Outdoor areas can be a great place to connect with your family and friends, but once the sun goes down, it can quickly become hard to see and even become hazardous. Fortunately, through the use of outdoor smart lights such as those provided by Govee, you’re able to not only make your outdoor spaces visible and safe but also somewhere that you actively want to spend time in.

Govee has a wide range of outdoor lights, and all of them are easy to use with good durability for long-term use. In addition, this year, Govee add Matter capabilities for advanced smart controls to more products: Wall Light, Triad Flood lights, and Permanent outdoor lights PRO.

Begin by choosing the right products

Setting up the perfect nighttime sanctuary will depend first and foremost on the space that you have available to you. String lights can bring a beautiful ambience to a patio space, but will bring an entirely different effect to your space if you try and attach them to an eave, for example.

The best way to find the perfect Govee lights for not just your space, but also your taste is to simply look through Govee’s outdoor lighting section on its website. This will let you see all of the different options available to you, as well as their current price, reviews, and more. To help give you some ideas, though, here are some great recommendations for any outdoor space.

For lighting up your walls

To help set the mood in an outdoor space without any additional structure to hang them off, you can always rely on Govee's latest outdoor product, the Govee Outdoor Wall Lights in order to help spruce up any outdoor area.

Govee

These outdoor lights can be hooked up directly to the outside of your home or on a wall that runs around your property’s perimeter and comes with RGBICWW technology in order to give you access to five customisable colour zones per light, meaning you can set up your very own DIY experience with 45 different scene modes available.

On top of this, the Govee Outdoor Wall Lights are capable of lighting up to 1500 lm and have a colour temperature range of 2700K to 6500K, making them perfect for both ambience and lighting up your outdoor space at night. These lighting options can all be controlled directly from the Govee Home app, through Matter, or via a smart hub such as Alexa as well.

This lets you not only control your lights remotely but even connect your outdoor lights with other smart devices such as security cameras to make your home more secure.

Govee

The lights themselves are rugged and reliable, made from an aluminium housing that is IP65 waterproof and can operate even in extreme weather conditions, meaning that come rain or shine, your outdoor lights will be right there with you.

Govee Outdoor Wall Lights need to be hardwired to a junction box in order to function, so you’ll need an electrician in order to set them up. For something that’s easier to set up yourself, you could always try the Govee Outdoor Neon Rope Light instead.

For lighting up the ground

Govee

For a big outdoor area, ground lights may be necessary in order to reach the level of illumination or coverage that you desire. For applications like this, something like the Govee Triad Flood Light might be a good solution. It can be used to illuminate both the wall or open ground area.

The Govee Triad Flood Light is capable of delivering a whopping 4500 lumens. This impressive amount of light is capable of covering an equally impressive 430 square feet no matter where you point it.

Govee

In addition to this, the three different lamps allow for precise lighting control, meaning that you can easily adjust and customise the lighting that you get with the Govee Triad Flood Light to suit whatever needs you might have. This new Triad Flood Light is also compatible with Matter, for a wider range of use cases.

Alternatively, you could always try something like the Govee Outdoor Pathway Lights, which you can push down directly into your lawn. This is great if you want to highlight a pathway running through your backyard or garden, and don’t need all of the light that the Govee Triad Flood Light gives you.

For your patio

Govee

For a patio, the Govee Outdoor String Lights 2 are a great option. They feature an impressive 100 lumens per bulb and have an extended length of 144 feet, making them easy to set up effective lighting for any outdoor area where they can be hung.

They can also be integrated with an outdoor motion sensor in order to have them react dynamically, or they can be set up using the Govee Home app or with a smart home hub in order to turn on and change their colours.

For your home’s eaves

Alternatively, you can always attach lighting to the eaves of your home’s roof in order to provide not just outdoor lighting, but lighting for your house itself. For something like this, the Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights PRO will be your best option.

The lights themselves are not only cuttable but also extendable. This means that no matter the shape of the eave or how you want to set up the lights, you’ll always be able to light up your outdoor space.

Speaking of lighting, the Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights PRO comes with enhanced warm white and cold white lighting, as well as a huge range of different colour and animation options as well.

This can all be controlled through the same Govee Home app, Matter, or smart hub options, meaning that you don’t have to worry about climbing any ladders or fiddling with any knobs or dials in order to set up your lighting exactly how you want it.

The lights are made for the outdoors year-round, capable of handling temperatures as high as 60 degrees and as low as -50 degrees. Moreover, the Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights PRO are IP67 waterproof, and come tested for 50,000 hours, so there’s no need to worry about needing to replace them any time soon after they’ve been set up, which only takes as little as eight seconds per party light.

Alternatively, if you’re looking for a cheaper option with similar features, you can always pick up the Govee Permanent Outdoor Light.

Hands-free lighting with the auto run feature

The Govee Home app has been mentioned a couple of times so far, but one of its biggest features is the auto run function that you can use to automate your lighting based on a range of conditions. Here’s how to set it up:

1. First, open the Govee Home App and navigate to the Automation page. Select Auto Run.

2. This will take you to the auto run setup page. At the top of the screen, enter a name for the new function.

3. Then, set up an “If” variable. To do this, first select a sensor such as another device or the weather. Then, select the trigger. This can be something as simple as a time of day, or something more complicated.

4. Then, select the light that you want to do something when this “If” condition is met, and select the action that you want it to complete.

A range of additional features

Additionally, Govee outdoor lights come with a range of extra features to make your outdoor space perfect for relaxing all summer long. Music Mode allows your smart lights to react to auditory changes such as music being played at a party or during a chilled-out night, while DreamView allows you to effortlessly sync all your outdoor lights together for an ultimately immersive experience.

Make the most out of your outdoor space

As you can see, transforming an outdoor space into a nighttime sanctuary doesn’t have to be a difficult process, thanks to Govee. All you have to do is select the right lighting for your area, install it, and then set it up using your phone or smart hub.