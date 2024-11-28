Black Friday is always a good time to buy Amazon's own range of products, as there are almost always great discounts to be found . You can usually find that the prices are dropped on Amazon's range of Echo smart speakers and smart displays, Amazon Fire TVs , and Amazon Fire tablets.

If you're a parent, a tablet can be a real lifesaver, giving you something to keep your kids entertained when you need to get on with other parental responsibilities. The best tablets can be expensive, however, but Amazon offers a range of low-cost tablets specifically designed for kids.

This Black Friday weekend, Amazon's most affordable kids' tablet has had the price slashed in half, meaning you can get your hands on one for less than $50. Considering the hours of peace this tablet can give you, it's a serious bargain.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids (2022) $50 $100 Save $50 Amazon's 7-inch tablet is ideal for kids aged 3-7. The tough case also acts as a stand, and the two-year worry-free guarantee means you get a free replacement if it gets damaged. You can get one for less than $50 for Black Friday. $50 at Amazon

Here's why the Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet is every parent's dream

A two-year worry-free guarantee gives the ultimate peace of mind

As a parent myself, I'm all too aware of the impressive ability of kids to locate and destroy the most expensive thing in any home. There's a reason that "I'm the reason we don't have nice things" T-shirts sell so well.

Many tablets don't come cheap, and handing over your top-of-the-range iPad to a young kid so that they can watch Baby Shark for the billionth time takes a year off your life each time you do it. Thankfully, with the Amazon Fire 7 Kids, those worries are gone.

First off, this thing is near indestructible. It comes with a seriously tough case that keeps the tablet protected and also doubles as a stand. I have an 8-inch Fire Kids tablet, and it has handled some serious battering.

Even if your child sees "kid-proof case" as a challenge to their skills, you still don't need to worry. If they somehow manage to find the appropriate diamond drilling tools to get through the case's protection, there's a two-year worry-free guarantee. It means that if anything happens to the tablet, just send it back, and Amazon will replace it, completely free of charge. It's honestly an enormous stress removed not having to worry about your kids' new game in which they see who can throw the tablet down the stairs the hardest.

This model is aimed at kids aged 3-7, and it's almost perfect.

All of which is fine, but is the tablet itself any good? This model is aimed at kids aged 3-7, and it's almost perfect. It comes with a six-month subscription to Amazon Kids+ , which grants access to a huge library of books, games, apps, videos, and more, that can keep your kids entertained for hours. The parental controls are excellent, too, so you don't need to worry about them accessing things they shouldn't.

My one gripe is that it's not directly possible to install YouTube Kids if this is something your kids really love. You can use a workaround to install it, but it's complicated and not something most parents are going to have the time to figure out. Still, if you want a tough and sturdy tablet that's packed with great age-appropriate content and that you can get replaced for free it the worst happens, then you really can't go wrong with the Amazon Fire 7 Kids. Especially when it's half price.