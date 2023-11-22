Govee Govee M1 RGBIC LED Strip Lights $70 $100 Save $30 The Govee M1 RGBIC LED Strip Lights with Matter is not only a gorgeous string of LED lights, but they include gradient colors for over $100 less than Philips Hue's Gradient light strips. They are also Govee's brightest strip light with great colors. $70 at Amazon

A lot of brands have smart home tech on sale for Black Friday, including Phillips Hue's less pricey competitor, Govee. The company has a metric ton of products on sale, but the Govee M1 RGBIC light strip is arguably the most exciting among them. The light strip costs $100 if you pay retail. Govee has it on sale for $70 as of this writing, which is a nice discount for an incredibly versatile light strip.

Additionally, the 6.56-foot version is on sale if you don't think you need the full 16.4 foot length. As of this writing, the Philips Hue competitor, the 6-foot Gradient Ambiance Light Strip is $149. That means you can get twice the length for half the price. It's a pretty good deal, especially considering that the M1 light strip is among the brightest in the segment.

Why should you buy the Govee M1 light strip on Black Friday?

Well, for starters, Govee M1 is a great light strip with impressive brightness and color options. In terms of specs, it competes favorably with the best in the segment, especially when you consider its price point. The light strip has 60 LEDs per meter along with 50 customizable segments. That means two things. The first is that this thing gets very bright. Secondly, that means that the gradients and lighting animations are going to look smooth and beautiful.

Related: Best Amazon Black Friday deals

You can control the light strip through the Govee app which, after a brief learning curve, works quite well in assigning colors and effects. It doesn't have the scheduling flexibility of some competitors, but you can easily fix that with whatever smart home ecosystem you have. The Govee M1 supports Matter, and therefore comes with support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple HomeKit.

Additionally, Govee lights in general don't require a hub, so you can control them from your smartphone without cluttering up your router's Ethernet ports. According to Govee, you can extend this light strip up to 32.8 feet or chop it down to 6.56 feet to fix your needs exactly. We might have liked to see a diffuser, but those are pretty easy to make on your own.

All told, this is an excellent deal for something that usually costs a lot more than it does right now. Plus, if you've ever used accent lighting like this in a home before, it's such a nice effect, and can be placed in many locations that are difficult to light, such as bookshelves, around electronics, or for safety accents for the elderly and children. It's certainly worth considering.

More Govee Black Friday deals