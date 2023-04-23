Pocket-lint JBL Flip 6 $99.95 $129.95 Save $30 Featuring IPX7 waterproofing and 12-hours of battery life, the JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth speaker is great for outdoor fun as well as around the house. $99.95 at Amazon (US) £99.99 at Amazon (UK)

The JBL Flip 6 is one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers on the market and it can be yours right now with a massive 23 per cent off the price. Amazon is selling it for just $99.95 in the US - $30 off its usual $129.95 price tag.

UK music fans can also get the same deal, with the red. black and blue versions currently available for £99.99 - also 23% off. Even the camouflage edition is on offer,

Why buy the JBL Flip 6

The JBL Flip 6 is a reasonably small, portable speaker but it is capable of big, throaty bass thanks to dual passive radiators. It also has a separate 45mm driver and tweeter for mid- to high-frequencies.

The great news for those looking for something versatible is that it is IPX7-rated, so is waterproof and will therefore be undeterred when it rains. In addition, you can ensure the party goes on for a while as the 4,800mAh battery will last for up to 12 hours on a single charge. And, when you do need to top it up again, the speaker features fast charging through USB-C.

Connectivity is through Bluetooth 5.1, while the Flip 6 supports JBL's proprietary PartyBoost functionality. This means you can connect it with other wireless speakers from the brand for a wider soundstage - each playing the same music.

There's something simple about the JBL Flip 6 that appeals - as we discuss in our in-depth review - and it gets the basics right. That means you get big, booming sound with little amount of fuss. And, with spring soon to lead into summer, this could be the ideal chance to take the party with you - not least with the festival season on the horizon.