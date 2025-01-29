Summary Samsung's One UI 7 will be released with the new Galaxy S25.

Android 15 brings app upgrades and features for security and privacy.

The delay in the launch of One UI 7 disappoints some Galaxy users.

Samsung has finally launched its much-awaited One UI 7 with the Galaxy S25 range after months of delays. The new flagship includes the latest Android 15-based interface with upgraded features, but other Galaxy users will have to wait months for the update to hit their phones.

It's been a frustrating few months for users looking forward to updating their Galaxy phones because Samsung kept delaying the release of its latest software. The move seems calculated to benefit the company's latest flagship to the detriment of the other models in the lineup. So, did Samsung drop the ball and let its legions of fans down? Let's unpack the situation.

It's been around for a while

Android 15, also known as Vanilla Ice Cream, underwent four rounds of beta testing before being released in September 2024. It offered numerous upgrades, such as Private Space, which keeps sensitive apps locked away from the rest of your phone, and App Archiving, which lets you delete apps you no longer use while keeping the settings and user information.

The wait was disappointing because the Android 14-based One UI 6 launched on the Galaxy S23 series in October 2023.

Other updated features include better theft protection, partial screen sharing, and quality-of-life upgrades. Android 15 also introduced many security and privacy updates to meet the latest standards and give users peace of mind that their devices and data are safe.

Vivo was the first brand to adopt the new OS, followed by Google Pixel phones on October 15th. Others soon followed suit, with brands like OnePlus adding Android 15 to its lineup by November 2024. Most Galaxy users expected Samsung to keep up with the other brands listed here, but they're still awaiting the latest update on their phones. The wait was disappointing because the Android 14-based One UI 6 launched on the Galaxy S23 series in October 2023.

Why was One UI 7 delayed?

Strategic reasons

Samsung announced that it would release One UI 7 with the Galaxy S25 Series during the SDC 2024 event, so it's no surprise that it's only hitting the market now. However, the development cycle was troubled, and the beta versions suffered numerous delays.

We know that the full version will drop with the Galaxy S25's official release on 7 February, but we're still in the dark about the updates for other models.

Although Samsung never confirmed release dates for its One UI 7 update, initial rumors suggested that testing would begin as early as August 2024 to match the previous year's One UI 6 beta release. The company took its time to iron out the bugs and solve other development issues, which forced it to delay the release date numerous times until December 2024.

One UI 7's first beta was released on December 5, 2024, for Galaxy S24 phones in territories like the United States, India, and Germany. The second beta was released on December 15, 2024, and the third arrived on January 6, 2025. As things stand, we know that the full version will drop with the Galaxy S25's official release on February 7, but we're still in the dark about the updates for other models.

What about Android 16?

It's on its way

Google has adopted a new release schedule, and Android 16 is already in its testing phase. Pixel users already have access to the first Android 16 Beta, which offers new features like Live Update for tracking deliveries, navigation, and other ongoing activities. It also has a new scaling feature to resize app windows to fit your device automatically, native support for the AVP video codec, and other new features.

Google is expected to roll out another three beta versions before launching the final version in Q2. Rumors suggest the release will be between April and July, but there are no official dates yet. If the finalized Android 16 version drops in July, non-Galaxy S25 Galaxy users will only have around four months with Android 15 before it becomes outdated.

Has Samsung dropped the ball by delaying One UI 7?

It depends on your perspective

I'd say yes and no. Samsung deliberately planned its One UI 7 release to coincide with the Galaxy S25's release as part of its corporate policy. The new Galaxy S25 range offers lackluster upgrades over the previous model, and premiering One UI 7 gives users something to be excited about.

On the other hand, users expect more from Samsung as a premium brand. Waiting months for an update is unacceptable when smaller rivals can release their products early and beat them to the market. It's disappointing that Galaxy users with older devices will only be on Android 15 for a few months before other brands move on to the newer version.

