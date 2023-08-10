Apple/Pocket-lint Apple iPad Air (5th Gen.) $500 $600 Save $100 With a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and the powerful M1 chip, you can multitask through your work day with the Apple iPad Air (5th Gen). Right now, you can snag it for $500, saving you $100. $500 at Amazon

If you're heading back to school and want something more portable than a laptop, tablets are a great option. With various productivity and note-taking apps, they make for great digital notebooks, and a keyboard case can even protect and convert your tablet into a more comprehensive laptop. Additionally, they're traditionally more wallet-friendly, as we're seeing with the iPad Air 5th Gen going on sale for $500 on Amazon. With the $100 you save, you could even opt for a luxury keyboard case option to further trick out your pad.

Why the iPad Air 5th Gen is worth your money?

The Apple iPad Air 5th Gen features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, so you'll get True Tone, P3 wide color, and ultralow reflectivity technology. It’s also powered by Apple's fast M1 chip, so it's more than capable of getting you through a typical class-day workflow. Pair it with the Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) so you can take notes on Scribble; otherwise, you can use Safari, Messages, and Keynote to both stay connected and get your work done.

Plus, with Wi-Fi 6, you'll get some of the fastest internet connection available to transfer files, upload videos, and more. While the deal as it stands comes with the 64GB option, you can opt for a 256GB option and still save $100 off the $750 price tag.

And, if you need to snap some photos, be it selfies or class notes, the iPad Air comes equipped with a 12MP camera for crystal clear images. You can also get the tablet in a variety of different colors, including space gray, blue, purple, and starlight to add a personal flair to your style.

At 17 per cent off, this is a great deal. While we don't know how long it will last, we recommend heading over to Amazon and adding it to your cart today to score the great - and rare - savings.