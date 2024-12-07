Key Takeaways Govee's TV Backlight enhances the viewing experience with immersive color.

Numerous preset patterns and myriad settings allow for customization.

A tedious setup, and privacy concerns, are worth considering.

I've been very much on board with a range of Govee smart lighting products for quite some time. I love the ability to change not just warmth or brightness, but also colors and patterns in order to create a personalized environment based on an event or mood.

I'm also someone who has -- for some time -- installed lights behind my smart TV , creating a unique effect when I watch anything on screen. These lights offered a variety of presets based on activities, seasons, and emotions, and I thought they were plenty fine with the features they offered. I wasn't sure I needed something like Govee's TV Backlight, a device that offered all those options I mentioned, but most notably, it would cast light on the wall around your TV that matched and complemented what was on it. A camera that looks down at the screen connects to strip lights behind the TV, casting colors that fit what you're watching.

I assumed my TV lighting game was worthwhile; I didn't realize how much I would like this extravagant convenience until I tested out this product. Here's what I found out.

Your changes have been saved Follow Followed Follow with Notifications Follow Unfollow Govee TV Backlight 3 Lite With lighting strips affixed to the back of your TV and a camera atop pointing at the screen, this backlight setup complements the colors on screen, creating an immersive and illuminating viewing experience. Pros Enhances viewing experience

Myriad color patterns and presets

Easy to control Cons Tedious setup

Occasionally distracting $90 at Amazon

See our process How we test and review products at Pocket-lint We don't do arm-chair research. We buy and test our own products, and we only publish buyer's guides with products we've actually reviewed.

Specs, pricing, and availability

The Govee TV Backlight 3 Lite is available to purchase on Amazon or directly from Govee on its website. It retails for $90, though it's frequently on sale or offered with coupons. You will need to choose the size that matches your TV, as the strip lights are spaced out to fit around the perimeter of the TV. In order to set up the device, you need to install and connect to the Govee app.

Govee TV Backlight 3 Lite Hub Required No Color Range RGBICW Number of Panels 30 LEDs/m Voltage 12 Volts Wattage 24 Watts Connectivity 2.4GHz Wi-Fi + Bluetooth Expand

0:51 Related Govee's Smart Lamp 2 puts the fun in my functional smart home With a wide range of color and brightness options and plenty of customization, Govee's Lamp 2 is a welcome addition to my smart home.

What I liked about the Govee TV Backlight 3 Lite

A transformative entertainment viewing experience