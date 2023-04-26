OnePlus 10 Pro 5G $545.99 $799.99 Save $254 The OnePlus 10 Pro is another example of the brand cramming top-level specifications into a neat-looking smartphone, but charging less than most manufacturers. This deal makes it even more a bargain. $545.99 at Amazon

Amazon and a few other retailers are currently slashing the price of a couple of OnePlus 10 Pro models. You can get the 128GB volcanic black or emerald forest device, with 8GB of RAM, for just $545.99 during the limited sales period. That's a staggering 32 per cent off the flagship phone that comes unlocked for US customers.

Or you can upgrade to the 256GB volcanic black edition, with 12GB of RAM, for just $73 more, as that's now available for $619 (reduced from $869.99).

Why buy the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

Whichever variant you choose, you'll be getting a top-level phone as the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is a great handset with a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO display that also offers a 120Hz refresh rate.

It has a triple-camera system on the rear that has been co-developed with Hasselblad. It includes a 48-megapixel main camera, 50-megapixel ultrawide, and an 8-megapixel telephoto cam. A 32-megapixel snapper can also be found on the front under a hole-punch cutout in the top left-hand corner.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, while the 5,000mAh battery can be topped up by superfast 65W charging speeds. It also supports 50W wireless charging.

We gave the OnePlus 10 Pro a "recommended" badge when we fully reviewed it, saying, "The display is bright and smart, and the internal power ensures it retains that OnePlus feel of 'fast and smooth' we've come to expect."

We were also impressed with the camera system, revealing that we thought it was the brand's "strongest effort to date".

The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with Android 12 from the box, but a software update is now available to upgrade it to Android 13 via OnePlus' own OxygenOS 13 system.