spot on our list for one of the best smart alarm clocks you can buy and consistently the Hatch on my FYP (for you page), I was ready for the sunrise light to bring some cheer to my otherwise dreary New York City winter mornings. I also hoped I would finally become that girl who not only looks great after a night's rest, but is ready to tackle the day with an early morning workout. And while that didn't quite happen, the Hatch has become my favorite nightstand accessory and even daytime tool.

The Hatch has restored my mornings, but I'm still not an early riser

I admit, I was influenced at its finest. I bought the Hatch not only because of its luxury and minimalistic look (which I'll speak to more shortly), but because of how I saw TikTok influencers and vloggers use the Hatch to make the most out of their day. Working remotely, I have to fight the urge every morning to make the long walk from my bed to the other side of the room and sit at my desk. I hoped the Hatch Restore 2 would be a transformative tool. Using the Hatch app on my phone and programming the "Malibu sunrise alarm" to kick start my morning routine, I was ready for immediate results. And while the sunrise light I've programmed to gently light my room 10 minutes before I actually want to come to full consciousness is gradual rather than startling, I still find myself pressing the snooze button.

Related 8 best sound machines: Deep sleep solutions Generate the sound of waterfalls, waves, and birds by your bedside with these top-rated devices.

When the second wave of golden light accompanied by the peaceful "accoustic flute" comes on, however, I then muster enough motivation to long-press the right-side wink button and turn off the alarm completely, and throw off my duvet. Essentially, my 6:15am wake-up call is, realistically, more of a 7:00am ordeal. I will say, however, when I do get up, I'm in a much better mood, and unlike blaring alarms, I often let the flute noises play and light stay in my room as I brush my teeth and wash my face.

A night owl, but in a different way

It's my nighttime routine, however, that the Hatch has really restored. After throwing on my matching PJ set, putting my Kindle in dark mode, and filling my essential oil diffuser, I turn on the Hatch's red light, which studies have shown can be a non-intrusive form of sleep therapy, and use it as a reading light at about 50-75% brightness. When my eyes start to droop, I toggle the app's "unwind" sound feature and turn on the "Graceful Reflections" series to practice my other New Year's Resolution of practicing grattitude. Before fully knocking out, I turn on the "brown noise" feature to play through the night and block out New York City's typical nighttime soundtrack filled with car honks, yelling, and construction clanks.

The app also features white noise and pink noise, but I prefer brown noise as it's less harsh than white noise with lower frequencies and a more "grainy" sound.

Close

It might be a sunrise alarm, but the sound machine is the standout

I also use the Hatch Restore 2 as a sound machine while I'm sleeping, but also during the day-time. My brain has always worked better accompanied by purposeful noise -- that is music playing in the background opposed to a truck's beeping back-up signal or blaring sirens outside my apartment window.

Related Sonos and IKEA's Symfonisk table lamp is the 2-in-1 device I didn't know I needed IKEA's Symfonisk Table Lamp Speaker fills my living room with light and music in epic style. And I still love it two years later.

However, being both the audiophile and word-obsessed person I am, I often get distracted dissecting the dynamics of the sound quality coming from my speaker or headphones or the lyrics themselves. That said, the Hatch Restore 2's white and brown noise features have become my favorite concentration accompaniment.

Additionally, I've set an alarm for around 2pm, adding the 4-minute "shine and rise" feature that traditionally lives in the "wake feature" to get some midday movement in and combat the afternoon slump. A work from home perk at its finest.

Ultimately, yes, I love that the gradual light makes my mornings a bit brighter, but to me, it's the sound machine feature that's the real star.

An accessory that doesn't disrupt my nightstand aesthetic, but compliments it

In addition to its multi-functionality and smarts, the Hatch Restore is also aesthetically pleasing. Featuring a half-moon dome design, the front of the alarm has a completely flat, touch-compatible display. The rounded back houses two buttons -- one shows an eye winking shut and the other opening. The subtle buttons trigger your set night or morning routine, which you can customize on teh Hatch app. And long-pressing eye winking open button turns off my morning alarm. Ultimately, the hardware and app work seamlessly for an easy (and aesthetically pleasing) performance.

The linen screen covering the Hatch's front face allows the alarm to blend with my Pottery Barn furniture, rather than compete for aesthetic. That said, is the beautiful hardware worth the hefty $200 price tag? While I'm not quite sure, I also haven't seen other alarm clocks or sound machines on the market that look nearly as luxurious.

Close

The Restore 2 comes in three different shades: Latte, Putty, and Slate. Latte has more of a brown-golden tint and would pair well with neutral surroundings for a pop of color. I opted for the Putty color as it blends perfectly with my purposefully distressed off-ivory Pottery Barn nightstand. Slate is similar to Putty but brings in some grayer tones, and I can see this looking great with other grey furniture for a very "Kim K" monochromatic look.

My verdict on the viral Hatch Restore 2

After about three weeks with the Hatch Restore 2, my bedtime routine has become more fun and relaxing. While I'm still not the morning person I'm not sure if I'm ever destined to become, waking up to a warmly lit room is pleasant, and the nighttime features like the night-light options and story-time features have made it easier for me to fall (and stay) asleep.

Using the sound machine features and taking advantage of the stretch prompts throughout the day, I think I'm getting the most out of the larger price tag. While the added subscription did seem a bit overkill at first, I honestly discover a new feature every night and morning that elevates my routine while seamlessly elevating my nightstand with its luxe look.