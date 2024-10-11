Key Takeaways Screen sizes and camera quality continue to improve in smartphones each year.

Halide offers a professional camera experience with control over exposure and focus.

Process Zero in Halide creates less-processed, natural-looking photos compared to standard smartphone cameras.

If there are any two smartphone features that consistently trend in the same direction, it's screen size and camera quality. Nearly every year, screens get bigger, either with larger display panels or smaller bezels, and cameras get better, by adding more lenses or processing photos in increasingly complex ways. No smartphone is exempt. Pixel, Galaxy phone, or iPhone, they're all heading in the same direction.

Apple has made its commitment to the camera clear with the iPhone 16 this year. Not only did the company apparently introduce entirely new sensors on this year's smartphones, it also added Camera Control, a multi-functional button and touch surface that lets you manipulate camera settings, and will eventually act as a way to capture visual information for Apple Intelligence .

And yet, despite the iPhone's capability as a camera, I've never really used it as one. In fact, as the iPhone has gotten better at taking pictures, I think I've taken fewer and fewer of them. I dove into Halide, an iPhone-exclusive camera app that's added new photo-processing options and iOS 18 support in the last few months, in the hopes of igniting an interest in using my phone in the way its creators clearly imagine it should be used. And in the last week, I think it might have made me a smartphone photography convert, though not in the way I expected.

Getting a handle on the Halide basics

Halide (technically Halide Mk. II) is a camera app -- available for a yearly subscription of $19.99 or a one-time purchase of $59.99 -- that's meant to offer more options than Apple's default app, in a way that's better suited to hobbyist photographers and real professionals.

Or at least that was the idea in the beginning. As Apple has poured more money into the hardware and software of its smartphone camera, it's also made its Camera app more capable and complex. A lot of the fine-tune control over exposure, focus, and Photographic Styles (Apple's system for changing the look and feel of your final picture) are available now with a few swipes of the app. What Halide offers, in contrast, is more about the choice of what information is available to you while you take a picture (including histograms and focus peaking) and what your photos look like when you're done. From what I can tell, the app still tries to strike a balance between the needs of serious photographers and the average iPhone owner who just wants to take a good picture. It just does it differently than Apple.

Halide's interface, features, and controls

That's not to say Halide is some radical reinvention of the camera. The thing you'll spend the most time looking at is the viewfinder, and as you might expect, it takes up the majority of the interface of the app. What you see there is what you get when you actually take a photo.

You also have other simple controls:

A shutter button for capturing a photo

A "Quickbar" for adjusting Halide-specific settings and tools

A focus ring for toggling the Auto Focus on and off and making other focus adjustments

A lens switcher for cycling through your phone's real and digital lenses

A preview in the bottom left corner of the gallery of photos you've taken

Some tools like adjusting exposure are also available with a swipe of your finger on the Viewfinder itself, which is present in Apple's app and I found to be pretty intuitive to use inside Halide itself. But the most important toggle is in the app's Quickbar: an option to change how your phone processes photos all together.

Process Zero reinvents smartphone photography by making it less smart

Simplifying the photography process to a single image