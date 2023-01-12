This excellent power generator could be for you.

Portable power generators provide their owners with a reliable power source wherever and whenever needed. But not all generators of this kind are created the same.

Some may lack the capacity to fulfil all needs, while others might lack certain advanced features. That’s precisely why Growatt created the VITA 550 - a portable power station that offers all of the benefits in a compact, easily transferable package.

VITA 550 is the embodiment of the principles behind Growatt. The device is accessible to everyone, ensures the cleanest energy production possible, and is easy to carry and use to full capacity. Through a selection of valuable features, the power station stays true to its slogan - compact size, big possibilities.

This landmark product is hitting the market very soon and will come with an amazing early bird discount.

Launched at the US CES Trade Show on January 5, 2023, the VITA 550 power station is available at a discount as a part of the Early Bird sale promotion. The original price of the product is $529, while the Early Bird price will be $429 during the promotional period from 10 January to 31 January 2023. However, with coupon code GroVita550 you can get an extra $30 off, bringing it down to just $399!

That’s why now is the perfect time to learn more about VITA 550 and the visionary company that created the power station - Growatt.

Outstanding features of the VITA 550

The VITA 550 is tailored for the outdoors. It is exceptionally portable and houses astounding amounts of energy for its size. It is the ideal clean energy solution that can be taken on shorter or longer trips and even serve as a reliable power backup at home, while fast charging means that you can top it up really quickly when you need to.

Let’s look at the most prominent features of this premium product.

Superior Charging Speed

This power station comes equipped with three methods of charging: AC (fast&slow), solar, and car charging.

The quick charging mode represents one of the greatest traits of the VITA 550. The power station can charge at an input of 500W, taking only 1.6 hours before it’s ready to go. For comparison, most outdoor power supplies currently on the market require between four and five hours for a full charge.

Such fast charging is possible owing to the bidirectional inverter technology.

The VITA 550 also has a solar charging mode, which provides an input of 240W and charges the battery in only 2.5 hours. Relative to capacity, this makes Growatt’s latest power station the industry leader in solar charge speed.

Better yet, the solar charging system is built with minimal energy loss in mind.

The VITA 550 functions on MPPT efficiency of 99%. In other words, almost none of the energy is lost during the conversion. Efficient solar charging also makes power easy to access and saves time when exploring outdoors.

Powerful and versatile output

While the VITA 550 power station excels in charging, it’s just as efficient when it comes to output.

There are three AC outlets with a maximal output of 600W. The AC voltage is 100-120V, and the output frequency is 60Hz.

The power station features a car outlet at 13.2V, 10A, and a maximum of 132W.

Four USB outputs are also included: two USB-A ports (5V, 12W), one quick-charge USB-A (5V/9V/12V, 3A, 18W), and a USB-C output (5V/9V/12V,20V, 5A, 100W).

The VITA 550 also has two DC outputs at 13.2V and 3A, producing a maximum output of 36W.

Finally, there’s the wireless charging feature with an output of 15W. The best thing about this feature is that the power station avoids the common issue of wireless charging failure. The VITA 550 is designed with not one, but three induction coils to improve the charging range and sensitivity.

In other words, you won’t need to worry about placing your device on just the right spot. Wireless charging on this power station will be much more flexible.

The grand total of output slots in this power station is 11 - more than enough to keep every important device running while enjoying a day outdoors. Best of all, you might be able to utilize all 11 outputs at the same time. With VITA 550, no one will have to wait for their turn.

Equipped with ease-of-use features

The VITA 550 power station can be controlled using the command options on the device itself. The built-in LCD display will come in particularly handy in that case, displaying key status information about the power station.

You can see data on input, output, and remaining charge and discharge times. Plus, the display contains a digital battery status gauge with precise, real-time battery measuring.

If you need to use the VITA 550 during nighttime, the LED light with adjustable brightness and an SOS mode will help keep your energy levels on track.

However, there’s another way to use VITA 550 - via the designated app, My-Gro. You can download the app on your smart device and gain the benefits of remote control and monitoring. The app will also let you take advantage of various customizable features and process firmware upgrades.

When it comes to physical construction, the VITA 550 has a folding handle with an ergonomic design for nearly effortless carrying. At the bottom, the power station features a non-slip pad which ensures the device has a good grip on any surface. In other words, the VITA 550 will be as easy to pick up as to put down and activate.

Considerable safety boosts

This power station is entirely safe from severe malfunctions. It features a multi-layer protection system with separate safety monitoring for the battery and the device as a whole.

On the battery level, the system provides real-time status monitoring for temperature, current, voltage, and state of Charge, which is hugely useful. On top of that, on the device level, protection systems are employed for too high or low temperatures or voltages, as well as short circuits, overloads and excessive current.

The VITA 550 also has a massive battery capacity of 538Wh, making it extremely useful for extended outdoor use. The LiFeP04 battery boasts no less than 3,000 charge cycles, addressing one of the most common customer pain points - short device lifespan.

Rather than requiring replacement after several uses, this top-tier battery can be charged, depleted then charged again and again. Even with intensive use, it can keep going even after a decade.

The perfect power station for outdoor experiences

The VITA 550 is easy to carry, stores massive amounts of power, and has sufficient outputs for multiple devices. All these traits make the power station ideal for camping, road trips, fishing trips, and nature escapes.

In the outdoors, the power station can provide output for laptops, tablets, and smartphones, keeping you in touch with the world. Plus, you can use the VITA 550 to power camping lights, speakers, fans, electric grills, vehicle fridges, and more.

All things considered, there’s nothing you’ll need to leave behind when taking a trip.

But the VITA 550 can be of great use at home, too. It can provide backup power for computers, mobile devices, network devices, and other essential devices. If the grid fails, you’ll be able to carry on with your activities at home with this power station.

Additional accessories for more solar power

If you love using solar power to charge your power station, Growatt has additional options for solar panels for the VITA 550. The panels come in 100W and 200W variants, each with a specialized protective bag for easy carrying.

You can mix and match Growatt products and create an ideal way to charge your power station that fits your needs the most.

Growatt - The leading energy storage experts

Growatt has been at the forefront of energy storage and residential solar energy solutions for over a decade. The company is recognized by leading authorities for solar performance in North America and Europe.

Always dedicated to providing clean, accessible energy solutions, Growatt creates a variety of smart new energy products, including batteries, energy management systems, PV inverters, and EV chargers. The quality of the brand’s work has earned it the trust and loyalty of over three million satisfied customers.

Growatt leads as a pro in the field: professional, recognized, and outstanding, qualities that translate well into the VITA 550.

Again, until 31 January 2023 with the coupon code GroVita550 you can get an extra $30 off the VITA 550 and get it for just $399 - it’s $429 without the code, but will go back up to its full price of $529 after!