As the token health and wellness geek of my family and friends, I'm constantly receiving messages about gift guides and ideas for the "healthy" person in someone's life. I have a whole spiel I can give you depending on what kind of person you're trying to please this holiday season, but one thing that absolutely everyone does is sleep -- unless there's some controversial new research out there, that part of our lives is undeniably important.

A failsafe gift for yourself or others is a better night's rest. I've been using a Hatch alarm clock and sound machine for over two years now, and the sleep tech company has only improved the model sitting on my own nightstand. As I'm filling up my online cart this year for my own friends and family, the Hatch Restore 2 is at the top of my picks, and it's on sale right now both on Amazon and the Hatch site.

Let me break down the deal, plus why I love the sleep gadget itself, below.

The Hatch Restore 2 is on sale right now

Amazon has its own perks, but the Hatch site tacks more off

The Hatch Restore 2 is usually $170. But right now, Amazon has it marked down for about $25 off at $144. However, on the Hatch site itself, the sunrise alarm clock is marked down an extra $5, making the total price $140.

Right now, shopping the deal on the Hatch website is the smarter play. When you use the code BFCM30, you also unlock free shipping. So, in the grand scheme of things, it's up to you if you want the convenience of Amazon for an extra $5.

What I love about the Hatch Restore 2

It's a long list, but I'll keep it short

Take a peek into my sleep routine: I typically wake up in the middle of my alarm, which is a light show that builds from subtle enough to sleep through to a bright and cheery light coined "Malibu Sunrise" by my Hatch app. At the very end of my alarm, if I wasn't woken up by the shifting colors, relaxing chimes finally pull me out of my slumber. I haven't been jolted awake by a mystery iPhone alarm or tiny little digital clock in over two years. I even leave the light on before I turn on the dreaded "big light" connected to the light switch for some ambient lighting in the morning to start everything off just a bit slower.

After the day is done, I start up my evening routine. Featuring a warm red light and white noise to drown out the city sounds, I settle into bed and find myself sleeping deeply until I wake up and do it all again. Plus, I don't even have a monthly subscription to the Hatch app -- the free version offers plenty of options for my habits.

The Restore has only gotten prettier in recent years. Looking just as rustic as its features are revolutionary to my routine, it's a gorgeous addition to my nightstand. I recommend this clock to everyone I know, even if their sleep schedule isn't suffering like mine used to.