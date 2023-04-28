Have you ever lost power in the middle of writing an important document, just to find that you hadn't saved in far too long? Maybe you have a passion for travel and want to bring your creature comforts with you, or just want the peace of mind that only a backup battery can bring.

Regardless of your specific reasons, having a portable power station can make a world of difference in a wide variety of different situations, and when it comes to energy storage, you can't do much better than Growatt. Get yours for $300 off today from Growatt's website.

What is Growatt?

In 2011, Growatt was founded by a group of passionate solar power enthusiasts under the belief that solar energy would one day change the way that we all use energy.

With this in mind, Growatt has been working on integrated energy storage and smart energy solutions ever since and is now one of the most popular brands in Europe and across the globe when it comes to solar power.

As part of their work on solar power, Growatt has become a pro in the field of energy storage and has more recently made the push to use this expertise in the creation and selling of portable power station solutions for all to benefit from.

Enter the Growatt INFINITY 1300

Growatt

This leads us to the Growatt INFINITY 1300 portable power station. Thanks to its industrial design, this portable power station is large enough to hold an impressive charge, but not so large as to become bulky or cumbersome. You can carry it easily thanks to its dual handle design, and tuck it away in your RV or tent without too much hassle.

But there's more to the Growatt INFINITY 1300 than just convenience in carrying and ease of use.

Long-lasting and informative on the road and at home

The Growatt INFINITY 1300 uses a long-lasting LiFePO4 battery, with over 3000 life cycles guaranteed, which is more than enough for 10 years of use. The Growatt INFINITY 1300 charges super quickly as well, and can be reliably used as a UPS to power anything without disruption.

It features a smart LED display complete with all the information you might want to know, such as battery percentage, current output, and more.

If you're the type of person who likes to travel in a truck camper or RV, then you can no doubt already see the benefit of a portable power station with some impressive specs like these.

Supporting uninterruptible power supply no matter where you are

But the Growatt INFINITY 1300 isn't just useful for when you're travelling or out on the road. You can reliably use it when you're at home.

If you have any sort of medical care equipment at home that you can't afford to have stop working, then the UPS feature of Growatt INFINITY 1300 can ensure that it will always have power even when your home doesn't can be life-saving.

The Growatt INFINITY 1300 features a less than 20ms switchover time, which means that you're guaranteed to have a seamless backup no matter how disruptive your service.

Even lesser appliances such as your fridge or your modem can be just as important. If you've ever had food spoil because of a power outage in your fridge, or you run a server from home, then maintaining uptime can be not just a want but a need.

Adaptability for any situation

On top of this, the Growatt INFINITY 1300 has a wide array of different outlets for every need. You get six different USB outlets, including two USB-C outlets, as well as a wireless charging pad on top that you can use with any compatible device.

Overall, the Growatt INFINITY 1300 portable power station allows you to power up to 14 devices simultaneously. On top of the wireless charging pad and the six USB outlets, you'll also find four AC outlets, a single car outlet, and two DC outlets.

What makes the Growatt INFINITY 1300 special?

Growatt

As you can no doubt see, there are a wide variety of different situations where you might benefit from a portable power station. This begs the question: what makes the Growatt INFINITY 1300 special?

Beyond its aesthetically pleasing industrial design, there are a huge number of other benefits that you can find with the Growatt INFINITY 1300.

Time saved, but life extended

When it comes to charging, it's hard to beat the Growatt INFINITY 1300. Thanks to its LFP battery, this power station lasts for ten years but at the same time, it features some impressively fast wall charging. It takes only 1.8 hours to fully charge thanks to its bidirectional inverter technology, which allows it to accept large amounts of input power without any problems.

This means that you can charge the Growatt INFINITY 1300 to 80% capacity in just an hour, and as an added bonus, the charging cord doesn't require any cumbersome adapters in order to work. This makes charging the Growatt INFINITY 1300 anywhere easier than ever.

On top of this, if you're planning to power the Growatt INFINITY 1300 off of solar panels, say while you're on the road for example, then this portable power is an absolute winner there as well. Thanks to its 99% MPPT efficiency and up to 800W input, the Growatt INFINITY 1300 can be fully charged in only two and a half hours. Compared to the five-hour industry average, that’s a pretty noticeable benefit.

Given Growatt's expertise and history with solar power, it should be no surprise that the Growatt INFINITY 1300 works so well off of solar panels.

Inputs and outputs for any occasion

To make it even better, the Growatt INFINITY 1300 supports a wide range of DC voltages from 12V to 100V and up to an 800W input.

Even the very basics of the Growatt INFINITY 1300 are impressive, especially when you compare them to some of the alternatives out there. The Growatt INFINITY 1300 comes with a 1800W output, which is enough to power just about any appliance you might want.

Sure, any portable power supply has the watt output to run a laptop or router, but the Growatt INFINITY 1300 is capable of powering more than 95% of all home and outdoor electrical equipment. If you need to run power tools, washing machines, or air conditioning off of your portable power supply, then you'll have no problems with the Growatt INFINITY 1300.

Better yet, the Growatt INFINITY 1300 features a 1382Wh, which is enough to run a wide variety of different electrical devices for hours at a time, whether it be a laptop, refrigerator, TV, or more.

A more intelligent power supply

On top of this, the Growatt INFINITY 1300 isn't just a power supply, but a smart power supply. Internally, the Growatt INFINITY 1300 features in-built battery system monitoring or BMS.

This BMS keeps track of a wide variety of important information such as the battery's current temperature, state of charge, voltage, and current. This information allows the Growatt INFINITY 1300 to intelligently protect against low and high temperatures, voltages, currents, and more.

Another benefit of being a smart power supply, however, is that this means that you can control and monitor your Growatt INFINITY 1300 from your phone. Using the myGro app, you can see real-time power consumption information, battery percentage levels, and more.

On top of this, you can turn on and off the battery's power and the individual outlets, all from within the app. There are also features for time scheduling, mode settings, and more.

For heavy-duty solutions, the Growatt INFINITY 1300 is also capable of multi-unit expansion by linking together multiple units for a larger capacity and continuous working hours.

How you can save $300 on the Growatt INFINITY 1300

If you can’t wait to get your hands on your own Growatt INFINITY 1300, then you'll want to pick it up between April 17 and April 30 2023.

Normally, the Growatt INFINITY 1300 sells for $1,299 but if you buy it between these dates you can get $300 off of the regular price. That means that you'll be able to pick up the Growatt INFINITY 1300 for $999 but only if you act quickly.

Get more out of your power supply

As you can see, the Growatt INFINITY 1300 has a huge range of impressive features to keep an eye out for. If you're big on seeing the world from a truck camper or RV, then maybe you've been looking to upgrade or buy your first portable power supply.

Even if you prefer to stay at home, there are plenty of uses for the Growatt INFINITY 1300 that can make your life easier. Thanks to its functionality as a UPS, you'll always be able to insulate your home against power outages, have a reliable way to power your devices, and be able to keep your essential devices continuously powered.