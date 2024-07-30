Key Takeaways Vampire Survivors+ is a roguelike bullet hell-style game with automatic gameplay and stages inspired by rural Italy.

This updated version offers smooth gameplay and supports up to four players in multiplayer mode.

Vampire Survivors+ will be on Apple Arcade on August 1st including two DLCs, with future updates exclusive to Apple Arcade.

We’re back with another hands-on preview from Apple’s gaming showcase that we attended this July, and this time we’re getting into an updated version of a fan-favorite that became a breakout success since launching back in 2022, Vampire Survivors from Poncle. While the game has been available (for free) on iOS for a while, this new Apple Arcade version, Vampire Survivors+, does away with the ads and comes with two DLC expansions that you previously had to buy (Tides of the Foscari and Legacy of the Moonspell), along with some extra goodies that we’ll get into.

What is Vampire Survivors?

Bite-sized bullet hell

Vampire Survivors is a roguelike bullet hell game (think Enter the Gungeon) that dropped back in 2022 and remained relatively obscure until January 2022, amassing over 30,000 concurrent players on Steam. The gameplay is mostly automatic, with weapons attacking by themselves as you move around the map killing monsters, with the ultimate goal of surviving each wave as you collect stronger weapons and power-ups, experience gems, and loot. This all takes place in stages inspired by rural Italy, with monsters summoned by a character based on Count Dracula.

The fast-paced and addictive gameplay (something I can attest to as I spent at least 45 minutes tapping away) has earned the game some respectable longevity, so much so that a TV show was even announced in April of last year. The game is currently available for macOS, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Android, iOS (with ads), PS4/PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

Vampire Survivors+ is the complete package on iOS

Snappy, smooth, and tons of fun

At the showcase, Vampire Survivors+ was running on both the 13-inch iPad Pro (powered by the mighty M4 chip) and the 11-inch iPad Air rocking the M2 chip (which is the one I was using as you can see above). My first impressions were that the game looked incredibly smooth and didn’t suffer from the same frame rate drops that I experienced playing the current version of the game on my iPhone, but that’s likely due to the M2 chip and Liquid Retina display in the iPad (but it’s nice to see the devs taking advantage of that).

Vampire Survivors+ includes the base game with over 50 playable characters and 80 weapons, along with the Legacy of the Moonspell and Tides of the Foscari DLCs, with future updates slated to follow. This new version also allows up to four players to play together on the same device, which you can see the gentlemen on my left getting into. While I thoroughly enjoyed my playtime using touch controls (which were very responsive), the game really opens up when you connect a controller and party with friends. If I didn’t have to check out other games at the showcase, I could have easily spent all of my time shooting and looting with fellow event-goers.

Vampire Survivors+ will hit the Apple Arcade on August 1st for iPhone and iPad, equipped with the Legacy of the Moonspell and Tides of the Foscari DLCs, along with a multiplayer mode that supports up to four players. Again, future updates are in the pipeline, but will only be available for the Apple Arcade version of the game.