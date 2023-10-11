Pocket-lint Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels $120 $180 Save $60 These amazing light panels will transform your room, and they're at a great price for Prime Day. Just make sure you tick the coupon box to save an additional $10. $120 at Amazon

I've had these light panels on my wall for well over a year now, and they still impress just as much as when I first installed them. While Nanoleaf might have better brand recognition, I'd argue that these panels look far more impressive and do so at a lower cost.

They normally retail for $180; for that price, you get 10 panels and everything you need to get up and running. This Prime Big Deal Days offer slashes the price to $130, and you can select an additional coupon to lower that to $120. You will need to be a Prime member to take advantage, though.

If you don't fancy such a large array, you can also opt for the 7-pack, which is on offer for $100, down from $130. Personally, I'd say it's worth going for the 10-pack for an extra $20.

Why should you buy the Govee Glide Hexa light panels?

The main thing that makes these panels so good is that they can display gradients on each panel rather than a singular colour. They also allow the light to shine through the rear casing, creating a subtle underglow effect that adds depth.

The Govee Glide Hexa panels are extremely bright and have vibrant colour reproduction, great diffusion, and no noticeable hotspots. There's a wealth of effects to choose from in the app, including endless options created by the community and the ability to create your own. These range from relaxing background effects to intense music-reactive scenes, and if you own other Govee lights, you can easily sync them to match.

The lights are controlled with Govee's app, and they're also compatible with Google Home and Alexa. Apple Homekit users will want to steer clear, though, as this product has no support. If that's the case, you might want to check out the Nanoleaf Hexagons instead, which also have 20 per cent off for Prime Day.