Samsung's annual summer Unpacked event ushered in the arrival of the new Galaxy Watch 7 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra. Pre-orders for both of the smartwatches are available now.

On July 24, Samsung is launching its latest wearables. This includes the new 40mm Galaxy Watch 7 and a larger 44mm Galaxy Watch 7. The company is also releasing the Galaxy Watch Ultra for outdoor fitness enthusiasts or those who prefer a more durable frame. Both models offer improvements to the design as well as a new processor for performance improvements. Adding to that, Samsung is offering several new Galaxy AI features for its wearables.

Let’s take a look at what Samsung is bringing to the table for Galaxy Watch 7 and the new Galaxy Watch Ultra.

Galaxy Watch 7

The Galaxy Watch 7 retains the same design and weight as its predecessor. This becomes apparent when throwing it on and wearing it. The Galaxy Watch 7 includes a digital bezel and starts with a 40mm design. However, for those who prefer a larger Super AMOLED screen, the 44mm option, the same as last year’s offering, returns. It also retains its aluminum front armour case, continuing the trend of Galaxy Watch looking premium. While Samsung is playing it rather safe with the design this year, I don't necessarily mind as I enjoyed last year's model.

This year’s model is fully loaded with a gyroscope, geomagnetic and light sensor, BioActive sensors, temperature and heart rate sensors and an IP68 dust protection rating. If you're accustomed to Galaxy Watch models in the past, this is all relatively straight forward and expected. Galaxy Watch 7 continues to support Wear OS. While using the device, I was able to flip through apps fluidly with no hiccups. It's great to be able bring up the Camera Controller one moment to assist in capturing a photo and then swap to Samsung Health effortlessly. Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 7 sports 2GB ROM and 32GB of RAM, identical to its predecessor. This 40mm Galaxy Watch 7 includes a 300mAh battery while the 44mm sports a 425mAh battery, the same as last year’s models.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 features an improved 3nm Exynos W1000 processor. During my time spent with Galaxy Watch 7, I couldn't help but think about the improvements Exynos W1000 could bring to the table. With an improved chipset, Galaxy Watch 7 could extend the already impressive 40-hour battery life of the Galaxy Watch 6. Performance is also likely to see a bump. However, the new processor is also powering new Galaxy AI features (more on that shortly).

Galaxy Watch 7 is available for preorder on July 10. It is available in Green, Cream, and Silver color options. The bands do a nice job complimenting the face of the device. Between the design and colour options, Samsung is certainly playing it safe with Galaxy Watch 7. It's an incremental upgrade that hinges on whether Galaxy AI is a selling point for you.

Galaxy Watch Ultra

Built for durability and outdoor fitness enthusiasts

Samsung is complementing its wearable selection this year with the Galaxy Watch Ultra. In many ways, the fitness-centric watch offers what the base model provides, but does so with a larger and more durable Grade 4 Titanium design. This is the largest of the bunch, sporting a Super AMOLED display size of 47.4mm. The Galaxy Watch Ultra is more squared off, albeit with a round display face. Despite the larger build and display, the new watch doesn’t feel too bulky when wearing it. At the same time, it’s not exactly the subtle streetwear accessory the base model is.

As expected, Galaxy Watch 7 has the same variety of connectivity, sensors, and Gyro support as the Galaxy Watch 7. Samsung also brought over Exynos W1000 to the Galaxy Watch Ultra. However, the higher-end wearable does have some distinct features over its counterpart. This includes a Quick Button. This is used to easily select preset workouts. It's one feature I'm hoping to spend more time with. As I don't necessarily lean on preset workouts all too often, I'm curious to see how much mileage I can get from this feature.

It also allows users to customize the Quick Button with a selection of programmable features, including the flashlight. Unfortunately, I found that the available features and tools were limited at first blush. Other differences include a substantial 590mAh battery, the largest of a Samsung Galaxy Watch.

The fitness wearable supports a haptic motor for improved feedback and vibrations. There’s also a built-in siren feature. In the event the user is lost or injured and needs help, the device can blast an audible siren that gets progressively louder. Galaxy Watch Ultra is IP68 rated and is said to be functional between 55° to - 20° Celsius temperatures. Plus you have high-altitude support for up to 9,000m.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is available for pre-order on July 10 in Titanium Gray, Titanium White, and Titanium Silver colorways. Obviously, Galaxy Watch Ultra is positioned as the go-to Samsung smartwatch for fitness enthusiasts. The additive cosmetics used for durability make it louder than Galaxy Watch 7 but a refined piece of tech nonetheless.

Galaxy AI

Samsung is offering some wellness-centric Galaxy AI perks for this year's wearables

Alongside Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra, Samsung is rolling out new Galaxy AI features. This includes the previously announced 'Wellness tips' features and 'Energy Score.' Plus, the new devices offer Smart Reply for quick messages and responses.

Using Galaxy AI, Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra can offer personalized insights and tips based on health goals. Wellness tips offer a comprehensive analysis of everything from sleep patterns, to the average resting heart rate in a week, body fat goals, etc. Samsung is also able to provide an Energy Score based on average sleep time, consistency, and the previous day’s activity. Improved Workout Routines are also available that can seamlessly transition from one workout to the next exercise without stopping.

Finally, Samsung aims to help users craft better contextual responses if they are busy or driving. Improving the auto-replies a Samsung device offers, Galaxy AI aims to assist in the creation of responses that sound more natural and less robotic. This is done by leveraging the user’s personality via text and contextual clues based on a text thread.

Galaxy AI’s integration between Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra will be available at launch.