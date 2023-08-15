Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max $27 $55 Save $28 With excellent picture quality and an intuitive interface, this is an excellent streaming device to consider. At $27, it goes from a great device to consider to a must-buy. If you have a 4K TV and you want to stream in high quality, you'll love the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max. $27 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which is the company's best streaming stick, is currently on sale for only $27, which is 51 per cent off the regular $55 price. Whether you want to watch Amazon content, Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, or anything else you can think of, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the device for the job. This is the lowest price Amazon has ever offered for the Max, so if you're in the market for a new streaming stick, this is the time to buy.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Amazon's streaming sticks are among the most popular for various reasons. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the company's most powerful streamer, with full 4K support and Wi-Fi 6 connection speeds. Amazon says the extra performance will allow apps to launch faster, so you can get into the content you want in seconds.

"This stick offers one of the best ways to stream content: it's easy to use, there's access to loads of streaming services, and integration with Alexa's Skills means it does a little more than some," reads our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max review. We loved the great remote, Alexa integration, and the fact that it's fast and easy to use. It really does everything you could want a streaming stick to do and probably many things you might not even think of.

Our review continues, "The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is top of the pile. It's faster to navigate around the user interface and better future-proofed thanks to quicker Wi-Fi connectivity - but even if you don't have that Wi-Fi 6 router yet then it's ready for you went you do."