Key Takeaways Rockstar Games responded quickly to a leak and released the highly anticipated trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 ahead of schedule.

The trailer confirms that GTA 6 will be set in Vice City and introduces Lucia, the first female protagonist in the series. The trailer hints at a thrilling partnership between Lucia and a male character, with references to Bonnie and Clyde.

GTA 6 is set to be released in 2025, marking the first new installment in the series since GTA V in 2013.

More details about the specific release date will be revealed closer to 2025.

In a swift response to an unexpected leak on social media, Rockstar Games released the much-anticipated trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6, ahead of its scheduled debut.

The trailer not only confirmed the game's arrival in 2025 but also that its title, for now, remains simply Grand Theft Auto VI. While a specific release date is still under wraps, the early glimpse is enough to get everyone talking online about this game. It's been a whole decade since GTA V took the gaming world by storm, so anticipation for GTA VI is pretty high.

Rockstar

Return to Vice City and first female protagonist

The new Grand Theft Auto trailer has everyone talking, and for good reason. It's a blast from the past with a return to Vice City, but with a fresh twist: meet Lucia, GTA's first female protagonist. Right off the bat, she grabs our attention in her prison jumpsuit, sparking curiosity about her backstory. She's not alone in her adventures, though; there's a guy who seems to be both her love interest and partner-in-crime. The trailer teases their chemistry and hints at a wild ride together, with Lucia's words, "The only way we're gonna get through this is by sticking together and being a team," suggesting a partnership that'll be reminiscent of Bonnie and Clyde.

The energy of the trailer is perfectly matched by Tom Petty's Love Is a Long Road, setting the tone for a series of high-speed chases and adrenaline-pumping heists. And in a quirky twist that only GTA could pull off, there are alligators popping up in the least expected places, giving a humorous touch to the game's Florida-esque setting.

Grand Theft Auto VI is set to release in 2025. The exact date has not been specified, but this release window was confirmed in the game's first official trailer by Rockstar Games. This will be the first new installment in the series since Grand Theft Auto V, which was released in 2013. As 2025 approaches, more specific details regarding the release date will be revealed.