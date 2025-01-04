Should you get a handheld or a laptop for portable PC gaming?

Summary Handheld PCs offer superior physical convenience and streamlined software.

They also have a much lower entry price compared to gaming laptops.

Gaming laptops provide maximum fidelity, more connectivity options, and wider software compatibility.

It shows my age, but when I was growing up, there was only one option for PC gaming -- a full-sized desktop tower, sometimes costing over $2,000. Even then, console games sometimes looked and played better, though, of course, your NES or SNES couldn't switch from Mario to your homework. Going portable meant buying a GameBoy or a Game Gear, instead.

Now, we not only have reasonably affordable gaming laptops, but also handheld PCs modeled after the Nintendo Switch. It's entirely possible to play games like No Man's Sky or Cyberpunk 2077 on your couch, not just at a desk. But which route should you take if you're new to PC gaming, and/or wanting the best experience for your money?

What are the advantages of a handheld PC?

Superior physical convenience

Asus, Pocket-lint

Naturally, the greatest advantage of a handheld PC is portability. Though products like the ASUS ROG Ally are substantially larger than a Switch, they're still a lot lighter and smaller than a laptop. You can stash one in a bag or suitcase without much trouble. When you're at home, it's easy to take your gaming from room to room, especially if you have multiple USB-C chargers with enough wattage.

The convenience extends beyond that, though. All handhelds have built-in gamepad controls, which means you don't have to connect to separate controllers. You can still do that, but there's freedom in not having to carry a mouse or Xbox controller with you. You can also expect handhelds to include touchscreens, and some models may have small trackpads to (kind of) replicate the precision of a mouse.

Streamlined software

While quality varies, most handhelds are going to offer some sort of streamlined overlay interface that makes it simpler to launch games and tweak settings. That's often by necessity -- Windows and Linux aren't easy to use on a 7-inch screen -- but the result is convenience closer to a dedicated console. If you're new to PC games, handhelds may be a smoother on-ramp.

If you want the smoothest possible experience, the Valve Steam Deck may be the way to go. SteamOS is custom-tailored for gaming, so there's little chance of an error message, and no need to fiddle with settings unless you want to. You have to reboot a Deck to access its desktop interface. The biggest drawback is that, by default, you're limited to apps you download from the Steam Store -- you'll have to jump through hoops to install from sources like the Epic Games Store, or use a Deck for work tasks. Plus, games bundled with anti-cheat apps tend not to work well or at all.

A much lower entry price

A 256GB LCD Steam Deck costs $400, which is ridiculously good value. Even upgraded handhelds can be affordable, though -- for $650, you can get an OLED Deck with 1TB of storage, and the more powerful ROG Ally X is still just $800.

With gaming laptops, $1,000 tends to be considered on the "cheaper" end. Sometimes, you can find decent models for less if you're willing to stick with 1080p resolution, but if you want a laptop that'll still stay relevant for a while, you may end up paying closer to $2,000 or more. Gaming laptops are inherently more expensive than equivalent desktops.

What are the advantages of a gaming laptop?

Maximum fidelity and performance

FromSoftware

While the all-in-one processors on handhelds are impressive, you'll never get the best possible visual experience with them. Dedicated CPUs and graphics chips will always be faster, in some cases enabling things like ray tracing and 4K resolution. The most intense 3D games may run slowly on a handheld, if they run at all, although hits like Cyberpunk and Elden Ring do surprisingly well.

Speaking of resolution, it's rare to find a handheld with a screen (much) over 7 inches, whereas gaming laptops tend to start at twice that size and grow from there. That usually makes the laptop experience more immersive, although you can get around that by connecting a handheld to a TV or monitor.

More connectivity options

Sennheiser / Pocket-lint

The size of handhelds restricts their port options -- it's a miracle to find one with more than one or two USB-C ports, an SD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Better gaming laptops tend to have several additional ports, for example supporting HDMI, USB-A, Thunderbolt, and/or Ethernet. A handheld's Bluetooth and Wi-Fi radios don't fully compensate.

A laptop is a lot easier to connect to a TV or use as a workstation. You can do both with a handheld, to be clear, but you'll need a first- or third-party docking station. As a result, a handheld workstation risks becoming a sea of cables and add-on peripherals, depending on how much you're trying to accomplish.

Wider software compatibility

Arguably, this is the biggest advantage of gaming laptops. Since they offer better performance, larger screens, and built-in keyboards, they work properly with a larger number of games and productivity apps right out of the box. Personally, it would take a significant amount of time and effort to create a handheld setup I'd feel comfortable using for writing, assuming I could even get all the apps I depend on. With my laptop, I've been able to work out of hotel rooms and coffee shops with minimal effort.

Games often need to be specifically optimized for handhelds, including controls and performance. When they're not, the results can be choppy framerates and mislabeled interfaces, if a game functions in the first place.

Should you get a handheld or a laptop for portable PC gaming?

It's all about intent and budget

MSI

If you've already got some sort of PC, or you don't need one, I'd strongly suggest trying out a handheld.

It's hard to ignore their convenience and price-to-performance ratio, especially if you don't have a large budget. In some situations, they can open up new possibilities -- I sometimes play Balatro or Vampire Survivors while hanging out with my wife, and I know that new parents will sometimes use handhelds in between feedings and diaper changes. I'm actually looking forward to bringing my Steam Deck on my next flight, whereas traveling with my 17-inch Razer laptop is a nightmare.

A laptop is best if you've got a budget well over $1,000, and "portable" doesn't mean more than moving from one desk to another. Gaming laptops are typically thick and heavy, while also being massive power hogs. You may be lucky to get two or four hours on a laptop's battery power, which is terrible next to the three to 12 hours from a Steam Deck OLED. Assume you'll be plugging in a laptop whenever possible.

You should automatically prefer a laptop if you don't have a PC and need something that does it all. As I said, you can make a handheld the heart of a workstation, but it's less than ideal for that, particularly if you're unable (or unwilling) to bring a dock and peripherals with you for work on the road.