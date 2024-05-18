After over a dozen hours and countless runs in Hades 2, I had to remind myself that this was still an early-access title. In an industry where more and more games are released in a so-called "complete" state, so many end up feeling like first drafts that need months of updates and patches to come together. Hades 2 is the exact opposite. This work-in-progress build feels more polished and feature-complete than half the games vying for your time. What's more impressive is how Supergiant has managed to take the winning formula from the original but make it feel fresh without betraying what made it so special.

Making a sequel to a roguelike game, let alone one as beloved as Hades, is not a challenge Supergiant took lightly. It recognized what could be added, removed, but most vitally, what should remain untouched. Anyone who played the original will be able to slip right into the sequel, but the new additions and changes won't make it a breeze. Hades 2, thus far, has kept me on my toes at every turn and encouraged different playstyles on almost every attempt. It forces you to go outside your comfort zone and rewards you for being adaptive. The new world and cast of characters delight and leap off the screen in such a way that I'm equally compelled to continue playing to experience more of them.

Hades 2 Recommended Hades 2 exceeds all expectations for both a roguelike sequel and an early-access title. Pros Top-tier character writing and performances

Unique builds force experimentation

Constant feeling of progression

Expertly tuned bosses Cons Lack of tutorial

Incomplete

Witch Time

Enchanting cast

Hades 2

I can't start this early-access review with anything other than praising the entire cast of Hades 2. Melinoe is the perfect protagonist to follow up Zagreus. She's a smart and confident character, and -- despite the high personal stakes of her mission against Chronos -- maintains a clear head. She has flaws and vulnerable human moments in equal measure to fierce determination and ego. Her relationship with each God, Titan, or other mythological figures is just as rich and uplifting as it was in Hades, but tailored to her specific personality and destiny. The writing and acting stand confidently alongside the high bar that the first game set.

The writing and acting stand confidently alongside the high bar that the first game set.

The change in character is not just cosmetic but expands into the new combat systems as well. Melinoe is a witch, so while she does share powers you may remember Zagreus had in Hades, she has a few new tricks to add more depth and diversity to the rhythm of combat. Alongside your melee combo, special, and dash, Melinoe changes up the normal casting system to that of an AoE hex. By default, it lays down a zone that traps enemies in their tracks for you to wail on. This is where the new magic meter comes into play.

Holding down any of your primary buttons -- attack, special, or cast -- will allow you to spend some of your magic to make it an Omega attack. How this impacts your attack varies depending on your weapon and Boons, but the result is always a more powerful move in some form. It's a thematically appropriate addition for Melinoe to have that also opens up the door to so many additional ways to build your run.

Killing Time

Death to Chronos

Hades 2

I didn't experiment much with the new magic systems in Hades 2 on my first few runs. I stuck with the classic attack, dodge, and special approach I had mastered in Hades to get by until more runs pushed me to engage more with the magic system. Boons, rewards, and weapons all started showing up and forced me to engage with these new systems. While I now come to appreciate that choice, it did highlight one of Hades 2's flaws: the game throws you right into the gauntlet and expects you to figure everything out on your own. If you have played the first game like I have, you may fall back on your old strategies since magic is almost completely unexplained.

There's always some goal to chase on each run that keeps the game so hopelessly addicting.

Runs play out in the same formula of picking rooms with various rewards, collecting Boons and upgrades, and facing off against each respective floor's boss before moving onward as far as you can. I feel a few of the new enemies are not as fun to engage with right now, but, for the most part, I have experienced a fantastic difficulty and enjoyment curve. There's always some goal to chase on each run that keeps the game so hopelessly addicting -- it could be beating a boss, collecting enough materials to purchase an upgrade or weapon in the hub, or just getting new lines of dialogue out of the cast.

Boss fights in particular need a shoutout for how they test your core abilities instead of your build. Every build is viable if you are willing to play to its strengths, which is not a universal truth in roguelikes. You will naturally find builds you enjoy more than others, but I have yet to ever feel my power creep too far in either direction. I'm never getting crushed, nor am I blasting through runs with no effort. Right now, Hades 2 isn't a game you can fully turn your brain off while playing.

The Verdict

Early-access success

Close

Hades 2 is already on par with the first game despite its early-access status. Intelligent changes to combat and difficulty make the simple act of clearing rooms a dazzling display of particles once you master the admittedly obscure new mechanics. The character work and performances not only prove that roguelikes can have a large cast of characters and evolving stories despite their run-based natures, but also make a case for them being the strongest component. I have technically seen all the stages and bosses in the current build of Hades 2 already, but I have no intention of stopping. The only reason I could give to avoid this game is if you wanted to hold off and wait for the full experience at once.