We know you're probably still thinking about the new iMac and MacBooks that Apple dropped last night at it's 'Scary Fast' event, but these Beat headphones and earbuds are Apple chipped equipped and now at a large discount. Saving upwards of $150 on a pair of headphones is simply put ideal, especially when it's a pair as comprehensive as the Beats Studio Pro.

Additionally, the Beats Buds+ and the Fit Pro are also on sale at a discount leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. These would make perfect early Christmas gifts for yourself or someone else, especially if you've already started looking and planning. That being said, let's see just how much you can save on a new pair of Beats earbuds right now.

Best Beats deals

Beats Beats Studio Buds+ $130 $170 Save $40 The Beats Studio Buds+ are now on sale, offering an excellent opportunity to experience immersive sound and personalized noise-canceling without breaking the bank. With two distinct listening modes, users can choose between Active Noise Canceling (ANC) or Transparency mode to hear exactly what they want. The buds offer up to 36 hours of listening time, making them perfect for extended use. The four pairs of silicone tip sizes guarantee a comfortable fit for any listener, delivering the best acoustic performance while blocking out external noise. $130 at Amazon $130 at Best Buy

Beats / Pocket-Lint Beats Fit Pro $160 $200 Save $40 The Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds are now on sale for an impressive 20 per cent discount, making them an even more enticing option for music enthusiasts seeking a comfortable and secure audio experience. The custom acoustic platform and spatial audio features provide an immersive and dynamic audio experience, while the Active Noise Canceling (ANC), Transparency Mode, and Adaptive EQ add versatility and convenience. You can even call on Siri to help you with various information or tasks while on the go. $160 at Amazon $160 at Best Buy

Beats / Pocket-Lint Beats Studio Pro $200 $350 Save $150 The Beats Studio Pro deliver an immersive listening experience like no other. Available for $150 off, it is a true steal. With lossless audio and three built-in sound profiles, you get to enjoy clear and rich high-quality sounds. Two listening modes, Adaptive Noise Canceling and Transparency mode, enable you to switch from total immersion to total attention to your environment. The Beats Studio Pro is also incredibly versatile, boasting an enhanced compatibility that supports both Apple and Android features. $200 at Amazon $200 at Best Buy

