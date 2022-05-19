Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is finally available to watch at home.

James Gunn's crew of misfit heroes go on one final ride together that sees them take on Chukwudi Iwuji's villain, the High Evolutionary. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 recently became available for digital purchase. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Marvel movie, including who came back to reprise their roles and where you can watch it online.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 released in cinemas on 5 May 2023.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 became available to buy on Amazon Prime Video on 7 July 2023.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is not yet available to stream on Disney+ (which costs $7.99 a month in the US). For reference, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania had a month between its digital release and streaming release on Disney+. Since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 became available for digital purchase on 7 July, we should see it on Disney+ sometime in early August if it follows the same timeline.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3: Trailers

The first trailer Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 released on 1 December 2022. You can watch it below.

A longer look at the movie came out during the 2023 Super Bowl, and it's both embedded below.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3: What to know

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 takes place after the Christmas Special - as the group continues to rebuild Knowhere. They are attacked by Adam (Will Poulter), a super being created by the Sovereign to hunt down the Guardians in the second Guardians of the Galaxy film. When Rocket is injured in the fight and the others are unable to heal him, the crew must set off for Orgocorp, where Rocket was created, in order to find a way to save him. Once there, they meet Rocket's creator, the High Evolutionary, who turns out not to be such a great father.

Director James Gunn announced that filming had started in November 2021 and even teased fans with a cast reunion photo:

If you want to watch more of the Guardians gang, they also appear in Thor: Love and Thunder, which released in the summer 2022, as well as the Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special, which premiered on Disney+ in December 2022.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3: Cast

Here's the cast of the latest Gaurdians installement:

Chris Pratt as Star-Lord

Dave Bautista as Drax

Karen Gillan as Nebula

Bradley Cooper as Rocket

Vin Diesel as Groot

Pom Klementieff as Mantis

Zoe Saldana as Gamora

Sylvester Stallone as Stakar

Will Poulter as Adam Warlock

Chukwudi Iwuji as The High Evolutionary

Guardians of the Galaxy 3: How to catch up

In order to go into the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 fully prepared, you need to watch the previous two movies on Disney+.

