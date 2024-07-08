Key Takeaways Souls-likes, inspired by FromSoftware's Souls series, offer challenging gameplay and oppressive worlds.

Studios experiment with the genre, creating unique spins on the formula, such as Lies of P, Nioh 2, Hollow Knight, The Surge 2, and Remnant 2.

These games often focus on difficulty, intense coordination, and rewarding players with dopamine-inducing challenges.

It is becoming a rarer and rarer thing for an entirely new classification of games to come around, but souls-likes might be the most recent example. Unlike the Metroidvania genre, souls-likes come from one very specific and singular source, which is of course FromSoftware's Souls line of games. Initially, all we had was Demon's Souls and the Dark Souls games to scratch that itch for games with oppressive worlds and bosses that demand patience and learning to topple. Being so new, there is a bit of fluidity of what exactly makes a game a souls-like, but at this point we all know one when we see one.

FromSoft pioneered this genre, and it has experimented with it in amazing ways outside of the core Souls series, but it isn't the only one. Other studios have seen the hunger for games of this style and put new spins on the formula. An almost universal ingredient in a souls-like, though, is difficulty. By now anyone who loved what FromSoftware did with the genre has at least tried all of its games. If that's you and you need a fresh challenge, these souls-like games will push you to the breaking point.

I'm not including any FromSoftware games on this list since those are all obvious picks most players will have already tried or considered.

Related 4 secret video game endings most players never see Some video game endings are so well hidden that it makes you question how anyone managed to find them.

1 Lies of P

Funny name, serious challenge

We all had a good chuckle at the name Lies of P when we first heard it, and a second one when we learned it was a souls-like game about Pinnochio of all characters. Well, now that we've played it, no one's laughing anymore. Lies of P takes heavy inspiration from the Bloodborne side of the souls-like genre. The game is more about speed and aggression than blocking and slow, more deliberate attacks. You're given a fantastic world dripping with atmosphere to explore, find shortcuts in, and do little NPC quests. Weapons are also unique in how you can combine different parts to change their moves and effects. Then there are the bosses. These feel ripped right out of a FromSoftware game in both visuals and challenge. You need to be on your game to take these down alone. There is an option to summon NPC help, but there's no way to call in any friends online.

Related 7 ways to fix slow game downloads on Steam If you are finding that Steam is downloading slowly, then these tips might help speed things up.

2 Nioh 2

Samurai-souls

Nioh 2 Released March 13, 2020 Developer(s) Team Ninja Genre(s) Action RPG ESRB M For Mature 17+ due to Blood and Gore, Suggestive Themes, Violence See at Official Site See at Steam See at Playstation Store

Nioh wasn't the first non-FromSoftware souls-like to come out, but it was the first good one. Somewhat like Assassin's Creed, Nioh jumped to a Japanese setting before FromSoft got the chance and craved out a unique take on the genre. Nioh 2 evolves the formula with more options, but it still follows the same structure of loading into individual levels, collecting tons of loot, and blending a story based on Japanese history with traditional folklore. Mastering Nioh 2 is considered by many to be harder than any FromSoft game. You have your normal systems of Ki (aka stamina), blocking, dodging, and parrying, but also different stances and ninjitsu to incorporate. The mechanical depth demands intense coordination, especially against the massive beasts and yokai bosses, but rewards you with that rush of dopamine when you pull it off.

Related 5 anime video games better than their shows I love anime, but hate filler. These anime video games cut out all the fluff and put you right into the action.

3 Hollow Knight

Souls-vania

You could make an argument either way that Hollow Knight is more of a souls-like or Metroidvania game. Either way, it certainly has enough souls elements in its combat and bosses to take a spot on this list. Being 2D, Hollow Knight has to play to its unique perspective to create a tough but fair challenge in its combat. You start the game with every tool you need, which is good because this game wants you to improve based on skill more than it offering you in-game buffs. There are a scant few weapon upgrades, and some accessories to augment your build slightly, but the majority of the onus is on you to adapt and improve. The base game is a good challenge, but the added DLC ramps things up with platforming and boss rushes that are not for the faint of heart.

Related 5 indie horror games that made me sleep with a light on I love horror games, but these indie titles made me afraid to turn the lights out.

4 The Surge 2

Sci-fi-souls

The Surge 2 Released September 24, 2019 Developer(s) Deck13 Interactive Genre(s) Action RPG ESRB M For Mature 17+ Due To Blood and Gore, Drug Reference, Intense Violence, Strong Language See at Steam See at Xbox Games Store See at Playstation Store

So many souls-likes stick to medieval or historical settings. That makes sense since they tend to focus on melee combat and it wouldn't make much sense to have guns available and not use them. The Surge 2 embraces the futuristic setting, but still manages to keep the focus on close-quarters combat. The change in environment and enemy types is already enough to breathe new life into the genre, but the impressive amount of tactical thought you need to take into battle is impressive. Instead of just swinging wildly at your target, you can focus your strikes on different body parts of your enemy to effect them in different ways. For defense, you can always block, but ducking and jumping allow you to avoid high and low attacks while staying in close to counter-attack. Fighting a giant raging robot feels way scarier than a big demon or monster you've seen a hundred times before.

5 Remnant 2

Souls with...guns?

Remnant 2 Released July 25, 2023 Developer(s) Gunfire Games Genre(s) Soulslike , Third-Person Shooter ESRB M for Mature 17+ due to Blood and Gore, Partial Nudity, Strong Language, Violence See at Steam See at Xbox Games Store

Remember how I said most souls-likes stick to melee weapons? Yeah, well Remant and Remnant 2 are the only ones brave enough to put the focus on guns. Most people thought that wouldn't work before the first game came out, but it ended up being a solid and challenging game. The second mastered it. You have several classes with distinct abilities, dozens of guns, and a focus on co-op. What makes Remnant 2 more challenging—and unique—than other souls-likes is its structure. Every time you play the game it randomizes almost everything about it, from the order you progress through the zones, to the enemies you fight within them. Never being able to fully prepare or predict what you're up against forces you to adapt and evolve on the fly.