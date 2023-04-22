Pocket-lint Google Nest Wifi $99 $269 Save $170 Google's standard Nest Wifi mesh system can improve your home's wireless connectivity greatly. Each point talks to the main router and adjusts the signal to ensure you get the best service possible. $99 at Amazon

There's an amazing deal on the Nest Wifi mesh network system at Amazon right now, with a router and additional point available for just $99. That's a staggering $170 off the usual price for this two-pack.

Considering the router itself usually costs more than that on its own, this deal is superb. It allows you to enhance your home network connectivity for a fraction of the price of rivals, too.

Why consider the Google Nest Wifi system

The Nest Wifi devices use what's called a mesh network to connect to each other and offer blanket wireless signals around your home. The main unit is a router, which you connect to the router supplied by your internet service provider via an Ethernet cable. You can then switch that into modem mode, as the Nest Wifi will take over as the main hub for your entire home.

The second and any additional points can be placed in other rooms and they connect wireless to the main router in order to extend the signal. Unlike normal signal boosters, however, each point in a mesh network emits its own signal, which overlap with one another to ensure the connection is just as strong further away from each Nest Wifi point as when close by.

The Nest Wifi system itself is dual-band, meaning it is capable of connecting to devices using 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, It operates on Wi-Fi 5 (with the newer Nest Wifi Pro being the company's Wi-Fi 6 solution).

A Nest Wifi system is a doddle to setup and is run entirely through the Google Home app for Android or iOS. You just have to switch on each device and follow the simple instructions in the app. Each point is also Google Assistant-enabled, so works like a mini smart speaker too.

We said that it "is a fantastic option," in our in-depth review. "It not only offers lovely designs but it is incredibly user-friendly, simple to set up and performs exactly how you would want it to."