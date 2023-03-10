For those looking to boost their wireless audio both at home and on the road, there's an amazing deal on the JBL Charge 5 Bluetooth speaker right now, with up to 22 per cent off the flagship device.

The waterproof speaker is currently available on Amazon in the US for just $139.95 - it's usually priced at $179.95. That represents a saving of $40.

JBL JBL Charge 5 $139.95 $179.95 Save $40 The JBL Charge 5 speaker is a portable Bluetooth solution for having great, bass-filled music indoors and out. It is waterproof so protected against the weather and features up to 20-hours of music playback on a single charge. $139.95 at Amazon (US) £129.99 at Amazon (UK)

UK customers can also snag themselves the black version for just £129.99 on Amazon - a saving of 19 per cent.

The Charge 5 is IP67 rated so resilient to water and dust, and therefore great for outdoors activities. It features a racetrack-shaped driver, additional tweeter and dual passive radiators to provide deep bass levels. There's a 7,500mAh battery inside too, which can be recharged through USB-C and provides up to 20 hours of music playback on a single charge.

The battery can also be used as a powerbank for your mobile device, so when you attach it via an additional USB port on the speaker you can top up your phone's power at the same time.

In our review of the JBL Charge 5, we said that it "delivers astounding audio considering its relatively diminutive scale". It "blasts out the bass, delivers a coherent wall of sound for all manner of genres, and lasts for a decent innings too".

There's certainly plenty to love about the bombastic Bluetooth speaker and even more so considering the great offers available on Amazon right now.