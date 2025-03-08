Summary Use AI grammar checkers like Grammarly for instant feedback and improved writing.

Consider tools like WordTune for crafting analogies and obtaining custom writing suggestions.

ProWritingAid is ideal for enhancing plots and sensory words in writing, offering detailed feedback.

Everybody can use a hand when it comes to writing -- it's the whole reason an editor's job exists. Perfecting your writing goes a long way in helping your audience clearly understand what you're trying to say. Nowadays, with AI assistants capable of doing some pretty stellar writing on their own, some people may not think that going through their own work is necessary anymore. But there are many outlets or institutions that don't allow the use of AI when it comes to turning in writing assignments.

That doesn't mean you can't use AI or a web-based service at all to check over your writing, though. The best grammar checkers on the market rely on AI to enhance the writing you feed into them, anyway. You can keep one on while you write to get instant feedback as you craft your sentences. There are plenty of free options, along with paid versions for professional writers, each offering unique features to help you achieve the best results. Here's a look at some of the top grammar checkers available.

1 Grammarly

The best all-around option for many

Grammarly / Pocket-lint

Grammarly is an AI writing companion that focuses on improving your existing writing rather than generating content from scratch, so it's not the same as a large language model chatbot. It reads the writing and takes in the context and then offers suggestions on how to make it better. You can curate your Grammarly how you want by uploading a style guide and make it adhere to that particular type of writing.

It will tell you when you're being too passive, have spelling or grammar mistakes, and when a stronger word can be used to make your point. Grammarly can also check to see if a piece of writing is plagiarized or was created with the use of AI, so it's an ideal option for both writers and editors. There's a free version of Grammarly, which offers a few suggestions per day before asking you to purchase a Pro account. You can also include Grammarly in your Microsoft Office, Google Drive, and Slack , among others, to work across your applications.

A Pro account gives you unlimited amounts of suggestions each day and will rewrite full sentences for you.

2 WordTune

Great for editors who want to enforce brevity

WordTune / Pocket-lint

WordTune is another AI writing tool that not only generates content based on your suggestions but also helps improve your existing writing by matching the tone and style you want. It offers both free and paid plan versions, but one of the best features that WordTune offers is the ability to add in analogies to your writing. You may not be great at coming up with these on your own, but just a few clicks will get you ones that make sense in the writing.

After WordTune analyzes your writing, it delivers a custom list of possible rewrites and lets you pick which one is best. You can toggle between casual or formal tones and help the program understand what you're really going for. There's even a translation tool that helps you write in English like you're a native speaker.

It can summarize texts or YouTube videos for you as well.

3 ProWritingAid

Suggestions that will keep them reading

ProWritingAid / Pocket-lint

If you're someone who likes to write in Microsoft Word, Google Docs, or Scrivener, you may use the Microsoft Editor or even Google's spellcheck to make sure your writing is good to go. ProWritingAid works with all of those programs and provides much more detailed feedback. It only takes a few seconds for it to read over and analyze your writing before providing suggestions, flagging weak words and amplifying sensory words to improve the passage.

If you're writing a story, ProWritingAid can analyze your plot and suggest ways to strengthen it. The paid version even offers sensory reports, meaning it will give your writing a read and offer feedback on how to better hook a reader. It's also a solid choice for business papers, especially longer ones, since it lets you upload your own style guide -- and this feature is available for free. Even with a regular account, ProWritingAid can help enhance your writing.